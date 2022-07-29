ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Advice for young people on saving money from Old National Bank

By Ashley Smith
Fox 59
 4 days ago
Fox 59

Back-to-school lunch box ideas from Needler’s Fresh Market

INDIANAPOLIS — With the kiddos starting school, lunch box items are probably back on your grocery list. Indy Now’s Ryan Ahlwardt stopped by Needler’s Fresh Market in Carmel, where CEO Michael Needler shared some easy but healthy school lunch ideas. Needler’s carries a variety of ready-to-eat items...
CARMEL, IN
foodmanufacturing.com

Skjodt-Barrett to Expand Indiana Facility

LEBANON, Ind. — Skjodt-Barrett Contract Packaging LLC announced the expansion of its Lebanon facility, more than doubling their manufacturing footprint and bringing an estimated $58 million capital investment to the community. The 340,000-square-foot expansion will include additional production lines and freezer space with increased employment. The current facility, owned...
Current Publishing

Hoosier Village sees growth in last seven years, looks to redefine senior living

Since 2015, BHI Senior Living has tripled its retirement community offerings in Indiana, and President/CEO John Dattilo doesn’t expect the growth to slow anytime soon. Besides adding new communities, BHI has made significant improvements to existing communities, including Hoosier Village in Zionsville. “We have grown the Hoosier Village campus...
Current Publishing

Monon Square: Businesses scatter as demolition nears

Major changes are coming soon to Monon Square. One vacant building at the aging city-owned shopping center has already been demolished to make way for a roundabout at Range Line Road and Walnut Street, and the others are set to come down this fall. Most tenants have relocated, some have...
CARMEL, IN
Fox 59

Fishers company designs custom, high-tech wheelchairs

INDIANAPOLIS — A Fishers-based company is using the latest technology to design custom wheelchairs that give users more independence and better mobility. Jon Peard and Jenn Miller from Patients Choice Medical joined us Monday to talk about some of the newer features and the process of having a custom chair made.
Fox 59

Dorm Room Organization

Sarah Taylor from the container store joins the show to give parents some dorm shopping tips and ideas. Fellow soldiers remember Elwood officer and Army …. Elwood residents sing Amazing Grace to honor fallen …. Indiana House committee to consider near-total abortion …. Murder charges filed against man accused of...
ELWOOD, IN
Fox 59

Where is Sherman? BreadWorks at Broad Ripple

A popular place for fresh bread, bagels, and more in Greencastle rolls into Indianapolis. And one of Indianapolis’ preeminent chefs helped inspire it to happen. For more information on Breadworks Broad Ripple, click here.
Fox 59

Community remembers kindness of fallen Officer Noah Shahnavaz

ELWOOD, Ind. — One lap around Elwood and it’s clear fallen Officer Noah Shahnavaz, with merely months on the job, left a mark on the community he served. “I remember he would always come in with or without the cops and he would be so friendly no matter what,” said Davida Holderman, general manager at Elwood’s Dairy Queen.
ELWOOD, IN
Fox 59

Broad Ripple’s Pots & Pans Pie Co. switches up menu each month

INDIANAPOLIS — Clarissa Morley started her business at farmers markets, selling not only her homemade pies but potted plants from her parents’ greenhouse. In 2018, she opened the brick-and-mortar Pots & Pans Pie Co. in Broad Ripple, where she still sells some plants but mostly those made-from-scratch pies customers got hooked on.
buildingindiana.com

Eskenazi Health Breaks Ground on $50M In Facility Upgrades

Eskenazi Health and Health & Hospital Corporation of Marion County have announced a more than $50 million investment in capital improvements to primary care facilities across Marion County, including construction of a new state-of-the-art health center opening in 2024 on the east side of Indianapolis. Eskenazi Health leadership said the...
Fox 59

Best back to school gadgets for your kiddos

INDIANAPOLIS — Steve Greenberg the host of YouTube’s “What The Heck Is That?” returned via Zoom to share with Jillian and Ryan the best gadgets to make back to school season a little easier to bare. To watch more from Steve Greenberg check out his YouTube...
cbs4indy.com

What to know as Indy public schools return to class

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Public Schools system is set to begin the fall semester on Monday, Aug. 1. Here is what all parents, students and faculty can expect. All IPS schools will be opening the 2022–23 school year with full in-person learning for all students in grades Pre-K–12. Here is all the info the school system says you need to know:
Fox 59

IPS students head back to school

Monday is the first day back for Indianapolis Public Schools students. Indiana House committee to consider near-total abortion …. Murder charges filed against man accused of killing …. Community remembers kindness of fallen Officer Noah …. Update on criminal history of suspect accused of …. Broad Ripple businesses, leaders concerned...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
indianapolismonthly.com

Fabio Goes Shopping At Lafayette Square

The security alarm sounds at 9:55 a.m. on a sunny Monday in May. The source of the high-pitched squeal is hard to pinpoint as it bounces off the barbed wire–topped walls that protect the lots of several nearby businesses. Most of the dignitaries, reporters, and even police officers gathered on the fresh blacktop in front of the new IMPD Northwest District headquarters between Lafayette Road and West 38th Street seem not to care or even notice. They just raise their voices over the incessant electronic scream.

