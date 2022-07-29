Former Customs and Border Protection Officer Charged with Kidnapping a Minor

www.allaboutarizonanews.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Vice President Kamala Harris Announces $1 Billion To Tackle “Immediate” and “Urgent” Climate Crisis During Florida VisitToby HazlewoodFlorida State
What is the Difference Between a Miami and Tampa Cuban Sandwich? How Did this Sandwich End up in Florida?L. CaneTampa, FL
Swim Week in Miami: 12 swimwear from PrettyLittleThing to finish "hot girl summer"Carla St. LouisMiami, FL
This is the Only Covered Bridge in Florida on the Public Right of Way, and it's a Florida Heritage SiteL. CaneCoral Springs, FL
Satire: It seems God is a Miami Marlins fan.Matthew WoodruffMiami, FL
Related
HipHopDX.com
Kodak Black Drug Trafficking Arrest Footage Surfaces: 'You Think I'ma Drug Dealer?'
Broward County, FL – Footage of Kodak Black’s recent drug trafficking arrest has surfaced online via a body cam video that spans over two hours. The video finds a shirtless Kodak Black in the backseat of a cruiser growing increasingly frustrated as the gravity of the situation appears to sink in. At one point, he smacks himself in the head and shouts: “Fuck, bro. Damn, dawg!”
WSVN-TV
Police union asks Broward sheriff to reinstate former deputy acquitted in rough arrest of Delucca Rolle
NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) — A battle appears to be brewing between the Broward Sheriff’s Office and a former deputy who was found not guilty of using excessive force during a 2019 arrest that garnered national headlines. The police union representing Christopher Krickovich, the former BSO deputy...
Click10.com
Man robbed of chain in his own front yard in southwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The Miami-Dade Police Department is investigating after a man was robbed in the front yard of his own home in southwest Miami-Dade. The robbery occurred around 5:15 p.m. July 17 in the 18700 block of Southwest 316th Street. According to authorities, two armed robbers, described...
Pair of stolen Naples vehicles located in Broward County
Investigators say a pair of weekend vehicle thefts in the City of Naples led investigators to Broward County.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City’s first buyback since 2016 yields 50 guns
Pompano Beach – The city’s July 23 gun buyback, its first since 2016, yielded 19 long rifles and 31 handguns. It’s not as many compared to some of the previous buybacks, including the city’s inaugural buyback in 2013 which yielded 124 guns. But despite the lesser...
Post Register
Loved ones take stand to share loss, prove aggravating factors in Cruz penalty trial
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WPEC) — It was a somber start to the third week of the penalty trial of Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz. For the first time, parents, siblings and a girlfriend took the stand as prosecution witnesses. They read their thoughts, describing the losses they suffered when Cruz murdered 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
WVNT-TV
Parkland trial a rare, curtailed look at mass shooting gore
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Few Americans outside law enforcement and government ever see the most graphic videos or photos from the nation’s worst mass shootings — in most states, such evidence is only displayed at trial and most such killers die during or immediately after their attacks. They never make it to court.
WSVN-TV
Shooting ensues after burglars attempt to break into vehicle; 1 transported to hospital
LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents in the area of a Lauderhill neighborhood woke up to gunfire after a shooting took place at an apartment complex. Officials said this incident happened just after 5 a.m. at Northwest 49th Avenue and Northwest 22nd Street, Tuesday. Crime scene investigators were on the scene...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Miami
Multiple Investigations in SW Miami-Dade After String of Shootings
Police are investigating two shootings that happened within two miles of each other early Sunday in southwest Miami-Dade in the same area where four teens where shot on Friday. These two shootings happened about three minutes driving distance from each other, with one of them taking place near Southwest 113th...
Click10.com
Caught on Camera: Watches, jewelry, cash taken during home burglary in Miami
MIAMI – City of Miami police released surveillance video Tuesday that captured a home burglary last month. The burglary occurred July 12 at a home in the 2700 block of Southwest 31st Place. According to Officer Michael Vega, who is also a spokesman for the police department, the victim...
NBC Miami
Police Union Requests Fired Broward Sheriff's Deputy Get His Job Back
A fired Broward Sheriff's deputy who was caught on video roughly arresting a teen in Tamarac back in 2019 is asking to get his job back as deputy after he was acquitted on battery charges. Cellphone video that went viral showed Christopher Krickovich and Broward Sheriff’s Sgt. Greg LaCerra trying...
Lauderhill man shot by would-be car burglars
FORT LAUDERDALE - A Lauderhill man was shot while trying to stop a burglary. It happened Tuesday morning, around 5 a.m., in the 4800 block of NW 22nd Street. According to police, two people were attempting to break into a vehicle parked at a home when the owner came out and fired a warning shot in the air. The would-be burglars, in turn, began shooting at the owner as they ran off. He was grazed by a bullet. He was taken to Broward Health Medical Center in Ft. Lauderdale where he is expected to recover.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Click10.com
Man surrenders after large police presence responds to northwest Miami-Dade home
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A massive response of police officers converged on a home in northwest Miami-Dade County on Monday afternoon. According to Miami-Dade police, officers received a third party call about threats coming from the home located near the intersection of Northwest 120th Street and 21st Court. It...
3 suspects arrested in deadly Riviera Beach shooting
Three people are in custody following a fatal shooting that occurred earlier this summer in Riviera Beach, police announced Monday.
iheart.com
South Florida woman arrested for selling $119K in fake plane tickets
Miami, FL - A South Florida woman has been arrested for running a fraudulent travel agency and selling $119,000 in fake airline tickets to customers. Miami police arrested 46-year-old Maria Van-Caneghem on 25 counts of various charges, ranging from grand theft to organized fraud. According to police, Van-Caneghem contacted the...
Man received marijuana shipment via mail, sheriff's office says
A Palm Beach County man was arrested this week after the sheriff's office said he received mail shipments that contained marijuana.
Trio of shootings in SW Dade over the weekend
MIAMI - A violent weekend in southwest Miami-Dade after several people were injured in a series of shootings. One took place early Sunday morning near SW 232nd Street and 112 Court. 12:15 am. Neighbors said they heard the shots and thought it may have been a drive-by. Homestead police said one person injured in the shooting was driven to the hospital. When police arrived, they were unable to determine where the shooting took place. About five minutes later there was another shooting in the 22100 block of SW 116th Avenue. Police said it happened when the diver of a dark-colored vehicle parked across from a house. When the person who lives there told the driver that they couldn't park there, the driver got out of the vehicle and started shooting in the resident's direction where several other people were gathered. Two people hit by the gunfire were taken to an area hospital where they were listed as stable. Police said the shootings do not appear to be connected. Another shooting took place Friday night on SW 216th street, in the same area as the other two shootings, in which four teenagers were injured.
Video: Former Jacksonville firefighter injures 6 after alleged DUI crash in South Florida, says report
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A high-speed crash that severely injured six people has landed a former Jacksonville firefighter in jail in Broward County, according to NBC Miami. The outlet reports that Ladarius Antonio Lane-Berry, 32, was arrested Thursday on 30 charges including DUI, child neglect and evidence tampering. NBC Miami...
Miami New Times
Uncle Luke: Virginia Key Homeless Camp Plan Is a Travesty
In the City of Miami, governing like it's a banana republic never goes out of style. Last Thursday, July 29, droves of residents and activists left Miami City Hall believing they had thwarted a poorly conceived plan to create a "homeless transition camp" on a historic spot. Of five potential...
Click10.com
Police: Man shot multiple times while sitting on Miami-Dade bus bench
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police are investigating a shooting that happened in northwest Miami-Dade on Monday. According to officers, a man was found with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest. The man was shot while sitting on a bus bench late Monday afternoon at the Northside Metro Station on...
Comments / 5