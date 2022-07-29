$3.1 Million Investment by Maricopa County to Bring Affordable Housing to Phoenix Neighborhood

www.allaboutarizonanews.com
Related
KTAR.com
Developer buys land to build rental homes near microchip facility in Phoenix
PHOENIX — A developer announced Monday the purchase of land to build hundreds of rental homes near a microchip facility under construction in north Phoenix. The Empire Group of Companies recently closed on 40 acres of land for $14.37 million east of Interstate 17 and north of Sonoran Desert Drive, just over a mile away from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company.
allaboutarizonanews.com
Phoenix Greenhouse Gas Emissions Decreased in 2020, Report Finds
The City of Phoenix’s 2020 Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Emissions Inventory shows both community scale and government operations emissions decreased during that year. “Our investments in energy efficiency, transportation electrification, and renewable energy have demonstrated progress toward Phoenix’s Climate Action Plan goals,” said Mayor Kate Gallego. “This work is crucial to ensuring a sustainable and prosperous future, and we will continue to deliver results in city operations and across our community.”
allaboutarizonanews.com
August 2, 2022
Arizona Primary Election Day – What You Need To Know. Today is Arizona’s primary election. Voters in Maricopa County can vote at any voting site. The state’s largest county will have 210 polling locations open.…. By All About Arizona News 3 min Read. Developer To Build Rental...
allaboutarizonanews.com
Mesa Hydration Donation Campaign Needs More Cases of Water
The Mesa Hydration Donation Campaign needs more cases of water as there are now less than 2 months to reach the collection goal of 600,000 bottles. This year’s Mesa Hydration Donation Campaign has received 219,665 bottles of water since the start of the collection drive on June 1. That is a decline of more than 110,000 bottles from the same period last year. The annual campaign helps people in need, including the homeless and unsheltered during the hot summer months.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
santansun.com
Chandler housing plan stirs citizens’ opposition
The City of Chandler is looking to increase the amount of public housing units it has available and seeking innovative ways to pay for it. But some residents in the community are worried about the project and have started a petition drive to stop it. The city currently has 303...
multihousingnews.com
Decron Properties Buys Phoenix Community for $91M
This purchase marks the firm's ninth in the market in the last 15 months. Decron Properties has acquired a multifamily property in Gilbert, Ariz., a submarket of Phoenix, for $91 million. The Wyatt is a 216-unit garden-style community formerly owned by Thompson Thrift Residential. Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, represented the seller and procured the buyer. Decron was also able to help secure the acquisition through its relationship with Citibank.
Arizona's cities may see 'huge' water cutbacks soon. Here's what that means for Valley residents
PHOENIX — This month will be a moment of truth for Arizona cities. The Federal Bureau of Reclamation is scheduled to release its “24-month study” that announces how much water Lake Powell and Lake Mead will release in 2023. Meanwhile, seven western states must also present a...
scottsdale.org
City’s water plan may be down the drain, mayor fears
New action threatened by the federal government to maintain a critical minimum level in Lake Powell and Lake Mead has blown up Scottsdale’s water conservation plans, Mayor David Ortega believes. The steady and measured progression in conservation measures spelled out in the city’s Drought Management Plan has been superseded...
IN THIS ARTICLE
azmarijuana.com
New Arizona Marijuana Dispensary Opens on August 2
One of the leading cannabis companies in the United States, Trulieve, announced the opening of its first Trulieve-branded dispensary in Arizona. Located at 1007 N. 7th St in Phoenix, the doors open at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, August 2, with ongoing hours of 8 a.m. – 10 p.m., seven days a week. This is the first marijuana dispensary in the Roosevelt Row neighborhood in downtown Phoenix.
