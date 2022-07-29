Investigators now say Gatlinburg’s chairlift incident was an apparent suicide

www.wdef.com
wvlt.tv
Autistic boy, 6, found wandering alone in Knoxville, police say
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A young autistic boy was found wandering alone alongside a road in Knoxville Sunday morning, according to witnesses and the Knoxville Police Department. A spokesperson for the police department said the boy was 6-years-old and found on Maryville Pike. Witnesses told WVLT News that four vehicles...
Witnesses speak after woman jumps from Gatlinburg chair lift
Tourists share what they witnessed after a woman jumped to her death from a chair lift in Gatlinburg.
foxsportstexarkana.com
Knoxville woman shoots deputy, charged with attempted capital murder
The Arkansas State Police says they are investigating an officer involved shooting wherein a Knoxville woman shot and injured a Johnson County Sheriff’s Department deputy. State Police say that 44-year-old Christiana Beasley reportedly shot a deputy after an armed standoff inside a residence at 205 Ivy Lane shortly after 2:00 p.m. Saturday. State police say that Beasley was barricaded inside the home.
Police investigating death at Smoky Mountains theme park
GATLINBURG, Tenn. — (GATLINBURG, Tenn.) -- There is an ongoing investigation after a woman was found dead in an apparent suicide at a theme park in the Smoky Mountains, police said. The woman, Jessica Rhea Ford, 40, was found on Thursday night beneath the Scenic Chondola at Anakeesta, according...
Woman found dead at Tennessee theme park
GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Update 3:33 p.m. EDT July 29. Investigators with the Gatlinburg Police Department said in a news release that a woman found beneath a chairlift at Anakeesta had jumped to her death. Original report:. Officials are investigating after a woman was found dead beneath a chairlift at...
wvlt.tv
Anakeesta death ruled apparent suicide, state investigation continues
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - The state is now investigating after a woman from LaVergne, Tennessee, was found dead under the chairlift at Anakeesta, an official with the Department of Labor and Workforce Development, Chris Cannon, told WVLT News. Investigators with the Gatlinburg Police Department said they are investigating the incident as an “apparent suicide.”
Pedestrian dies at hospital after collision in Knoxville
A man has died after he was struck by a vehicle along Kingston Pike Thursday night, according to the Knoxville Police Department.
KFD: Investigation underway for house fire in East Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Fire Department responded to a reported house fire at 2607 Parkview Avenue at 5:51 p.m. late Saturday afternoon, according to a spokesperson with the department. Three adults live in the home, and no injuries were reported, said KFD. One of the occupants of the...
FOX Carolina
Deputies find missing woman
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office have found a missing woman. Deputies say 44-year-old Lori Lynn Wood was last seen on Thursday, July 28 in Bethel, NC driving a gray Jeep Cherokee with a North Carolina plate: FKN5320. Wood is five-feet-nine inches tall, weighs...
wvlt.tv
Knoxville man decorates vehicle, visits Highland Park to honor mass shooting victims
Tennessee schools are getting ready for the Friday night lights this fall. Sevierville police searching for man wanted for child rape. Sevierville Police Department officers are searching for the suspect in a child rape case. People flock to convenience stores as Mega Millions surpasses $1 billion. Updated: 20 hours ago.
Woman dies at Anakeesta theme park in Gatlinburg after police say she jumped from a chairlift
GATLINBURG, Tenn — A woman died at Anakeesta on Thursday after jumping from a chairlift, according to Gatlinburg officials. The Gatlinburg Fire and Rescue Department responded to the theme park around 7:41 p.m. regarding an incident on the park's chairlift, city officials said. When crews arrived, they found a...
Man convicted of murdering Knox County woman sentenced
Timothy Dion Wells was found guilty of second degree murder and sentenced to 22 years in prison.
wvlt.tv
Woman dies after being hit by car on Kingston Pike, police say
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A woman died in the hospital Thursday night after being struck by a vehicle on Kingston Pike, according to the Knoxville Police Department. Officers responded to Kingston Pike at Mohican Street at 7:30 p.m. to the report that a pedestrian had been hit by a car, according to KPD Communications Manager Scott Erland.
Three sought for questioning in July 2021 Knoxville murder
Investigators are seeking to identify three men sought for questioning in the murder of 20-year-old Martaysha Flack, who was found fatally shot on July 28, 2021.
wvlt.tv
TWRA officers rescue driver trapped in car in Douglas Lake
DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officials took to Facebook to celebrate the work of its officers who rescued a driver who was trapped underwater in their car after the car ran off Moonhill Bridge in Dandridge. Around 9 p.m. on July 23, a car crashed into Douglas...
WLOS.com
Police: No "sufficient evidence" of stalking after man accused of following teen in store
FRANKLIN, N.C. (WLOS) — Editor's note: This story has been updated with information from the Franklin Police Department. Franklin police are urging people to be more cautious of those around them after they received a report of a man accused of following a teenager into the restroom of a local grocery store.
wvlt.tv
Woman found dead under Anakeesta chairlift, witness says she fell
Richy Kreme Donuts announced it would be coming to Knoxville after months of requests about opening a shop outside Maryville. Powell family seeking answers after inherited go-kart theft caught on camera. Updated: 15 hours ago. Go-kart was passed down to a three and six year old kid by their great...
wvlt.tv
Powell family seeking answers after inherited go-kart theft caught on camera
POWELL, Tenn. (WVLT) - For Lindsee Merideith, she’s feeling uneasy after someone walked right up to her home in Powell and took a priceless item. For 6-year-old Zane and 3-year-old Zeke, driving and riding in their go-kart was one of the highlights of the week. Early Tuesday morning while...
Elementary school in Hawkins County badly damaged in burglary
A suspected burglary at a Hawkins County elementary school on July 19 led to nearly $7,000 in damages, according to an offense report from the sheriff's office.
Missing girl’s dad releases third letter from jail, thanks reward fund donors
Don Wells, the father of missing Hawkins County child Summer Wells, released another letter as he serves a jail sentence related to a DUI arrest.
