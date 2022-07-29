5 Of Best Beaches In Minnesota

The Stone Arch Bridge may be a go-to for Minneapolis skyline pics, but there are plenty of beautiful scenic overlooks across the Twin Cities. Here are four more of our favorite places for pretty views.Minneapolis LookoutWhat you'll see: Head north past The Quarry for an expansive view of the entire Minneapolis skyline, from the new Eleven condominium tower to the Hennepin County Government Center. Plus: It's southwest-facing, so you get a great view of the sunset.📍 Location: 3045 Ridgway Parkway, Minneapolis. Drive all the way up the hill. Summit Overlook ParkWhat you'll see: This triangular park at the eastern end...

2 DAYS AGO