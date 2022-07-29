Two UC nursing faculty chosen as fellows of the American Academy of Nursing

www.uc.edu
UC to celebrate record summer commencement
The University of Cincinnati will recognize a record number of graduates at its summer commencement Friday at Fifth Third Arena. UC will bestow 2,310 degrees to 2,297 students, both new records for UC’s summer celebration. Summer commencement typically is the smallest of UC’s three annual ceremonies. The spring commencement also set new graduation records.
From UC to 'Amazing Race'
Alumna Cindy Chiang Halvorsen ’04 was part of the University of Cincinnati’s inaugural biomedical engineering graduating class. After her time at UC, she parlayed her engineering problem-solving skills and experience as a student leader into a successful brand marketing career. She’s now Executive Sales Coach at Google — and was the winner of the reality show, The Amazing Race.
Mask mandates: Where mask requirements stand at Cincinnati-area colleges, universities
CINCINNATI — With COVID-19 levels on the rise in the Cincinnati region, some colleges and universities are changing their mask requirements ahead of the school year. Below is a breakdown of each college and university and their current requirements. UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI. Due to the high level of COVID-19...
Cody Ares Baynori: Thomas Massie does not represent Northern Kentucky; change is needed
Nearly a decade after his election, it is time that we reassess Representative Thomas Massie’s tenure as the congressman of Northern Kentucky. I am a lifelong resident of Newport and a proud graduate of Newport High School (‘19). I have been monitoring the interesting world of Kentucky politics since I was a teenager.
Greater Cincinnati nonprofit searches for youth housing ahead of apartment rehab
Ahmad Colvin is relaxing in one unit of a small but comfortable apartment complex near the city limits of Cincinnati. He’s 19 and learning how to live on his own for the first time. He and 21 other young people — many of whom have aged out of the...
Ohio Women Launch Free Marketplace for Childcare, Pet-Sitting, Housework in Cincinnati
Need a last-minute sitter? Want some extra helping hands around the house? Fido need a friend while you're away?. Ohio-based Tandem, the only free network for families to find child care, is expanding to the Tri-State. Launching August 1 in Cincinnati, Tandem allows families to find and hire qualified babysitters, nannies, tutors, pet sitters, and house cleaners in the area.
Two NKY educators among semifinalists for state ‘Teacher of the Year’
Two local educators are semifinalists for the annual Kentucky Teacher of the Year award. The Kentucky Department of Education and the award’s sponsor, Valvoline, announced eleven semifinalists from across the state. Newport Middle School teacher Nathaniel Green is among four semifinalists in the middle school Teacher of the Year...
Monarch butterflies recently landed on an international endangered species list. Greater Cincinnati experts tell us more
The International Union for the Conservation of Nature recently put the monarch butterfly on its “red list” of endangered species. The iconic orange and black butterflies aren't just beautiful; they're an important part of the ecosystem here and in other places along their epic migration route. Joining Cincinnati...
Cincinnati Children’s, CareSource agree to new Ohio Marketplace contract
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Avoiding a coverage drop for about 1,000 patients, Cincinnati Children’s Hospital and CareSource have agreed to a new contract on an Ohio Marketplace insurance option. Terms of the new deal were not disclosed. Dayton-based CareSource notified Cincinnati Children’s last month that it would terminate its Ohio...
Church mission feeding homeless stays open as cooling center, despite challenges
HAMILTON, Ohio — An area church mission that feeds the homeless is staying open as a cooling center, despite losing cool air. Annie Neal is nearly in tears. “Because I’ve been sick, and this is what has driven me,” said Neal. She’s a volunteer at New Life...
Coach resigns after Green Beret group questions military background
A high school coach and educator who has worked for several local schools over two decades is out as head coach of Alter High School’s boys varsity soccer team. Ron Fernandez resigned after he was “suspended … from all contact with the team” amid an investigation about his military service, Alter Principal Lourdes Lambert said.
Rent prices continue to rise amid wage gaps
OHIO — As rent prices continue to rise, the Coalition on Homelessness and Housing in Ohio is aiming to call on political leaders for funds to build new housing options. Making minimum wage while working a full-time job isn’t enough to be able to afford even a modest two-bedroom apartment said Amy Riegel, Executive Director for the Coalition on Homelessness and Housing in Ohio.
Dayton, Ohio Art in the City! 300 plus artists!
For some magical reason art always comes alive in the city. It's like they go hand in hand. There's no age limit for the artist nor the aesthete. Coming August 6, 2022, the AES Ohio summer in the city signature event, will take place in downtown Dayton, Ohio. Stationed throughout the downtown's core, will be 300 plus artists celebrating visual and performing arts. Through performing, demonstrations, hands on projects, a Juried art show, where you get to vote on the best piece of artwork and an Artisan Market.
Catrena Bowman-Thomas turns lifelong dream into reality with Covington’s Inspired Fashion Boutique
It’s the process of being mentally stimulated – or to do something – especially to do something creative. And Catrena Bowman-Thomas did just that. She followed her life-long dream; and in November of 2021, she turned it into a business. That’s when Inspired Fashion made its debut....
Cincinnati Zoo: Hippo mom Bibi now on 24-hour birth watch
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Zoo is now on 24-hour birth watch as they get ready to welcome a new baby hippo. Hippo mom Bibi is getting ready to welcome her second hippo baby. The fierce hippo momma is due in mid-August. But the zoo said the birth could be...
Campbell County school board gets final bill for open meetings violation
Campbell County Circuit Court Judge Julie Ward has ordered the Campbell County Board of Education to pay $16,456.70 that includes attorneys’ fees and costs to Northern Kentucky resident Kenneth Moellman, Sr. In June, Ward ruled that the school board had violated the state’s Open Meetings Law by denying Moellman...
Cincinnati chef says inflation has restaurant industry ‘concerned’ for survival
Today's ongoing inflation is impacting America’s restaurants like virtually everything else. Cincinnati chef and restaurateur Jose Salazar joined "Fox & Friends First" on Monday to express his concern for the restaurant industry as soaring prices impact all aspects of the business. "For all of us in this industry, we’re...
Tickets on sale for Boone County Senior Picnic
What started as a potluck dinner has expanded to an annual event celebrating Boone County’s seniors. Former Boone County Commissioner Irene Patrick is recognized as the founder of the Boone County Senior Picnic. Patrick used to host potluck dinners in her backyard for Boone County’s senior citizens, and from there the event has only expanded.
Newest COVID report says cases increasing — Boone, Kenton in red zone — and masks are advised
Kentucky’s latest weekly COVID Community Level map, released Friday and based on information received from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, shows no counties are in the green, meaning a low level. Forty, or one third of Kentucky’s 120 counties, are now yellow, meaning a medium level,...
Author of Cincinnati bump-stock ban guilty of bribery & attempted extortion
In 2018, then-Cincinnati City Councilman P.G. Sittenfeld led efforts to get City Council to ban bump stocks within the city limits. We told Sittenfeld and his fellow council members that the law would be struck down, and that the legal fight would wind up costing the city's taxpayers dearly. He didn't listen. We sued, and we won.
