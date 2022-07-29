ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Vitamin D supplements are a waste when it comes to bone health, study says

By Chris Melore
studyfinds.org
 2 days ago
TX Hates JB
1d ago

why are all these recent articles attacking Vitamin D? it prevents covid and has alot of health benefits

Fortune

These 6 high-inflammatory foods can sap your energy and raise your risk for chronic health conditions

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Inflammation get a bad rap, but it’s only partially deserved. If you catch a cold or stub your toe, you want the offending pathogen or injury to trigger an inflammatory response, because that’s what kicks off the healing process. Exercise also causes temporary inflammation; it helps you build muscle mass.
HEALTH
marthastewart.com

Eating Bananas, Avocados, and Other Potassium-Rich Foods May Improve Heart Health in Women, New Study Shows

It's no secret that certain foods are better for our hearts than others, but a new study just revealed that eating things with a lot of potassium—think fish, avocados, and bananas—are especially beneficial for women. According to research recently published in European Heart Journal, potassium-rich diets were associated with lower blood pressure, particularly in women with high salt intake.
NUTRITION
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News

Three Drinks That Can Reduce Arthritis Symptoms And Joint Pain – Expert

Anyone, at any age, can get arthritis, which causes the joints to swell up and hurt. However, what you drink could have a significant effect on your body. Drinking water can help reduce uncomfortable inflammation, says dietitian Sonya Angelone. Before you eat anything, she advised beginning each day with a glass of water. Water is regarded as “a magical elixir” that not only hydrates the body but also aids in the removal of toxins from the body. People frequently suffer from dehydration without even realizing it.
shefinds

The One Vitamin Doctors Say You Should Take Every Morning Over 50 Because It Helps Sagging Skin ‘Snap Back’

As we age, our bodies go through a number of changes; we may experience thinning hair, dark spots on our complexion, and dry skin. A loss of skin elasticity is one more unfortunate result of aging that most people will experience at some point as they get older. However, there are luckily a few ways to keep your skin as tight as possible and even reverse sagging—and that includes nourishing your body with all the nutrients your skin loves with the right supplements.
SKIN CARE
Upworthy

If mosquitoes won't leave you alone, it could be because of what's happening in your body

They seem to be attracted to viruses. As much as I love summer, there is one thing I could do without: bugs. More specifically, mosquitoes. Those pesky little buggers can wreak havoc on a beautiful summer day. Who hasn't spent time outside in summer and then come in all itchy and covered in bites? There are multiple reasons why some people are more susceptible to mosquito bites than others, but there's a new one that likely isn't on people's radars. Mosquitoes could be attracted to the odor certain viruses create in the body.
SCIENCE
TIME

Why Not Everyone Should Take Paxlovid

It’s getting harder to avoid COVID-19, thanks to the dominance of BA.5 in the U.S. and the growing number of other Omicron subvariants. Fortunately, Pfizer’s antiviral treatment Paxlovid can minimize illness from the disease. But it’s not meant for everyone. Only those who are at increased risk for...
PUBLIC HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

A Surprisingly Common Condition Has Been Linked to Dementia

Scientists have linked dementia in the elderly to an unexpected candidate: sarcopenic obesity. Over 15% of Japanese adults over 65 suffer from dementia, a severe medical condition. It’s well known that dementia drastically reduces the quality of life for older adults, as the condition causes deteriorates their memory, thinking, and social abilities.

