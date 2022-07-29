Saying goodbye to Betty Buckles – ‘The Mother of Monroe’

news.monroelocal.org
fox5atlanta.com
Best friend helps woman delivery baby on side of Georgia road
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. - Talk about a vacation to remember. A pregnant North Carolina woman visiting friends in Georgia over the weekend got quite a surprise when her water broke while on the road. Abby Wiseman was 24 weeks pregnant and had clearance from her doctor to travel down to...
Monroe Local News
Obituary and funeral service: Martha Mae ‘Polly’ O’Kelley Epps, 91, of Social Circle
Martha Mae “Polly” O’Kelley Epps went home to be with the Lord Jesus Christ on July 25, 2022. She was 91 years of age. Visitation will be from 2 – 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 31, 2022 at the First Baptist Church of Social Circle (The Lobby). The funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. in the First Baptist Church of Social Circle (The Tribble Chapel). Interment will be at the Social Circle City Cemetery.
douglasnow.com
Kaitlyn Tanner named Miss Georgia Teen Volunteer
Kaitlyn Tanner, 16, has been named Miss Georgia Teen Volunteer at the Miss Georgia Volunteer pageant this past weekend in Atlanta. The pageant is held annually to "empower young women" while giving them scholarship opportunities in the pageantry world. Kaitlyn, adopted by her family at birth, has advocated for adoption...
Monroe Local News
Walton County Chairman guest speaker at August TRIAD meeting in Loganville Friday
The August Triad Meeting in Loganville will be at 9 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 5, at The Retreat at Loganville (formerly Southern Plantation). The speaker will be David Thompson, Walton County Commission Chairman. You will also hear from others about what is going on in the City of Loganville and Walton County.
qudach.com
Award-winning singer provided supplies to 500 kids
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Grammy award-winning vocalist and TV property Kandi Burruss and her instauration Kandi Cares provided supplies to 500 children astatine the back-to-school giveaway astatine the Jefferson Park Recreation Center successful East Point connected Saturday. Kandi Cares collaborated with Goodr, Nouveaux, and Garner Trial Attorneys to springiness backmost...
1 Person Killed In A Car Crash In Atlanta (Atlanta, GA)
The officials are responding to a fatal motor vehicle crash that claimed one life. The crash happened in the southbound lanes of Interstate 75/85 near Fulton street, south of Interstate 20, on Friday night.
6 rescued from Chattahoochee after woman holds branch with 1 hand, inner tubes with the other
ATLANTA — Six people are safe after being rescued from the Chattahoochee River on Saturday afternoon. Atlanta police say they responded to Chochise Dr. SE after someone who worked at a nearby school called 911 and said five or six people needed rescuing in the water. Officers found them...
Sinkhole opens up in the middle of Atlanta neighborhood
ATLANTA — Residents of one Atlanta neighborhood now have an obstacle to maneuver around as they drive down the road. A large sinkhole opened up Sunday afternoon at the intersection of Ira St. and Gardner St. in southwest Atlanta. Channel 2 Action News has reached out to the City...
nowhabersham.com
Gainesville PD warns ‘Don’t feed the bear’ after black bear seen wandering downtown
The Gainesville Police Department sent out a warning to visitors in the downtown area this weekend, to not feed the bear. That’s right – the bear. On Saturday afternoon, July 30th, the police department posted photos of a bear wearing a tracking collar walking past a building and climbing a fence.
townandtourist.com
17 Best Hiking Trails in Atlanta (Historical Remains & Inner City)
When thinking of describing the great metropolis of Atlanta, Georgia, the first word to leave your lips is unlikely is hiking. Atlanta goes by many nicknames, but one that may best describe it is “City of Trees.”. The city rests in a unique landscape under a canopy of beautifully...
This is why East Cobb Middle permanently added leggings to its dress code
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — As students and staff gear up to head back into the classroom, one Cobb County middle school is implementing a new dress code. A group of students at East Cobb Middle School went on a crusade to persuade Principal Leetonia Young to add leggings to the approved attire list.
Community raises $80K for 28-year-old Georgia woman paralyzed after visit to chiropractor
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The community has raised more than $80K for a Georgia woman who was left paralyzed after a visit to her chiropractor last month. The family hopes the money will go to her continued treatment in Atlanta. Caitlin Jensen, 28, graduated from Georgia Southern University in May...
Monday brings back-to-school for several metro districts
Just like that, the summer is over for thousands of metro Atlanta school children. The first day of school is Monday for many. Those includes students in Atlanta Public Schools, as well as in Cherokee and Cobb counties. School systems in Clayton, Gwinnett and Henry counties open their doors Wednesday....
3 great steakhouses in Georgia
If you love a good steak then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing steakhouses in Georgia that will keep you coming back for their delicious food. While it's pretty easy to prepare a steak at home, and enjoy it with your family members and friends, all of us like to go out and have a nice dinner at a cosy restaurant, from time to time.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
PHOTOS: Iconic magnolia tree comes down in Covington
One of two iconic magnolia trees was removed from the Covington Square Friday morning. On Tuesday evening, one of the tree's large limbs came crashing down. An evaluation of the tree by three arborists determined that it was a danger to pedestrians on the Square, and the decision was made by Covington and Newton County to have the tree removed. The work was done by Arbor Equity.
Home shaped like guitar listed for sale in Georgia gets national attention
FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. — A house on the market in Fayetteville, Georgia is getting national attention because of its unique design. Featured on the popular Instagram account "Zillow Gone Wild," the guitar-shaped home is listed for $789,000. The listing agent, Evgeniia Piven with EXP Realty, says the house is ready...
6 people rescued from Chattahoochee River, Atlanta fire officials say
ATLANTA — Atlanta Fire Rescue Department crews worked to help a group of people stuck along the Chattahoochee River Saturday afternoon. Six people were involved in the river rescue, AFRD officials said. Crews were called to a home along Cochise Drive in southeast Atlanta around 4 p.m. to help the group. The neighborhood is by The Lovett School off Paces Ferry Road.
Thunderstorms, flooding takes over parts of midtown Atlanta
ATLANTA — With higher rain chances on Saturday, parts of metro Atlanta will be inundated with pop-up thunderstorms. People can expect isolated showers and thunderstorms after 12 p.m. There stalled out front is moving into Georgia. As it does, it will be an extra triggering mechanism to help kick...
accesswdun.com
Head-on crash on Ga. 115 near Cleveland claims life of one driver
A Saturday-night wreck east of Cleveland claimed the life of one driver. The Georgia State Patrol reports troopers were called to the wreck on Ga. 115 near Shenandoah Drive, between Black Road and Ga. 255 South. In that wreck, a 2007 Hyundai Elantra sedan was traveling east on Ga. 115...
