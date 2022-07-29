ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Penn breaks ground on solar project, contributing to carbon neutrality goal

By Saanvi Mittal
thedp.com
 2 days ago
MyChesCo

PECO Energy Reducing U.S. 30 to One Lane for Utility Construction

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA — PECO Energy will reduce U.S. 30 (Lancaster Avenue) to a single lane in each direction between Bryn Mawr Avenue and Pennswood Road in Lower Merion Township, Montgomery County, and Haverford Township, Delaware County, beginning Tuesday, August 2, for utility construction, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced. The closures will be in place Mondays through Fridays from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM through Friday, August 26.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Portion Of Pennsylvania Turnpike To Close Overnight Due To Bridge Work

QUAKERTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — We have a warning if you’re planning to take the Pennsylvania Turnpike overnight. The highway will be closed between Quakertown in Bucks County and the Lehigh Valley exit in Lehigh County from 12:01 a.m. to 5 a.m. This is all for some bridge work. The closure is necessary for the protection of motorists and workers so crews can safely erect overhead bridge beams.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Law highlights push toward the future of electric vehicle infrastructure within Pennsylvania

Harisburg, Pa. — Highlighting Pennsylvania’s forward momentum in its work related to electric vehicles (EV), PennDOT and the Department of Environmental Protection say that the commonwealth is in a solid position to maximize new funds available to support EVs through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL). PennDOT and DEP are working with partners from Pittsburgh Region Clean Cities, Sheetz, and PPL. “Transportation is changing every day,” said PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian....
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
point2homes.com

545 PEAK VIEW ROAD, York Springs, Adams County, PA, 17372

Listed by DENISE SIEKE with Straub & Associates Real Estate. Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. Welcome home to this comfortable piece of paradise. The home sits tucked away from the world. It is quiet and peaceful and a refuge from the busyness of the world. Sitting on nearly 1.8 acres of land, this home has a great deal to offer to a family ready to nest. There is an attached one car garage and a detached 2 car garage, a wood shop and building for yard equipment. There is an outdoor barbecue area, and a woodstove inside. This home is ready for picnics, projects, and plans for fun.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
ems1.com

Pa. county emergency responders fear loss of ALS services

PARKESBURG, Pa. — Western Chester County first responders gathered last week to discuss the impending emergency crisis stemming from Tower Health's recent decision to suspend advanced life support from the region with the closure of Medic 93, effective Sept. 1. "This is a crisis," Chief Brian Gathercole of the...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Wolf Administration announces $13 million in tax credits for farmers’ investments

Secretary Russell Redding announced on Friday the availability of $13 million in tax credits to Pennsylvania farmers for measures to improve soil and water quality. According to a release, Tax credits through Pennsylvania’s innovative conservation financing program, Resource Enhancement and Protection (REAP), can be combined with other state funding, including the Environmental Quality Incentive Program, […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

PA lumberjack competition coming to Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An annual pro lumberjack competition in Bedford County will soon see who can chop and cut wood better than the rest. The Pennsylvania Lumberjack Championship and Outdoor Show will be held at Camp Living Water in Schellsburg beginning on Friday, Aug. 12 and will run through Sunday, Aug. 14. The […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Lehigh Valley planners raise major concerns over 5.9M square feet of industrial space eyed for Slate Belt

A proposed industrial park with 12 buildings totaling nearly 5.9 million square feet on 800-plus acres in the Slate Belt will require significant investments in traffic improvements and potentially wastewater treatment to be successful. That’s the read of the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission, which on Thursday night discussed an early...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Work Underway on I-95 in Delaware County; Drivers Should Use Alternative Routes if Possible

DELAWARE COUNTY, PA — Single and double lane closures are scheduled at night next week on Interstate 95 in Delaware County between the Route 352/Route 320 (Exit 6) and Philadelphia International Airport (Exit 12) interchanges for milling, patching and bridge repair under a project to rehabilitate pavement and repair 15 structures on more than 11 miles of the interstate in Lower Chichester, Upper Chichester, Chester, Ridley and Tinicum townships, the City of Chester and Upland and Ridley Park boroughs, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

PA SRCC: Governor’s Lawsuit Another Attempt to Stop the People of Pennsylvania From Having a Voice

HARRISBURG, PA — PA SRCC Executive Director Cody Harbaugh offered the following statement regarding Governor Tom Wolf’s decision to file a lawsuit against SB106:. “Whenever Governor Tom Wolf doesn’t get his way, he uses every means necessary to enhance his own power. This time, he’s using the courts to try and subvert the will of the voters. His lawsuit is another attempt to stop the people of the Commonwealth from weighing in on popular election reforms, taxpayer-funding of elective abortions, and regulatory reforms.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MyChesCo

Pennsylvania Prepares for a Future Filled with Electric Vehicles

HARRISBURG, PA — Electric vehicles are the future of transportation, and Pennsylvania is leading the charge! On Wednesday, officials from the Pennsylvania Departments of Transportation (PennDOT) and Environmental Protection (DEP) – along with partners from Pittsburgh Region Clean Cities, Sheetz, and PPL – highlighted the commonwealth’s progress in its work related to electric vehicles. They also outlined plans to maximize new funds available to support EVs through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

