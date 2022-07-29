ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

WANE-TV

Fort Wayne ranked the cheapest place to live in US – again

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Life in Fort Wayne is pretty affordable, all things considered. Niche has ranked Fort Wayne the most affordable city to live in the United States, in a newly released report. Two Texas cities – Wichita Falls and Brownsville – came in just behind Fort Wayne at Nos. 2 and 3, while South Bend was ranked No. 4.
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne pools to close this week

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Pool season is coming to an end. McMillen Park will close for the season Monday due to “unforeseen staffing issues.” Northside pool will shut down Saturday at 5 p.m. The city said pool staff was returning to school and “there will no...
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne sunflower passes U.S. record

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Alex Babich can’t believe it. He just likes growing giant sunflowers. He never imagined he’d get his name in the record books. “Every morning I make my coffee and look at it. I feed it every couple of days and here we are,” Babich said.
WANE-TV

What’s the Allen County Jail worth?

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Allen County Jail sits on about 3 acres of prime riverfront property, surrounded by a park, a river and a dizzying amount of new construction. It could be worth $1.7 million at the going land rate of $10 per square foot or $4.5 million, according to a compilation of land comps going back to 1999.
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne sunflower takes state title

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It’s now official. A bloom grown in Fort Wayne took the title for tallest sunflower at the Indiana State Fair. Alex Babich said he got the final ruling from state fair officials. His 7-year-old son Keenai’s flower was officially measured at 19 feet,...
fortwaynesnbc.com

Dupont Road AMC theater permanently closed

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The AMC theater along Dupont Road is now closed for good. A sign was posted on the doors of the movie theater at 3930 E Dupont Rd. on Sunday evening, reading “AMC Fort Wayne 20 will cease all business operations after 7/31/22″. The google listing for the business on Monday now says “permanently closed”.
Inside Indiana Business

STAR Bank hires private banker

STAR Bank has hired Ryan Lepird as a private banker in the bank’s Fort Wayne headquarters. He most recently was a private client banker and small business specialist at Chase Bank. Lepird holds a bachelor’s degree from IUPUFW.
fortwaynesnbc.com

County: Several roads to close for railroad work

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Allen County Highway Department says several roads will be closed beginning Wednesday, August 3 for railroad work. The closures will be at the railroad crossings and are scheduled to be closed until August 31, the department said Monday. The road closure...
fortwaynesnbc.com

Rally for Racks helping New Haven restaurant employees

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Rack and Helen’s Bar & Grill in Downtown New Haven is a special place to a lot of people. From birthdays to anniversaries, it’s a place to celebrate, which is part of what makes it special. For Pat Anderson, longtime owner of the business, the other part that’s special are the employees.
25newsnow.com

Local Sports - July 30, 2022

PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Peoria Chiefs earn their second-straight win Saturday defeating Fort Wayne. Also Saturday, the AFT Peoria TT Race was held at PMC Race Park.
WANE-TV

Fire heavily damages mobile home in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Just before 4 a.m. the Fort Wayne Fire Department responded to a reported fire in the 200 block of Country Forest Drive. That’s located in the Countryside Village neighborhood. Heavy damage to the mobile home could be seen. It took firefighters about 20 minutes to get the fire under control.
fortwaynesnbc.com

Fort Wayne man charged in teen’s 2021 homicide

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A Fort Wayne man is now facing charges in the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old back in 2021. Probable cause documents say on August 24, 2021, police were called to a New Haven home on reports of a shooting. When first responders arrived, they pronounced 16-year-old Bryson Patterson dead at the scene.
WOWO News

Stand off ends with man in custody

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A man is now in custody after a standoff with police. Saturday evening, officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to the 8000 block of Hessen Castle Road for a domestic battery investigation. When officers arrived, they were informed that an armed man was inside the residence.
