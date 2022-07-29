Taylorsville man who has threatened with machetes, now accused of threatening with crossbow

www.ksl.com
Gephardt Daily
Sandy police: Juvenile to be charged with hate-crime assault after attack on male couple
SANDY, Utah, July 31, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A juvenile suspect has been arrested after he allegedly stopped the car he was in to assault a Sandy juvenile male standing in his driveway as he hugged his boyfriend. Project Rainbow shared a video recorded at the scene, after the...
ksl.com
Jury convicts Roy man of killing friend he argued with over money
OGDEN — A Roy man was convicted Tuesday of killing his friend over a money dispute and abandoning the body in a parking lot, where it went unnoticed for days. A jury found Daniel Lee Johnson, 49, guilty of murder, a first-degree felony; obstructing justice, a second-degree felony; abuse of a dead body and use of a firearm by a restricted person, third-degree felonies.
KSLTV
Two arrested, three guns recovered after SLC robbery investigation
SALT LAKE CITY — Police say two men have been taken into custody after an investigation into an aggravated robbery. Officials with the Salt Lake City Police Department said three men robbed the victim using a gun around 11 p.m. on July 2, with one of the suspects hitting the victim with a gun.
SLCPD find stolen gun, sawed-off rifle after aggravated robbery
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police Department’s (SLCPD) Gang Unit has arrested two people and recovered three guns as part of an ongoing investigation into an aggravated robbery. The investigation started around 11 p.m. on July 2, when SLCPD received information about an assault near 1700 W 1000 N. During the […]
Gephardt Daily
Roy domestic violence incident turns into assault on cops
ROY, Utah, July 31, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Several officers responding to a report of a “family disturbance” at a Roy residence Saturday night found themselves in the thick of a domestic violence situation — and one of the involved parties wasn’t about to give up.
KSLTV
Utah man faces 24 charges in domestic violence case stretched over two years
BLUFFDALE, Utah — A man has been charged with over 24 crimes including 11 felonies in a domestic violence case where he abused a woman and wouldn’t let her leave the home by herself for over two years. Police told KSL.com it was one of the “worst cases...
ksl.com
Woman kicked out of Sandy party charged in connection with shooting of host
SANDY — A woman who was kicked out of a party has been charged for allegedly tracking down the man who kicked her out and, with the help another man, shooting him, according to prosecutors. Alliyah Samitioata Moana Molifua-Freeeman, 20, of Taylorsville, was charged Friday in 3rd District Court...
ksl.com
'Am I dead?' Magna man recalls crash allegedly caused by 2 drivers involved in fight
MAGNA — Shawn Moriarty doesn't remember much about the crash. "The car just came out in front of me so fast, I didn't even hit my brakes or anything," he said. Moriarty was driving to work on May 24. The next thing he remembers is "waking up in the hospital, feeling this intense amount of pain over the entire front of my body, looking at a white ceiling thinking, 'Am I dead?' And then I thought, 'No, I'm in way too much pain to be dead.'"
kjzz.com
3 arrested for allegedly selling fake luxury items outside Layton Walmart
LAYTON, Utah (KUTV) — Three people have been arrested after police said they were involved in selling fake luxury items in a Walmart parking lot. Officials said 20-year-old Nicolae-Denis Miclescu, 33-year-old Vasile Tiberiu Miclescu and 31-year-old Dunareanca Miclescu were arrested for their involvement. They said the suspects attempted to...
SLCPD: OICI protocol issued after woman dies following physical arrest
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) has activated the officer-involved-critical-incident (OICI) protocol today after the death of Megan Joyce Mohn, 40, was ruled a homicide by the Utah Office of the Medical Examiner. According to police records, an investigation into Mohn began on January 11 at 3:13 a.m. when […]
ksl.com
Bluffdale man faces 24 criminal charges alleging 2 years of domestic violence
BLUFFDALE — A Bluffdale man who police say abused, intimidated, controlled and even drugged a woman for more than two years now faces 24 criminal charges, including 11 first-degree felonies. Troy Anthony Brinar, 45, was charged Thursday in 3rd District Court aggravated kidnapping, two counts of aggravated assault resulting...
ksl.com
Police looking for vehicle involved in deadly hit-and-run
SALT LAKE CITY — Police are looking for a gold SUV involved in a deadly hit-and-run at 1300 S. Major Street in Salt Lake City on Sunday night,. The investigation began at 11:04 p.m. on July 31 when officers received information of a man who'd been hit by a car that drove away, Salt Lake police said in a statement.
kslnewsradio.com
Stolen car report leads to police chase, multiple people flee from scene
SALT LAKE CITY – After receiving reports of a stolen car, the car was located driving on I-80 by the owner early Sunday morning. UHP attempted to stop the stolen car at around 8:55 a.m. when the vehicle took off. The chase went on for 20 minutes before the suspect vehicle crashed near 2100 S and 700 E.
3 of 6 suspects now in custody 3 years after Salt Lake City woman's murder
Exactly three years to the day since Blaire Leavitt was killed, a third suspect in her murder was arrested.
KUTV
Additional murder charge filed against suspect in Utah 'purge' killings
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Prosecutors in Utah County have filed charges against a man who allegedly told authorities that he heard a voice in his head telling him to "purge the city" before killing two people earlier this month. Christian Taele, 28, of Springville was charged Wednesday with...
kslnewsradio.com
Death Investigation underway following an officer-involved critical incident
SALT LAKE CITY – The Salt Lake City Police Department activated its OICI protocol following the death of a 40-year-old woman that was detained in January. The woman, Megan Joyce Mohn, died at Salt Lake Regional Hospital on January 30, 2022. A medical examiner released Mohn’s autopsy report on July 28, revealing the cause of death to be homicide.
Missing man in Payson Canyon found safe
A search is underway in Payson Canyon for a man who officials say has been missing since Friday. Teams as well as aerial support are assisting in the search.
KSLTV
Five people in custody in Orem Shooting
OREM, Utah — Five people were taken into custody following an alleged shooting. According to a release from the Orem Police Department, around 6:00 a.m. Wednesday morning, police were dispatched to the hospital on the report of a man with a gunshot wound. An investigation into the shooting was...
ksl.com
Caught on camera: Car careens through Layton yard
LAYTON — A family was pushing for greater safety measures at a neighboring intersection Friday, after a car was caught by a doorbell camera careening through the front yard. Mckell Glass said she was home around 5 p.m. Thursday when she heard an awful sound outside her house. "I...
8newsnow.com
Utah neurosurgeon reportedly groped unconscious patient during surgery
OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) — A Utah neurosurgeon has been arrested and accused of sexual battery after reportedly groping an unconscious patient during surgery. Charging documents by a Weber County Sheriff state that on Oct. 11, 2021, an adult woman went under surgery at the Ogden Regional Medical Center in Ogden, Utah.
