StreetInsider.com

Enact Holdings (ACT) Tops Q2 EPS by 39c

Enact Holdings (NASDAQ: ACT) reported Q2 EPS of $1.26, $0.39 better than the analyst estimate of $0.87. Revenue for the quarter came in at $273.54 million versus the consensus estimate of $251.61 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM) Earnings

Like Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM) Earnings? Also look at X, CO, OAS, TRGP. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM) PT Raised to $36 at Needham & Company; 'POMC Phase 3 Data Slip to 3Q19, but LEPR Ahead of Schedule'. June 15, 2018 7:22 AM. May 14, 2018 8:11 AM.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
via.news

Sotherly Hotels, And John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund, And Another 4 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield

(VIANEWS) – Sotherly Hotels (SOHOB), John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (BTO), First Bancorp (FNLC) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Sotherly Hotels (SOHOB) 20.15 2.66% 25.86% 2022-07-20 21:13:06. 2 John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (BTO)...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

The Gross Law Firm Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of WFC, OM and MF

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2022 / The securities litigation law firm of The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders in the following publicly traded companies. Shareholders who purchased shares in the following companies during the dates listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible Lead Plaintiff appointment. Appointment as Lead Plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.
LAW
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Simon® Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results and Increases Full Year 2022 Guidance and Raises Quarterly Dividend

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Simon®, a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations, today reported results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. "We are very pleased with our financial and operational performance in the second quarter and...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Entrepreneur

The 4 Best Nasdaq 100 Stocks to Buy

The Nasdaq 100 surged after the Fed announced a 75 basis-point rate hike for the second straight month and hinted at pausing the policy tightening depending on economic data. This,...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Transcat, Inc. (TRNS) Tops Q1 EPS by 25c

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRNS) reported Q1 EPS of $0.54, $0.25 better than the analyst estimate of $0.29. Revenue for the quarter came in at $54.7 million versus the consensus estimate of $52.42 million.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Position Cut by Shell Asset Management Co.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

James River Group (JRVR) Tops Q2 EPS by 2c

James River Group (NASDAQ: JRVR) reported Q2 EPS of $0.52, $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of $0.50.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) Tops Q2 EPS by 3c; Guides Higher

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI) reported Q2 EPS of $0.21, $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of $0.18. Revenue for the quarter came in at $267.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $254.63 million.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Marathon Petroleum: Q2 Earnings Insights

Marathon Petroleum MPC reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 06:05 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Marathon Petroleum beat estimated earnings by 37.61%, reporting an EPS of $10.61 versus an estimate of $7.71. Revenue was up $24.41 billion from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Danaos Corporation (DAC) Tops Q2 EPS by $2.10

Danaos Corporation (NYSE: DAC) reported Q2 EPS of $7.59, $2.10 better than the analyst estimate of $5.49. Revenue for the quarter came in at $250.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $208.7 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS

