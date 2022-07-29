U.S. Senate Bill Could Be Death Blow for Biden Anti-Drilling Pledge

www.usnews.com
Dave Steiner
1d ago
Don’t be fooled people gas prices may go down a few cents but it’s just a scam by the Democrats to retake control of both houses. Every Republican and everyone that backs the Republicans must get out and vote and get these people out. One little thing they may get back 1000 things they’ve destroyed.People please don’t be fooled.
Reply
71
Jason S
1d ago
Another break for recess huh, must be nice to take months off at a time on the countries dime when we currently don’t have any dimes to spare!
Reply
46
Dean Pettyjohn
1d ago
The chance of Democrats retaining control of Congress after the 2022 elections is about zero! No matter what they do I the next 3 months!
Reply(1)
29
Related
A whopping 86% of Democratic lobbyists say they believe Joe Biden's rhetoric on inflation has been 'ineffective'
A whopping 86 percent of Democratic lobbyists said they believed that President Joe Biden's rhetoric on inflation has been 'ineffective.'. Punchbowl News reported the results Tuesday of a survey they conducted with polling firm Locust Street Group in which the leading professionals of K Street lobbying firms were asked their views on current affairs.
Rick Perry shuts down Biden's electric vehicle push, says it will spike electricity costs for Americans
Former Energy Secretary Rick Perry warned the Biden administration's push for electric vehicles will drive up costs for Americans who can't afford high electricity bills. On "Fox & Friends" Wednesday, Perry argued the U.S. needs fossil fuels to support the power grid. RICK PERRY: And driving the cost of electricity...
Here's who would take over if Joe Biden can't perform his duties as president
Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday morning. He has "very mild" symptoms. The White House says he will "continue to work in isolation until he tests negative." A long list of people are in line to take over if he can't perform his duties, beginning with VP Kamala Harris.
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Kamala Harris promotes attack on Republican men in new ad after Roe reversal
Vice President Kamala Harris shared an ad that attacked Republican men who supported the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. The ad, paid for by the Democratic National Committee, featured several prominent members of the Republican Party celebrating the decision, all of whom were men. The video encourages viewers to visit a website where they can get involved in "Defend Choice Week of Action" events to help elect Democratic politicians in the midterm elections.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
People
Half of Republicans Don't Want Trump to Run in 2024. Here's Who They'd Rather Elect, According to New Poll
Republican voters are not set on former President Donald Trump running again in 2024, according to a new New York Times/Siena College poll. Trump has lost considerable support within his own base as he continues to plant the seeds for a potential 2024 run, with nearly half of Republican primary voters polled saying they want a new candidate in the next general election.
Conway predicts Trump will run again. Hear who he thinks can beat him
Conservative attorney George Conway, who is now a fierce critic of former President Donald Trump, predicts that Trump will run for president again and says Ron DeSantis may be the only candidate that can beat him one-on-one.
Washington Examiner
Clarence Thomas would be forced into semi-retirement under Democrats' Supreme Court legislation
Democrats this week proposed legislation aiming to create term limits for Supreme Court justices that, if enacted, would first force Justice Clarence Thomas into semi-retirement. Rep. Hank Johnson (D-GA), chairman of the Judiciary Subcommittee on Courts, proposed the bill, the Supreme Court Tenure Establishment and Retirement Modernization Act, which would...
Hunter Biden will likely land 'generous' plea deal that will allow him to admit minor tax and gun charges, ending investigation into far more serious money-laundering and lobbying allegations, lawyer believes
As Federal prosecutors wrap up their investigation into Hunter Biden, a former Department of Justice official believes the president's son has landed a 'generous' plea deal to only admit minor charges. Lawyer Jim Trusty, former chief of the DOJ's Organized Crime Section, said reports that the investigation is coming to...
RELATED PEOPLE
Nancy Pelosi's husband just dumped his NVIDIA stock right before Congress is set to pass the 'CHIPS-plus' bill
Speaker Nancy Pelosi reported that her husband sold all of his stock in chip-maker NVIDIA. The document states Paul Pelosi sold 25,000 shares worth up to $5 million — at a reported loss. The trade comes as Congress is set to pass a $54 billion bill to bolster US...
