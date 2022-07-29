Learn From the Best: GRCC Assistant Professor of English won the job lottery

www.grcc.edu
My Story Started at GRCC: Ferris State Vice President Miles Postema believes public education transforms lives
Aug. 1, 2022, GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Miles Postema, Ferris State University’s vice president and general counsel, believes higher education can transform lives. He’s seen it firsthand. He attended what was then Grand Rapids Junior College as a first-generation college student because it was affordable and allowed him to live at home and continue working.
lanthorn.com
GV moves COVID-19 alert level to zero, signaling widespread change for all on-campus protocols
Following two years of stringent safety protocols on the campus of Grand Valley State University aimed at minimizing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, campus authorities have now rescinded restrictions and have moved the university to its lowest alert level. Approaching the fall 2022 semester, the GVSU’s Virus Action Team...
Nearly half a million dollars going to rebrand ‘racist’ mascots, increase cultural awareness in Michigan schools
Six Michigan schools districts and colleges across the state are rebranding racially insensitive mascots and improving school curriculum related to the state’s 12 federally recognized Native American tribes. The changes are part of an initiative of the Native American Heritage Fund (NAHF), which distributed nearly $480,000 in funds to...
Find Delicious Sweet Corn at These Fantastic Mid Michigan Farms
Everything has its own season; strawberries, cherries, lavender, blueberries, and more. Especially here in Michigan where the summer season isn't as long as in other spots in the country, we have to make the most out of those warmer season months. Sweet Corn Season. Despite that, summertime in Michigan sees...
Three Northern Michigan Resorts Named ‘Best In The Midwest’
Travel + Leisure magazine released its list of the best resorts in the Midwest, and three Michigan resorts landed in the top 10. Mackinac Island Lands Two Of The Three Resorts On The List. Travel + Leisure polls its readers every year to share their best experiences travelling throughout the...
Kalamazoo brewer regains vision, returns to creative roots with eSight device
KALAMAZOO, MI — The eyesight of the CEO and head brewer of Norse Nectar Meadery got to the point that “for a year and a half there was nothing.”. Hunter Dodge, who was diagnosed with diabetic retinopathy, lost eyesight in both eyes over the course of a few months in 2019. He described his vision as trying to look through a double pane of translucent shower glass.
5 races to watch on Election Day in West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Voters will decide on several key primary races in Kent and Ottawa counties on Tuesday, including which Republican candidate will compete in the November general election to represent Grand Rapids, Muskegon and northern Ottawa County in Congress. Most races Tuesday will be partisan primaries, meaning...
Grand Rapids Hookah Lounge Closing Due to ‘Harassment’ and ‘Racism’, Owners Say
A hookah bar in Eastown is shutting down and the owners say it's not by choice. Eastown Hookah Lounge in Dispute with City of Grand Rapids. Eastown Hookah Lounge is located at 1522 Wealthy St SE in Grand Rapids. If you've never visited a hookah bar, it's a place where...
CBS 58
Ithaca High School receives new patriotic stadium from private donor
ITHACA, Michigan (WNEM) -- A Michigan high school sports stadium will get a facelift with grand plans to make it an enormous memorial to veterans and first responders. Over the last 10 years, Ithaca’s football program has been one of the most dominant in the state of Michigan, with seven division six championship game appearances and five state titles. This summer, thanks to the generosity of an anonymous donor, the program now has a new, state-of-the-art, artificial field turf.
'Enough is enough': Post about mistreatment of wait staff sparks conversation across Michigan
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The Coast Guard Festival brings in thousands of visitors to Grand Haven every year. A Facebook post from a popular brewery up north is sparking a conversation for local businesses all over the state about treating restaurant staff with respect. "It's a big week," said...
WWMTCw
DeltaPlex Arena closes its doors after 25 years
WALKER,Mich. — Michiganders are saying goodbye to DeltaPlex arena and concert venue after the arena closed its doors Sunday. DeltaPlex arena in Walker has been home to many West Michigan events over the years since it first opened it's doors back in 1998. COVID Shutdown: Deltaplex owner says it's...
See the Earliest Photos of the Oldest Operating Boy Scout Camp in America, in West Michigan
It's the oldest operating Boy Scout Camp in the United States of America - Since 1911 - and it just happens to be in western Michigan. Welcome to Camp Owasippe! More than 40 acres of land on Crystal lake in Whitehall, just north of Muskegon, and what has been a camp home to hundreds of thousands, if not MILLIONS of Boy Scouts over the past 111 years.
Law enforcement, communities set to gather for National Night Out
Law enforcement across the country will be focusing on crime prevention and bringing the community together on Tuesday.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Patty Matters serves big, gourmet burgers on wheels
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - From classic burgers to savory crab patties, Patty Matters has been a community favorite in the West Michigan area since it opened in 2015. Owners Lauren D’Angelo and her mother Mindy D’Angelo wanted to do something that wasn’t already being offered on a food truck in Grand Rapids.
bridgemi.com
Political winds shifting in west Michigan. Can Peter Meijer survive the storm?
For decades, Kent County — home to Michigan’s second-largest city and the politically powerful DeVos family — was reliably red. Now, it’s a political tossup. In a major shift from previous maps, most of the county and metropolitan Grand Rapids are now included in the same congressional district as lakeshore communities like Muskegon and Grand Haven, making the 3rd Congressional District race far more politically competitive. In 2020, President Joe Biden won the region encompassed in the new district by 9 percentage points over former President Donald Trump.
12 Counties in Michigan at High COVID-19 Community Level
Just when you think it's safe to go back into work, restaurants, special events, sporting events, and even family gatherings, it's time to mask up due to COVID-19. It's like for a brief while, we all forgot about the COVID-19 virus. It's still out there and the numbers in Michigan are rising again.
Stay on higher wages granted as restaurant industry warns of ‘Panerafication’
Michigan restaurant owners are watching the state Court of Claims closely for possible reprieve from a ruling that would more than double wages for tipped workers.
Muskegon 12-year-old qualifies for world’s largest motocross championship
Some people are built for the track, but with a name like "Ryder Bloomquist" it's obvious he was born for it.
Could masks return as 12 Michigan counties hit high transmission for COVID-19?
Kalamazoo County, as well as 11 others in the Upper Peninsula and eastern side of the state have been classified as high transmission for COVID-19. Local hospital leaders with Trinity Health and University of Michigan Health West say we're in a better spot this summer, but the rise in cases shouldn't be ignored.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
American Freight opens Muskegon store
A furniture and appliance retailer has a new location in the lakeshore region. American Freight now offers its affordable home furnishings from a new store at 1750 E. Sherman Blvd. in Muskegon. The 25,000-square-foot store features a variety of products, including furniture, mattresses, refrigerators and freezers, washers and dryers, cooking...