KOLD-TV
Ditch the Grass: City of Scottsdale offers homeowner incentives for desert-friendly yards
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Ditch the grass. The City of Scottsdale is pushing residents to do it as Arizona faces historic drought conditions. City officials are pushing homeowners to get rid of the grass to lower their water footprint and turn their outdoor spaces into something more desert-friendly. Of course, you don’t have to get rid of all your grass, especially if you have it for your kids or pets. Instead, the city says just get rid of as much as possible. Scottsdale’s rebate program gives residents $2 in credit on their water bill for every square foot of grass removed. It caps at $5,000.
azbigmedia.com
Hatcher Industrial Park breaks ground along Loop 303
Ryan Companies, US Inc., a national commercial real estate solutions provider, and Westcore announce the groundbreaking of Hatcher Industrial Park. Comprised of two buildings totaling more than 906,000 square feet, the industrial park will provide Class-A industrial opportunities for users seeking space for their manufacturing, logistics and supply chain needs in the West Valley.
Arizona’s Arpaio tries to become suburban mayor after losses
PHOENIX (AP) — Joe Arpaio, the 90-year-old former Phoenix metro sheriff who was ousted by voters frustrated with his headline-grabbing tactics and legal troubles, is attempting another political comeback as he runs for mayor of the affluent suburb where he has lived more than two decades. The stakes for...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Worst Commute in Arizona? Where does Maricopa place?
Maricopans have the third-worst commuting time in all of Arizona, according to 2020 census data. On average, city residents commute 38.1 minutes to work – one-way – about 12.3 minutes longer than the average Arizonan. That means full-timers spend more than 100 more hours in the car annually traveling to and from work than the average state resident.
allaboutarizonanews.com
The Heart of Goodyear Officially Opens
Monday marked the beginning of even greater things to come for Goodyear, the nation’s 9th fastest-growing city, and the entire West Valley. City and state leaders, developers and residents gathered to celebrate the opening of Goodyear Civic Square at GSQ. The vision to build a true heart of the city – a place to gather for events such as festivals, concerts and parades — dates back to the 1980s. That vision is now a reality.
Repeated monsoon flooding at Phoenix apartment complex leaves residents frustrated
PHOENIX — A heavy downpour at an apartment complex near Central Avenue and Bell Road wreaked havoc and left a mess for residents to clean up. And it’s not the first time for some of them. Christina thought her family got lucky. Her move-out date was the day...
azbigmedia.com
Scottsdale 20/30 Club is now The Saguaros
The Valley has a new philanthropic organization with some familiar faces. The organization formerly known as the Scottsdale 20/30 Club has established itself as an independent nonprofit called The Saguaros, effective July 1, 2022. The new nonprofit has the same mission of supporting Arizona children’s charities and is composed of philanthropic leaders between the ages of 20 and 39. Earlier this year, the Scottsdale 20/30 Club announced over $1 million in grant funding to 48 Arizona children’s charities. In conjunction with the announcement of the new organization, The Saguaros have also announced a $500,000 grant to Phoenix Children’s Hospital Foundation, payable over two years.
santanvalley.com
State Route 24 nears completion
ADOT's $77 million project to build SR 24 as a four-lane divided roadway between Ellsworth Road in Mesa and Ironwood Drive in Pinal County is nearing completion. Work started in November 2020 and, weather permitting, the entire five-mile-long project is scheduled to open by mid-August. Lane striping was completed last...
Trophy office building 27 Camelback in Biltmore area sold
PHOENIX — A trophy office building located on Camelback Road, Twenty Seven Camelback, has been sold according to Lincoln Property Company. LPC Desert West, the southwest division of the Dallas-based property company, announced the sale of the 109,291 square-foot building located at 2777 E Camelback Road to Rosebud Properties.
AZFamily
600K ballots already cast in Maricopa County ahead of Tuesday’s primary
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Election day is tomorrow and thousands of Arizona voters will head to the polls to cast their ballot in the Republican and Democratic primaries. In Maricopa County, 210 vote centers will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday. If you have a mail-in ballot still sitting at home, you can drop it off at any of those locations.
East Valley Tribune
Developer pays $6.1M for downtown Chandler site
Two downtown Chandler buildings that sold for $6.1 million earlier this month will be giving away to a mini-mall. Beeline Shops LLC, a subsidiary of Scottsdale-based Southwest Retail, bought the buildings at 315 and 325 S. Arizona Ave. at Frye Road, according to Valley real estate tracker vizzda.com. One of...
Comments / 5