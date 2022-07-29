West Philadelphia Skills Initiative receives $3.5 million to expand employment training programs

www.thedp.com
Saunders House to Pay $819,640 for Providing Unnecessary Rehabilitation Therapy
PHILADELPHIA, PA — United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced that Old Man’s Home of Philadelphia d/b/a Saunders House will pay $819,640 to settle claims that the skilled nursing facility provided medically unnecessary rehabilitation therapy to residents to maximize revenue, and without prioritizing clinical needs. Saunders House is located in Wynnewood, PA.
phillyvoice.com
Community College of Philadelphia to offer commercial driver's license program this fall
The Community College of Philadelphia will begin offering a non-credit commercial driver's license program this September in an effort to help fight the nationwide truck driver shortage. The program is a partnership with Ancora Education, a Texas-based company that provides secondary education in vocational areas such as truck driving, wellness,...
wdiy.org
New Report Finds Homelessness in Philadelphia Went Down at the Start of COVID-19
A new report out of Philadelphia provides a snapshot of life in the city during the first several months of the pandemic, highlighting COVID-19’s impact on housing, as well as a variety of health outcomes. WHYY’s Aaron Moselle has more. (Original air-date: 7/30/22)
Philly task force issues recommendations to eliminate home appraising bias
A task force convened by Philadelphia City Councilmember Cherelle Parker has released a set of recommendations aimed at eliminating home appraisal bias across the city, state, and country. The long-standing practice is rooted in racial discrimination, and occurs when homes in primarily Black neighborhoods are valued less than comparable homes...
Mortgage Lender to Give Subsidized Loans, Are You One Of Them?
Up to 1,800 qualified applicants will receive subsidized loans from mortgage lenders after an alleged redlining. According to an official release, following a four-year investigation, the Attorney General’s Office has announced a settlement of over $20 million with the former top home mortgage lender, Trident Mortgage Company, to resolve allegations of “redlining” in the Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington region. The deal requires Trident to provide individual subsidies of up to $10,000 in support of new mortgages for owner-occupied homes in majority-minority neighborhoods to qualified applicants.
Council addresses pilot programs and rental assistance
At the July 25 meeting, Cherry Hill Council passed two ordinances on second reading, both granting five year phase-in payment plans in lieu of taxes for the Hampton Road redevelopment area and the Victory Refrigeration redevelopment area. Both were entitled to the phase-in payments as part of the 2015 Woodcrest Country Club settlement that sought to preserve open space and revitalize the areas already designated for redevelopment.
Governor Tom Wolf and First Lady Frances Wolf visit Sharing Excess in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Governor Tom Wolf, First Lady Frances Wolf, and Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding on Friday visited Sharing Excess, a food rescue organization, to highlight innovative food security efforts that are feeding Pennsylvanians and their work to improve food access over the past seven years. One of Governor...
senatorhughes.com
Getting Justice for Victims of Modern-Day Redlining in Philadelphia
For years, my team and I have fought for people of color to have the right to make their American dream of owning a home come true. Four years ago, in February of 2018, when I read the bombshell report “Kept Out” Modern-day redlining: Banks discriminate in lending (revealnews.org) by the Center for Investigative Reporting’s online publication, Reveal, our efforts ramped up.
BET
‘A Disappointment’: Temple University Hires Workers To Help Clean After Students Reportedly Dumped Trash
Temple University is responding to complaints from North Philadelphia residents who claim students left piles of garbage after moving in and out of their off-campus apartments. The institution, which boasts a slew of famous alums, including Tamron Hall, Jesse Williams, and Jill Scott, sent out dozens of crew members to...
penncapital-star.com
Philadelphia’s home appraisal bias task force issues its final report
PHILADELPHIA — Earlier this week Philadelphia City Council Majority Leader Cherelle L. Parker, along with Ira Goldstein, president of Policy Solutions at Reinvestment Fund, and the Philadelphia Home Appraisal Bias Task Force, issued its final report and recommendations. This report is the culmination of more than a year’s work....
Law enforcement expected to break up UC Townhomes encampment in coming days, as protesters hold their ground
The University City Townhomes protest encampment in West Philadelphia is set to be removed following a court order, but residents say they will continue to protect the site. The Philadelphia County Court of Common Pleas ordered the encampment’s end last Friday. Law enforcement is expected to break it up within the coming days.
New Safety Enhancements Coming to Cobbs Creek Parkway in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Motorists will encounter periodic lane closures on Cobbs Creek Parkway on Monday, August 1, through Friday, August 5, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, for delineator installation and line striping under a project to install safety enhancements to improve travel and reduce high-speed crashes across the five-county Philadelphia region, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced.
CHOP, Habitat for Humanity to repair West Philly homes to improve health outcomes
Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia hopes to improve health outcomes for kids by repairing the homes they live in, thanks to a $1 million investment from Bank of America. CHOP will select more than 100 homes in West and Southwest Philadelphia — where one-third of children live below the poverty line, according to the U.S. Census American Community Survey.
thedp.com
Penn breaks ground on solar project, contributing to carbon neutrality goal
Penn broke ground on two solar facilities in Pennsylvania in June, bringing it closer to meeting its Climate and Sustainability Action Plan 3.0 established in 2019. The combined capacity at the solar facilities in Franklin and Fulton counties will mark the largest in solar initiative in the state. The solar...
Crews Working To Repair Water Main Break In Center City
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Crews are working to repair a water main break in Center City. The Philadelphia Water Department responded to 18th and Cherry Streets Sunday morning. Workers have shut down a 12-inch water main. CBS3 was told there are no reports of customers without water. No word on how long it will take to repair the damage.
TMZ.com
Jesse Jackson Offers Solutions for Alleged Racial Discrimination at Sesame Place
Rev. Jesse Jackson is getting involved in the Sesame Place racial discrimination controversy ... coming to the table with solutions for making the theme park better for Black folks. Jesse says SeaWorld, which owns Sesame Place Philadelphia, should bring in African-Americans to their board of directors, spend money on Black-owned...
North Philly community members against gun violence stage 'peace ride'
Community members against gun violence traveled from 15th and Diamond streets to the Mander Recreation Center by foot, bicycle and car on a “peace ride” Saturday morning.
Philly residents are blitzing the city Saturday, gadgets jutting from cars, to record heat and pollution
Meeka Outlaw mounted a temperature sensor to the front passenger-side window of her navy blue Nissan Altima just before daybreak Saturday, then attached an air-pollution sensor to the rear passenger side, waiting for it to blink green and let her know the mission was a go. Concerned that the air-pollution...
Can the National Guard really solve gun violence?
This month, Philadelphia crossed the threshold of 300 homicides. It’s a grim indicator that 2022 is on pace to be one of the city’s deadliest years, even if it doesn’t exceed 2021, which ended with a record-breaking 562 homicides. Echoing throughout neighborhoods and the halls of power...
billypenn.com
What you’ll find inside the new Grocery Outlet on Ridge Avenue, Sharswood’s first supermarket in 50 years
With the grand opening of Grocery Outlet on Ridge Avenue this week, Sharswood has a supermarket for the first time since the 1960s. The lower North Philly neighborhood, which blossomed as a center for jazz in the early half of the 19th century, then watched its fortunes fall, is undergoing a massive planned revitalization. Led by the Philadelphia Housing Authority in partnership with community-minded development firms Mosaic and Shift Capital, it started in 2016 with the demolition of two old-school public housing high-rises.
