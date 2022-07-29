Wayne Hawkins, 84, excelled for Pacific and Oakland Raiders

www.pacific.edu
Data: Sportico; Table: Axios VisualsThe Tennessee Titans are worth $600 million more than they were a year ago, according to an updated valuation by Sportico.By the numbers: The franchise is worth $3.29 billion, Sportico says.The Titans climbed five spots in Sportico's annual list and are now the 23rd most valuable NFL franchise. No franchise made a bigger jump in the Sportico rankings.Since 2020, the Titans' valuation has risen by $1 billion.Why it matters: Sportico's list is just an estimate, but it underscores the skyrocketing value of NFL franchises at a time when the Titans are negotiating with Mayor John Cooper for a new publicly financed stadium.Terms of a financing plan for a new stadium are still being negotiated, but Titans owners are prepared to put in at least $700 million, according to recent media coverage.Wild stat: To illustrate how much of a juggernaut the NFL has become compared to other sports leagues, consider this stat from Axios reporter Jeff Tracy: There are 16 NFL franchises worth at least $4 billion compared to just seven across the other four major pro sports leagues.The Dallas Cowboys are the most valuable franchise at an estimated $7.64 billion.
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The St. Louis Cardinals acquired starting pitcher Jose Quintana in a trade from the Pittsburgh Pirates, the teams announced. The Cardinals sent the Pirates relief pitcher Johan Oviedo and minor league infielder Malcom Nunez in exchange for Quintana and relief pitcher Chris Stratton in the swap.
