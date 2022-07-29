www.streetinsider.com
Enact Holdings (ACT) Tops Q2 EPS by 39c
Enact Holdings (NASDAQ: ACT) reported Q2 EPS of $1.26, $0.39 better than the analyst estimate of $0.87. Revenue for the quarter came in at $273.54 million versus the consensus estimate of $251.61 million.
Sotherly Hotels, And John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund, And Another 4 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Sotherly Hotels (SOHOB), John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (BTO), First Bancorp (FNLC) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Sotherly Hotels (SOHOB) 20.15 2.66% 25.86% 2022-07-20 21:13:06. 2 John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (BTO)...
The Gross Law Firm Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of WFC, OM and MF
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2022 / The securities litigation law firm of The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders in the following publicly traded companies. Shareholders who purchased shares in the following companies during the dates listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible Lead Plaintiff appointment. Appointment as Lead Plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.
Simon® Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results and Increases Full Year 2022 Guidance and Raises Quarterly Dividend
INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Simon®, a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations, today reported results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. "We are very pleased with our financial and operational performance in the second quarter and...
2 Dividend Stocks to Buy on Sale
Dividend stocks are more critical than ever to producing long-term portfolio gains.
The 4 Best Nasdaq 100 Stocks to Buy
The Nasdaq 100 surged after the Fed announced a 75 basis-point rate hike for the second straight month and hinted at pausing the policy tightening depending on economic data. This,...
2 Cheap Dividend Stocks Yielding More Than 4%
These two companies haven't performed well in the market recently, but that could be an opportunity for investors.
Down Over 50%, Is Now The Time To Buy This Buffett Stock?
A sizable sell-off in shares of this leading flooring products retailer could be an opportunity to invest like Warren Buffett
7 Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks That Every Total Return Investor Should Own
If any investor has stood the test of time, it’s Warren Buffett, and with good reason. For years the “Oracle of Omaha” has had a rock star-like presence in the investing world. His annual Berkshire Hathaway shareholders meeting draws thousands of loyal fans who are investors. Known for his long buy-and-hold strategies, and his massive […]
Will Marijuana Stock IIPR Jump Following the Q2 Earnings Report?
Last quarter, Innovative Industrial Properties stock broke its streak of rising about 5% to 7% in the two-day period following the release of quarterly reports.
Transcat, Inc. (TRNS) Tops Q1 EPS by 25c
Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRNS) reported Q1 EPS of $0.54, $0.25 better than the analyst estimate of $0.29. Revenue for the quarter came in at $54.7 million versus the consensus estimate of $52.42 million.
AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Position Cut by Shell Asset Management Co.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
James River Group (JRVR) Tops Q2 EPS by 2c
James River Group (NASDAQ: JRVR) reported Q2 EPS of $0.52, $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of $0.50.
ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) Tops Q2 EPS by 3c; Guides Higher
ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI) reported Q2 EPS of $0.21, $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of $0.18. Revenue for the quarter came in at $267.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $254.63 million.
Marathon Petroleum: Q2 Earnings Insights
Marathon Petroleum MPC reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 06:05 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Marathon Petroleum beat estimated earnings by 37.61%, reporting an EPS of $10.61 versus an estimate of $7.71. Revenue was up $24.41 billion from the same...
Danaos Corporation (DAC) Tops Q2 EPS by $2.10
Danaos Corporation (NYSE: DAC) reported Q2 EPS of $7.59, $2.10 better than the analyst estimate of $5.49. Revenue for the quarter came in at $250.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $208.7 million.
