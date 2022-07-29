Vitamin D supplements are a waste when it comes to bone health, study says

www.studyfinds.org
Vitamin D overdose is possible and becoming more common, doctors warn
Vitamin D toxicity, or hypervitaminosis D, is a formerly known and severe condition that occurs when excessive amounts of vitamin D are taken via supplements. It is caused by supplements only, not by diet or sun exposure since the body cannot regulate the amount of vitamin D that is taken by supplements.
These 6 high-inflammatory foods can sap your energy and raise your risk for chronic health conditions
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Inflammation get a bad rap, but it’s only partially deserved. If you catch a cold or stub your toe, you want the offending pathogen or injury to trigger an inflammatory response, because that’s what kicks off the healing process. Exercise also causes temporary inflammation; it helps you build muscle mass.
marthastewart.com
Eating Bananas, Avocados, and Other Potassium-Rich Foods May Improve Heart Health in Women, New Study Shows
It's no secret that certain foods are better for our hearts than others, but a new study just revealed that eating things with a lot of potassium—think fish, avocados, and bananas—are especially beneficial for women. According to research recently published in European Heart Journal, potassium-rich diets were associated with lower blood pressure, particularly in women with high salt intake.
Three Drinks That Can Reduce Arthritis Symptoms And Joint Pain – Expert
Anyone, at any age, can get arthritis, which causes the joints to swell up and hurt. However, what you drink could have a significant effect on your body. Drinking water can help reduce uncomfortable inflammation, says dietitian Sonya Angelone. Before you eat anything, she advised beginning each day with a glass of water. Water is regarded as “a magical elixir” that not only hydrates the body but also aids in the removal of toxins from the body. People frequently suffer from dehydration without even realizing it.
Popular hot drink ‘lowers blood glucose levels in weeks – and could help prevent diabetes and silent killers’
A POPULAR hot drink could help prevent a package of serious diseases, science has found. Drinking more green tea made significant improvements to health - a finding which surprised US researchers. They believe the brew could offset risk factors that are linked to metabolic syndrome. Metabolic syndrome, according to the...
Eating This Fruit Can Actually Reduce The Risk Of Stroke By Shocking 46%
A STROKE is a potentially fatal condition that can develop when the blood flow to a portion of the brain is interrupted. Additionally, survivors may experience severe and disabling aftereffects for years. As with many medical conditions, certain foods are believed to reduce the risk of having a stroke. Ischemic...
The One Vitamin Doctors Say You Should Take Every Morning Over 50 Because It Helps Sagging Skin ‘Snap Back’
As we age, our bodies go through a number of changes; we may experience thinning hair, dark spots on our complexion, and dry skin. A loss of skin elasticity is one more unfortunate result of aging that most people will experience at some point as they get older. However, there are luckily a few ways to keep your skin as tight as possible and even reverse sagging—and that includes nourishing your body with all the nutrients your skin loves with the right supplements.
Scientists finally found the reason behind why people die at around 80
As we have all commonly seen, the average age of people who have died naturally throughout history and worldwide has been roughly 80. However, since ancient times, people have questioned why death usually occurs at this age, while it often lasts much longer for other animals and beings.
What Most People Say Before They Die, According To Top Palliative Doctor, Simran Malhotra – Exclusive
Death and dying are often challenging both physically and mentally. Here are some lessons we can learn from those who are near the end of life.
Most Popular Drink In The World May Make Blood Sticky, Increasing Risk Of Blood Clot – UK Professor
Deep vein thrombosis is the medical term for a blood clot that forms in a vein, commonly in the leg, and it can be extremely serious, even fatal. Could drinking the world’s most popular beverage increase your risk?. Professor Mark Whiteley, a renowned consultant vascular surgeon, said in an...
If Your Pee Looks Or Smells Like This, It's Time To See A Doctor
Your urine can tell you a lot about your health. Before you flush, take stock of what's in the toilet bowl.
Unexpected Side Effects Of Eating Bananas
Bananas contain potassium, vitamins B6 and C, manganese, magnesium, and fiber — all compounds that help your body in one way or another.
If mosquitoes won't leave you alone, it could be because of what's happening in your body
They seem to be attracted to viruses. As much as I love summer, there is one thing I could do without: bugs. More specifically, mosquitoes. Those pesky little buggers can wreak havoc on a beautiful summer day. Who hasn't spent time outside in summer and then come in all itchy and covered in bites? There are multiple reasons why some people are more susceptible to mosquito bites than others, but there's a new one that likely isn't on people's radars. Mosquitoes could be attracted to the odor certain viruses create in the body.
The 2 warning signs on your toenails that mean you’re at risk of silent killer
LOVE them or hate them, our feet get us from A to B even if some pairs look a little worse for wear. But experts say that you should keep an eye on your tootsies in particular as they could reveal signs of a silent killer. There are two specific...
IFLScience
Latest COVID Strain Can Cause "Strange" New Symptom At Night, Says Professor
COVID-19 is notorious for its broad and unusual array of symptoms, and with a new variant taking the world by storm, some scientists have started seeing reports of a new symptom: night sweats. The strain currently driving a significant rise in cases around the world is the subvariant BA.5, sometimes...
Jackie Evancho, 22, Reveals She Has Bones of an '80-Year-Old' Due to Anorexia-Caused Osteoporosis
After suffering from an eating disorder for seven years, Jackie Evancho is ready to make a change. In the new issue of PEOPLE, the singer, 22, opens up about her battle with anorexia and how she's working to get healthy. While she's struggled with disordered eating since she was a...
Why Not Everyone Should Take Paxlovid
It’s getting harder to avoid COVID-19, thanks to the dominance of BA.5 in the U.S. and the growing number of other Omicron subvariants. Fortunately, Pfizer’s antiviral treatment Paxlovid can minimize illness from the disease. But it’s not meant for everyone. Only those who are at increased risk for...
scitechdaily.com
A Surprisingly Common Condition Has Been Linked to Dementia
Scientists have linked dementia in the elderly to an unexpected candidate: sarcopenic obesity. Over 15% of Japanese adults over 65 suffer from dementia, a severe medical condition. It’s well known that dementia drastically reduces the quality of life for older adults, as the condition causes deteriorates their memory, thinking, and social abilities.
People Who Eat This Fruit 61% Less Likely To Die Early From Stroke Or Heart Disease
One of the most dreaded diseases in the country, Stroke, leaves many of its victims dead or crippled. One study found that the chance of dying from a stroke might be reduced by 61% simply by including one food more frequently in the diet. The majority of strokes happen when...
People who drink between 1.5 and 3.5 cups of coffee per day are less likely to die - even if they add sugar, major study finds
Drinking between one-and-a-half and three-and-a-half cups of coffee a day could add years to your life, a major study finds. A Chinese research team monitored 171,000 people for seven years and found those who regularly drank coffee were about a third less likely to die than those who did not.
