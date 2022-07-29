Win Your Way Into the Great Dolphin Dunk at Roaring Springs!

liteonline.com
Changes on the horizon for the expert wave at the Boise Whitewater Park
In the summer of 2019, the City of Boise opened phase two of the J.A. and Kathryn Albertson Family Foundation Whitewater Park, but three years later the expert wave still doesn't work right.
22-year-old Zoo Boise Lioness is Missed & Upcoming Brew at the Zoo Event
Zoo Boise is such a special place and a great place to explore, learn and appreciate all of the incredible animals from around the world. Zoo Boise has always been committed to giving the animals the best possible life and are a major contributor to conservation efforts that help the animal kingdom.
7's HERO: Idaho boy's 5th birthday turns into a joyful community celebration
MIDDLETON, Idaho — The Kuhn family is new to Idaho, but Theo Kuhn's fifth birthday party at a Middleton Park has already turned into a community celebration. So, how did that happen?. "We've only been in Idaho for a year and a half," said Noah Kuhn, Theo's dad. "Only...
Today is DOGust 1st & These Adorable Boise Dogs Are Available for Adoption
August 1st or DOGust 1st? Did you know today is your shelter dog's birthday?. If you’ve got an adorable rescue dog and you don’t exactly know when their birthday is... today’s the day! Keep scrolling for currently available to adopt dogs at the West Valley Humane Society.
Is Idaho The Latest Victim Of Global Warming?
If you somehow didn't notice, it was hot in Idaho this weekend. Really hot. Have you felt like summer in Idaho this year has been warmer than normal? Are you having to drink extra White Claws just to stay cool? We get it. And you're not wrong. Places all over...
Idaho Workers Brave Extreme Heat Wave To Serve Our Community
Whether you live in Caldwell, Boise, or Mountain Home, the weekend news is too big to ignore. Our state is under a historic heatwave, temperatures well into the triple digits for several days. For most of us, mere mortals who work inside will never have to appreciate the dangers outside workers will face during this record-setting heat event.
Dangerous heat this weekend along I-84 corridor in Idaho
More hot and dry days in store for the weekend...perhaps the hottest temperatures of the year in southern Idaho. It's exhausting to experience day after day of extreme heat - but next week cooler temperatures are in store. Yippee!. Let's get into it. Heat Advisories and Excessive Heat Warnings are...
Power outage impacts nearly 1,500 customers
BOISE, Idaho — More than 1,400 Idaho Power customers in Meridian and Eagle were without power Sunday, due to a power outage near 10 Mile Road and Chinden Boulevard. According to Idaho Power, the outage started at approximately 4:09 p.m. and lasted until 6 p.m. Idaho Power said the...
It's hotter in Boise than it used to be - here's why
BOISE — Hot days are more than just uncomfortable - they’re a threat to human life - especially for vulnerable populations like children and the elderly. Extreme heat kills more Americans than any other weather event. Though heat waves are a natural part of day-to-day weather variation, as the earth’s climate warms due to global emissions they’re getting worse according to NASA Climate. Heat becomes more severe and frequent in a warming world.
Idaho Boy’s Marvelous Mullet Makes Top 100 In USA Championship! [80-mullet gallery]
Stop what you're doing. You need this. Three-year-old Idahoan Ridge Peterson has done the Gem State proud! His performance in the 2022 Kids Mullet USA Championship last week was rife with gelled competition, but he stayed the course. Our "Business In the Front, Party In the Back" tressed tyke earned a spot in the top 100 USA Mullet Championship. Hosted through Facebook, the contest that closed last week relied upon the number of "likes" a kid had to garner for them to excel to the next round. While the Idaho son wasn't the ultimate mullet champion, we're proud to call him and his marvelous mullet our own.
Idaho Dubbed One of the Least Friendly States in America
We hate to say it, but we’re not overly surprised to see our beloved state on this list. It’s tough to pinpoint exactly when the shift in attitude began, but something in Idaho has definitely changed in the last twelve years. At least in Boise. When we moved here, everyone we met was warm, kind and welcoming. People were quick to tell you about their favorite places to eat, recreate and shop. We weren’t afraid to post something humorous on social media, because most people would get it.
Boise’s Intense Heatwave May Break 88 Year Record
Idaho Statesmen says, "The National Weather Service predicts 104 degrees on Friday and Saturday, and 106 on Sunday. A temperature of 104 would equal the all-time high for July 29, which was set in 1934, and is close to the all-time high for July 30, which was set in 2003."
Carly Carter, golfer from Eagle, to compete in U.S. Amateur in Washington
EAGLE, Idaho — Eagle native and University of Wisconsin golfer, Carly Carter, is back in the Treasure Valley this summer. She finished up her freshman year in May and is competing in tournaments all over the Western United States. She qualified for the U.S. Amateur Open, which is going...
BPD looking for missing Boise man
BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing Boise man last seen Wednesday. James Daly is described as being 6’1” and 200lbs, with grey hair and blue eyes. According to police, he was last seen on July 27 and was reported missing after he failed to return home as expected.
Today Might Be One of the Best Days to Try These Boise Restaurants
Y’all if you’re looking for some solid lunch or dinner plans today, you’re in luck. I just found out that today is apparently a national holiday for both lasagna AND chicken wings! That’s a thing?! Well, you know what that means... we gotta feature the best places in the Boise area for both of those!
Did I See A Mountain Lion In Southeast Boise Last Night?
For the past two nights, as I looked out my window, I saw what I thought was a large cat running down the walking path headed into the Golda Harris Nature Preserve near Harris Ranch in Southeast Boise. The cat slowed down and walked into the preserve. As I looked closer, I thought, maybe it's a bobcat. After looking at pictures online, I now believe it was a small mountain lion.
Possible drowning at Lucky Peak
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Ada County Sheriff's Office is searching Lucky Peak. Deputies were told a man in his 40s hit his head on the side of the boat Sunday evening and fell into the water. He hasn't been seen since.
Do I have to wear a life jacket? What Idaho law says about staying safe in the water
A Boise man drowned at Lucky Peak State Park after falling off his paddleboard, a man from Lewiston got swept downstream after trying to save a dog on the Salmon River and a 57-year-old man was recovered by a dive team after drowning in Palisades Reservoir. Those incidents are among...
Modern Home in Eagle is Stunning & Somehow Under One Million Dollars
Eagle is known to have the more expensive homes, usually. But right now, at least according to my searching, the homes are more expensive in cities like Boise and Nampa — check out this one in Eagle for less than one million. The home is a 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom luxury...
Young driver skills program comes to Boise
The Tire Rack Street Survival Program helps train young drivers and make them more skilled at operating vehicles. This was the first time it was held in Boise.
