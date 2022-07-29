Tackling violent crimes in Charlotte

www.wbtv.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How to Spend a Fun Day at the US National Whitewater Center in CharlotteThe Planking TravelerCharlotte, NC
5 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina Andras
Five charming small towns in South Carolina that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensHartsville, SC
Lottery ticket worth $1 million just sold at a North Carolina storeKristen Walters
KFC New Menu Item for 2022Cadrene HeslopCharlotte, NC
Related
WBTV
One killed in shooting at southwest Charlotte hotel
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man is dead after a shooting in southwest Charlotte on Sunday night, officials confirmed. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the shooting happened shortly before 8:30 p.m. in the 4800 block of Wallingford Street at a Quality Inn hotel. Police say that the shooting...
WBTV
Friends offering $1K reward for arrest, conviction in murder of Rowan County man
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Friends of a murdered Rowan County man say they are offering a $1,000 reward for information that would lead to an arrest and conviction in the case. A friend found David Land in his Poole Road shop on Monday, July 22. Deputies with the Rowan...
wccbcharlotte.com
East Charlotte Homicide Arrest
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A man who shot a woman in the head has been arrested and charged. According to a news release, police responded to a call at 2:23 a.m on Terrybrook Lane near Sugar Creek Road. Upon arrival, police witnessed a victim shot in the head by an...
WBTV
SWAT situation in Gaston County Friday afternoon
Charlotte has seen a rise in homicides through the first seven months of 2022 compared to last year. Charlotte City Council to consider allowing social districts. City leaders believe this move could have a big impact on businesses in those areas. Beloved Salisbury barbecue place shutting its doors. Updated: 6...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wccbcharlotte.com
Police In Search Of Gastonia Theft Suspect – Cash Reward Offered
GASTONIA, N.C – The Gastonia police department is searching for a man suspected of a series of thefts. Reports have come from the Cramer Woods area in the Catawba Creek subdivisions. It was reported that during the thefts, the suspects stole a car and used it to commit other...
2 killed in fiery Davidson County wrong-way crash
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people are dead following a crash early Saturday morning, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol. At 3:45 a.m. on Saturday, troopers came to US-52/Interstate 285 after getting reports of a head-on collision in the area. Investigators say that a Ford Ranger was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes […]
3 teens hospitalized, Hickory store clerk charged in ALE investigation
QUEEN CITY NEWS – A Hickory convenience store clerk has been charged after three teenagers were hospitalized in an alcohol-related collision, the North Carolina Department of Public Safety announced Saturday. 34-year-old Hickory resident Tricia Orr faces charges including selling alcohol to a person less than 21 years of age. The North Carolina State highway Patrol […]
WBTV
District Attorney issues report on Watauga County mass murder
Participants in this year's 24 Hours of Booty are battling intense 90-degree heat. Research led him to SC Housing’s rental assistance program called SC Stay Plus. Community holds vigil for football player killed in Concord. Updated: 6 hours ago. A vigil was held after Kamarion “KD” Degree was shot...
RELATED PEOPLE
Unattended incense led to fire, Charlotte firefighters say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Fire Department said incense that was left unattended while burning led to a house fire Saturday morning. Firefighters said it was called in around 7 a.m. from a block of apartments on Hashem Drive, just off Glenwood Drive in the Enderly Park area. The department noted the flames were under control in about 10 minutes, and nobody was hurt. Firefighters also credited working smoke alarms to ensuring people inside were able to safely get out.
WBTV
Community remembers 17-year-old killed
Sources tell us someone tried to stab a law enforcement officer. Charlotte has seen a rise in homicides through the first seven months of 2022 compared to last year. Charlotte City Council to consider allowing social districts. Updated: 6 hours ago. City leaders believe this move could have a big...
fox46.com
Autopsy reveals former Concord officer shot man 5 times while sitting down
CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An autopsy reveals a former Concord officer shot a man five times while he was sitting down. Brandon Combs, 29, was killed by police in February 2022 when officers said he tried to steal a car from a Nissan dealership. BE THE FIRST...
Lexington man charged with kidnapping and pointing gun in assault on female: DCSO
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A Lexington man is facing several charges following an alleged assault on a female, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office. On Thursday, James Arvil Cross, 48, was taken into custody on the following charges: Second degree kidnapping Assault by pointing a gun Assault on a female Court records show allegations […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
WBTV
Charlotte City Council to consider allowing social districts
Sources tell us someone tried to stab a law enforcement officer. Charlotte has seen a rise in homicides through the first seven months of 2022 compared to last year. Beloved Salisbury barbecue place shutting its doors. Updated: 6 hours ago. After 42 years, Richard’s BBQ on North Main Street will...
Police: 2 people found dead at a Gastonia homeless encampment
GASTONIA, N.C. — Two people were found dead at a homeless encampment in Gastonia Thursday morning, the Gastonia Police Department said. Officers responded to a call for service along North Oakland Street near St. Paul Baptist Church just before 11 a.m. Thursday. Police found two people dead at the...
wfmynews2.com
A Charlotte toddler came home from a daycare with bruises. His mother said the director won't let her see security video
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An alleged incident at a Charlotte daycare is ringing the alarm for one parent. Grace Gehrls said she noticed bruises on her 3-year-old son, who has autism, after picking him up on Thursday afternoon from Creative Kids University-North. She told WCNC Charlotte she wants to know what happened.
Review after death of Mecklenburg inmate in June shows jail did not miss safety checks
The latest death the state has reviewed at Mecklenburg County’s main jail found no problems, including with safety checks. Tommy Hucks died last month after the Sheriff’s office says he was discovered to be unresponsive in his cell. It was the seventh death at the jail in just over a year.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WBTV
Hundreds of flights delayed coming in and out of Charlotte on Sunday
The national retail federation projects back-to-school spending from kindergarten through college will total $111 billion this year, up slightly from 2021. N.C. High school football teams take precautions for the heat as practice begins. Updated: 6 hours ago. During this first week, schools are only allowed one practice a day...
Charlotte police solves decade-old unidentified remains case using forensic genetic genealogy
A family has closure because of new, cutting-edge technology matching DNA with unidentified remains of people who died.
WBTV
District Attorney’s Office releases findings from deadly standoff in Watauga Co.
WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - New information has been released following an investigation into a shooting that killed two Watauga County deputies and lead to a nearly 13-hour standoff. A couple was also killed in the incident that happened on April 28, 2021. In a report, the District Attorney revealed...
wccbcharlotte.com
CMPD: Gunshot Victim Pronounced Dead After Arriving At University Hospital
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Detectives are investigating a fatal shooting in northeast Charlotte after a gunshot victim was pronounced dead at the entrance to the Emergency Room of Atrium University Wednesday night. Shortly after 9 p.m., officers responded to Atrium University in reference to a person who arrived with a...
Comments / 0