Kamala Harris could break a record. Democrats wish she didn't have to
The vice president is on pace to cast a record number of tie-breaking votes in the Senate — showing the limits of the Biden administration's power.
"This is huge": Legal experts react to Liz Cheney's Jan. 6 bombshell claim
Legal experts were stunned on Tuesday when GOP Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming once again dropped a bombshell on witness tampering during her closing statement as vice-chair of the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol. "After our last hearing, President Trump tried to call...
Jared Kushner says Rupert Murdoch told him 'there is nothing I can do' after Fox News called Arizona for Biden in 2020
Jared Kushner recounts calling Rupert Murdoch on election night 2020 in his upcoming memoir. Kushner called the media tycoon after Fox News called Arizona for President Joe Biden. "Sorry, Jared, there is nothing I can do," Murdoch told him. "The Fox News data authority says the numbers are ironclad." Former...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Stimulus check is coming: Americans could get more than $4,000 for each of their children.
As we all know, residents of the United States are already facing so much financial trouble because of the high inflation. For example, gas and food prices are still rising compared to the previous year. Therefore, due to the cost of living crisis, millions of eligible residents in the United States will receive a stimulus check of $4000.
Kellyanne Conway: The only people who think Biden is doing a good job are in the White House
Kellyanne Conway, former senior adviser for President Trump, said the only people who believe President Biden is successful in his position are his staff members, adding on "America's Newsroom" Wednesday that the administration is not taking action to build confidence among the American people. KELLYANNE CONWAY: Other presidents who have...
electrek.co
The real reason Joe Manchin is sabotaging the US clean energy plan [update]
Coal investor and US Senator Joe Manchin III (D-WV) opposes his own political party’s clean energy program. And since not a single Republican will support the infrastructure bill that contains the program, Manchin has disproportionate power to sink the US plan to decarbonize in order to slow global warming and meet the Paris Agreement target of net-zero by 2050. Why does he oppose it?
FBI analyst who labeled Hunter Biden evidence 'disinfo' linked to next Durham case
The FBI analyst accused of wrongly labeling evidence about Hunter Biden as disinformation has been linked to special counsel John Durham's upcoming trial.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
AOC, in latest swipe at Sen. Joe Manchin, says he has 'no authority' to speak on climate change: report
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez told The Independent that Joe Manchin has "no authority" to talk about climate change. The comment comes after Manchin tanked Democrats' efforts to address the emergency. President Joe Biden will deliver remarks on Wednesday on tackling the crisis.
Elon Musk Says This Candidate Can Easily Win Against Joe Biden In 2024: 'He Doesn't Even Need To Campaign'
Elon Musk has been lately frequently coming in favor of the Republican party and has named his preferred presidential candidate for 2024. The Tesla, Inc TSLA CEO reiterated late Monday that Florida Governor Ronald DeSantis would come on top if he is pitched against President Joe Biden in the 2024 polls. Musk is of the view that DeSantis would easily win and that he doesn't need to campaign to secure victory.
Horrifying footage appears to show Russian captors castrating a Ukrainian prisoner of war
A horrific video posted online on Thursday appears to show a Ukrainian prisoner of war being castrated by his Russian captors. While Yahoo News cannot independently verify the authenticity of the video, the footage, which was initially posted on a pro-Russian Telegram page before spreading rapidly on social media, showed what appears to be a Russian soldier or mercenary wearing a distinctive black fringed hat, mutilating a man who appears to be a captured Ukrainian soldier.
Biden is still sending relief checks to help families deal with inflation
Biden's stimulus helped pad state budgets across the country. Now, more are channeling booming budgets and issuing so-called "inflation relief" checks. Gov. DeSantis is using federal aid to issue one-time relief payments for the poorest Floridians. It may not seem obvious at first glance, but President Joe Biden is still...
Comments / 28