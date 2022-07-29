ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Saying goodbye to Betty Buckles – ‘The Mother of Monroe’

By Sharon Swanepoel
Monroe Local News
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
news.monroelocal.org

Comments / 0

Related
fox5atlanta.com

Best friend helps woman delivery baby on side of Georgia road

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. - Talk about a vacation to remember. A pregnant North Carolina woman visiting friends in Georgia over the weekend got quite a surprise when her water broke while on the road. Abby Wiseman was 24 weeks pregnant and had clearance from her doctor to travel down to...
MONROE COUNTY, GA
Monroe Local News

Obituary and funeral service: Martha Mae ‘Polly’ O’Kelley Epps, 91, of Social Circle

Martha Mae “Polly” O’Kelley Epps went home to be with the Lord Jesus Christ on July 25, 2022. She was 91 years of age. Visitation will be from 2 – 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 31, 2022 at the First Baptist Church of Social Circle (The Lobby). The funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. in the First Baptist Church of Social Circle (The Tribble Chapel). Interment will be at the Social Circle City Cemetery.
SOCIAL CIRCLE, GA
douglasnow.com

Kaitlyn Tanner named Miss Georgia Teen Volunteer

Kaitlyn Tanner, 16, has been named Miss Georgia Teen Volunteer at the Miss Georgia Volunteer pageant this past weekend in Atlanta. The pageant is held annually to "empower young women" while giving them scholarship opportunities in the pageantry world. Kaitlyn, adopted by her family at birth, has advocated for adoption...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta#Georgia#Graduate College#Westlawn Cemetery#Meadows Funeral Home#First Baptist Church#Griffin Business School
qudach.com

Award-winning singer provided supplies to 500 kids

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Grammy award-winning vocalist and TV property Kandi Burruss and her instauration Kandi Cares provided supplies to 500 children astatine the back-to-school giveaway astatine the Jefferson Park Recreation Center successful East Point connected Saturday. Kandi Cares collaborated with Goodr, Nouveaux, and Garner Trial Attorneys to springiness backmost...
ATLANTA, GA
townandtourist.com

17 Best Hiking Trails in Atlanta (Historical Remains & Inner City)

When thinking of describing the great metropolis of Atlanta, Georgia, the first word to leave your lips is unlikely is hiking. Atlanta goes by many nicknames, but one that may best describe it is “City of Trees.”. The city rests in a unique landscape under a canopy of beautifully...
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Radio

Monday brings back-to-school for several metro districts

Just like that, the summer is over for thousands of metro Atlanta school children. The first day of school is Monday for many. Those includes students in Atlanta Public Schools, as well as in Cherokee and Cobb counties. School systems in Clayton, Gwinnett and Henry counties open their doors Wednesday....
ATLANTA, GA
Alina Andras

3 great steakhouses in Georgia

If you love a good steak then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing steakhouses in Georgia that will keep you coming back for their delicious food. While it's pretty easy to prepare a steak at home, and enjoy it with your family members and friends, all of us like to go out and have a nice dinner at a cosy restaurant, from time to time.
GEORGIA STATE
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

PHOTOS: Iconic magnolia tree comes down in Covington

One of two iconic magnolia trees was removed from the Covington Square Friday morning. On Tuesday evening, one of the tree's large limbs came crashing down. An evaluation of the tree by three arborists determined that it was a danger to pedestrians on the Square, and the decision was made by Covington and Newton County to have the tree removed. The work was done by Arbor Equity.
COVINGTON, GA
13WMAZ

Home shaped like guitar listed for sale in Georgia gets national attention

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. — A house on the market in Fayetteville, Georgia is getting national attention because of its unique design. Featured on the popular Instagram account "Zillow Gone Wild," the guitar-shaped home is listed for $789,000. The listing agent, Evgeniia Piven with EXP Realty, says the house is ready...
13WMAZ

6 people rescued from Chattahoochee River, Atlanta fire officials say

ATLANTA — Atlanta Fire Rescue Department crews worked to help a group of people stuck along the Chattahoochee River Saturday afternoon. Six people were involved in the river rescue, AFRD officials said. Crews were called to a home along Cochise Drive in southeast Atlanta around 4 p.m. to help the group. The neighborhood is by The Lovett School off Paces Ferry Road.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Thunderstorms, flooding takes over parts of midtown Atlanta

ATLANTA — With higher rain chances on Saturday, parts of metro Atlanta will be inundated with pop-up thunderstorms. People can expect isolated showers and thunderstorms after 12 p.m. There stalled out front is moving into Georgia. As it does, it will be an extra triggering mechanism to help kick...
ATLANTA, GA
accesswdun.com

Head-on crash on Ga. 115 near Cleveland claims life of one driver

A Saturday-night wreck east of Cleveland claimed the life of one driver. The Georgia State Patrol reports troopers were called to the wreck on Ga. 115 near Shenandoah Drive, between Black Road and Ga. 255 South. In that wreck, a 2007 Hyundai Elantra sedan was traveling east on Ga. 115...
CLEVELAND, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy