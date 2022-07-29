Investigators now say Gatlinburg’s chairlift incident was an apparent suicide

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - The state is now investigating after a woman from LaVergne, Tennessee, was found dead under the chairlift at Anakeesta, an official with the Department of Labor and Workforce Development, Chris Cannon, told WVLT News. Investigators with the Gatlinburg Police Department said they are investigating the incident as an “apparent suicide.”

GATLINBURG, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO