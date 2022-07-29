ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Tackling violent crimes in Charlotte

WBTV
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wbtv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTV

One killed in shooting at southwest Charlotte hotel

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man is dead after a shooting in southwest Charlotte on Sunday night, officials confirmed. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the shooting happened shortly before 8:30 p.m. in the 4800 block of Wallingford Street at a Quality Inn hotel. Police say that the shooting...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

East Charlotte Homicide Arrest

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A man who shot a woman in the head has been arrested and charged. According to a news release, police responded to a call at 2:23 a.m on Terrybrook Lane near Sugar Creek Road. Upon arrival, police witnessed a victim shot in the head by an...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

SWAT situation in Gaston County Friday afternoon

Charlotte has seen a rise in homicides through the first seven months of 2022 compared to last year. Charlotte City Council to consider allowing social districts. City leaders believe this move could have a big impact on businesses in those areas. Beloved Salisbury barbecue place shutting its doors. Updated: 6...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Crime & Safety
Watauga County, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Charlotte, NC
County
Watauga County, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Police In Search Of Gastonia Theft Suspect – Cash Reward Offered

GASTONIA, N.C – The Gastonia police department is searching for a man suspected of a series of thefts. Reports have come from the Cramer Woods area in the Catawba Creek subdivisions. It was reported that during the thefts, the suspects stole a car and used it to commit other...
GASTONIA, NC
FOX8 News

2 killed in fiery Davidson County wrong-way crash

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people are dead following a crash early Saturday morning, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol. At 3:45 a.m. on Saturday, troopers came to US-52/Interstate 285 after getting reports of a head-on collision in the area. Investigators say that a Ford Ranger was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes […]
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

3 teens hospitalized, Hickory store clerk charged in ALE investigation

QUEEN CITY NEWS – A Hickory convenience store clerk has been charged after three teenagers were hospitalized in an alcohol-related collision, the North Carolina Department of Public Safety announced Saturday. 34-year-old Hickory resident Tricia Orr faces charges including selling alcohol to a person less than 21 years of age. The North Carolina State highway Patrol […]
HICKORY, NC
WBTV

District Attorney issues report on Watauga County mass murder

Participants in this year's 24 Hours of Booty are battling intense 90-degree heat. Research led him to SC Housing’s rental assistance program called SC Stay Plus. Community holds vigil for football player killed in Concord. Updated: 6 hours ago. A vigil was held after Kamarion “KD” Degree was shot...
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maureen O'boyle
WCNC

Unattended incense led to fire, Charlotte firefighters say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Fire Department said incense that was left unattended while burning led to a house fire Saturday morning. Firefighters said it was called in around 7 a.m. from a block of apartments on Hashem Drive, just off Glenwood Drive in the Enderly Park area. The department noted the flames were under control in about 10 minutes, and nobody was hurt. Firefighters also credited working smoke alarms to ensuring people inside were able to safely get out.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Community remembers 17-year-old killed

Sources tell us someone tried to stab a law enforcement officer. Charlotte has seen a rise in homicides through the first seven months of 2022 compared to last year. Charlotte City Council to consider allowing social districts. Updated: 6 hours ago. City leaders believe this move could have a big...
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Sc Housing#Sc Stay Plus
WBTV

Charlotte City Council to consider allowing social districts

Sources tell us someone tried to stab a law enforcement officer. Charlotte has seen a rise in homicides through the first seven months of 2022 compared to last year. Beloved Salisbury barbecue place shutting its doors. Updated: 6 hours ago. After 42 years, Richard’s BBQ on North Main Street will...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Police: 2 people found dead at a Gastonia homeless encampment

GASTONIA, N.C. — Two people were found dead at a homeless encampment in Gastonia Thursday morning, the Gastonia Police Department said. Officers responded to a call for service along North Oakland Street near St. Paul Baptist Church just before 11 a.m. Thursday. Police found two people dead at the...
GASTONIA, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Housing
WBTV

Hundreds of flights delayed coming in and out of Charlotte on Sunday

The national retail federation projects back-to-school spending from kindergarten through college will total $111 billion this year, up slightly from 2021. N.C. High school football teams take precautions for the heat as practice begins. Updated: 6 hours ago. During this first week, schools are only allowed one practice a day...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

CMPD: Gunshot Victim Pronounced Dead After Arriving At University Hospital

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Detectives are investigating a fatal shooting in northeast Charlotte after a gunshot victim was pronounced dead at the entrance to the Emergency Room of Atrium University Wednesday night. Shortly after 9 p.m., officers responded to Atrium University in reference to a person who arrived with a...
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy