Learn From the Best: GRCC Assistant Professor of English won the job lottery

ITHACA, Michigan (WNEM) -- A Michigan high school sports stadium will get a facelift with grand plans to make it an enormous memorial to veterans and first responders. Over the last 10 years, Ithaca’s football program has been one of the most dominant in the state of Michigan, with seven division six championship game appearances and five state titles. This summer, thanks to the generosity of an anonymous donor, the program now has a new, state-of-the-art, artificial field turf.

ITHACA, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO