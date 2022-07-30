ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Southwest rains flood deserts, cascade into Vegas casinos

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oiDuR_0gy8jscP00

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Intense summer thunderstorms that drenched parts of Las Vegas — causing water to cascade from casino ceilings and pool on the carpet of a stadium-sized sports betting area — were part of a broad regional monsoon pattern that may repeat through the weekend, a National Weather Service official said Friday.

“We’re getting right into the heart of the most active part,” said John Adair, a veteran meteorologist at the weather service office near Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas. “This is turning out to be a pretty active monsoon season, compared with the last five years or so. There’s plenty of more opportunities for thunderstorms to develop.”

The annual weather pattern has brought a parade of storms across the U.S. Southwest in recent weeks that lead to flooding in normally dry washes, rain measured in inches and rescue operations.

In Arizona, a driver had to be rescued from a vehicle caught in floodwaters in Apache Junction. A youth conservation crew abandoned the red truck they were riding in at Canyon de Chelly National Monument on the Navajo Nation when it got stuck in the mud and water rose around it. Mohave County sheriff’s officials rescued a woman who was clinging to a stop sign earlier this week after her car was swept away.

Parts of the Hualapai Mountains in Mohave County have received up to 6 inches (15.2 centimeters) of rain in recent days, Adair said. The National Weather Service said parts of Arizona can expect 1 (2.5 centimeters) to 2 (5 centimeters) inches of rain per hour before a flood watch expired Saturday morning.

While the rain is welcome in a region gripped by drought, it creates headaches for neighborhoods where wildfires have stripped the land of vegetation, which normally slows and partially absorbs floodwaters.

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said Thursday the Federal Emergency Management Agency granted a request to include effects of flooding and mudslides in certain counties hit by massive wildfires this year to the state’s disaster declaration.

In northern Arizona, Flagstaff residents have grown accustomed to constant alerts on cell phones and sirens in neighborhoods warning of imminent flooding.

Bret Henneman estimates he has about 3,500 sandbags around his home just north of Flagstaff where two wildfires burned this spring. His wife was babysitting and had the back door open two weeks ago when heavy rain fell and sent a few inches of rain and mud through the home.

With every flood alert, they now cringe.

“We still need the rains and all that and we really need the monsoons around here,” said Henneman, who is staying with family while his house dries out. “It’s just that wildfires have changed everything. So, yeah, when it does rain, we’re in fear.”

Parts of Arizona, including the towns of Heber, Show Low, Bellemont and Prescott, are near or above 200% of normal rainfall so far during the monsoon, which started June 15 and runs through September. The weather pattern is hit-and-miss, though, meaning some places like Payson are far below normal.

“There’s not really a good explanation for why that occurs, but that’s part of the nature of storms,” said Valerie Meola, a meteorologist with the weather service in Flagstaff.

Jacquetta Brown was walking on a trail in Canyon de Chelly near Chinle, Arizona, this week when heavy rain swept through and she spotted the red truck partially submerged. The rain is a blessing for crops that families plant in the canyon and livestock, she said, but the monsoon also comes with a downside.

“We have dirt roads here, and when we can’t cross the wash, we can’t get to work and school,” Brown said.

While only 0.3 inch (0.76 centimeters) of rain was registered at the Las Vegas airport late Thursday, more than 1 inch (2.5 centimeters) fell just 1 mile (1.6 kilometers) away at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, Adair said.

Nearby wind gusts peaked at 71 mph (114 kph) and toppled trees. Pea-sized hail fell from lightning-streaked skies in suburban Henderson, where almost 1 inch (2.5 centimeters) of rain fell in some areas.

Police, county and city officials and the weather service said no injuries or widespread damage was reported.

Casino patrons posted videos of water pouring from ceilings at Caesars Palace and Planet Hollywood resorts on the Las Vegas Strip and from behind a huge video display at the downtown Circa hotel-casino sports book. One video showed a man continuing to gamble at a casino slot machine while water fell around him.

“A night we’ll never forget,” Circa owner Derek Stevens said in a Twitter post.

“Last night’s weather took Vegas by storm and we were no exception,” Stevens said Friday. “But the show must go on and I’m happy to share that repairs are underway.”

Roped-off sports book seats were expected to reopen during the weekend, he said.

Rapid runoff from sunbaked lots flooded street intersections, prompting vehicles to creep through high water near Las Vegas Boulevard and Main Street. Flood-control channels turned to roiling torrents. Scattered power outages were reported in places including the downtown Fremont Street Experience casino pedestrian mall.

Las Vegas firefighters responded to 330 calls for service and swift-water teams rescued seven people between 9 p.m. and midnight, city spokesman Jace Radke said. Clark County firefighters responded to six water rescue calls, county spokeswoman Stacey Welling said.

Adair said the Las Vegas area usually receives around 4.2 inches (10.7 centimeters) of rain per year, but the official measuring station at the airport has recorded less than 0.7 inch (1.8 centimeters) in 2022.

The surface level at the region’s drought-stricken water supply — the Lake Mead reservoir behind Hoover Dam on the Colorado River — has dropped to less than 30%.

While runoff from storms in the Las Vegas area will reach the lake, monsoon moisture is not likely to affect the ongoing regional drought, Adair said.

“For that, we generally rely on the winter season, where we get multiple Pacific storms coming in and covering a wide area with rain and snow,” the meteorologist said. “That can make a significant impact on drought.”

___

Fonseca reported from Flagstaff, Arizona.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Turnto10.com

How Southern Nevada's recent storms have affected Lake Mead

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Thursday's downpour, which ranged anywhere from three-tenths of an inch at Harry Reid International Airport to more than 1 inch on the Las Vegas Strip, is certainly welcome. But what about the bigger picture: do monsoons have an impact on Lake Mead, a principal source...
LAS VEGAS, NV
HuffPost

Rain Cascades From Vegas Casino Ceilings As Thunderstorms Flood Desert

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Intense summer thunderstorms that drenched parts of Las Vegas — causing water to cascade from casino ceilings and pool on the carpet of a stadium-sized sports betting area — were part of a broad regional monsoon pattern that may repeat through the weekend, a National Weather Service official said Friday.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Nevada State
City
Flagstaff, AZ
City
Chinle, AZ
Flagstaff, AZ
Government
City
Payson, AZ
State
Arizona State
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Government
Local
Arizona Government
Elko Daily Free Press

'Historic' wet surge coming north through Nevada

ELKO -- A “historic” surge of monsoon moisture is spreading across the Silver State today, according to the National Weather Service. “To put this moisture into context this is at 200 to 300 percent of normal, placing it comfortably at historic levels,” forecasters said. The greatest threat from flash flooding is across central Nevada and Nye County, where over one inch of rain is expected in places through Tuesday.
NEVADA STATE
8 News Now

Vegas Drives: Visiting China Ranch Date Farm and Bakery

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you’re looking for some family-friendly fun this summer, hike through history and take the family on a date — with some dates. In this Vegas Drives segment, Las Vegas Now’s Roqui Theus adventured to Tecopa, California, only an hour and 40 minutes from Las Vegas, to explore the China Ranch […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Adair
susanvillestuff.com

BLM Announces Fire Restrictions for NE California, NW Nevada Public Lands

The Bureau of Land Management on Monday, August 1st, will implement seasonal fire restrictions to prevent wildfire risk on public lands managed by the Eagle Lake and Applegate field offices in Lassen, Modoc, Plumas, Sierra, Shasta and Siskiyou counties in California, and in Washoe County, Nevada. These seasonal restrictions are...
CALIFORNIA STATE
8 News Now

Giant showgirls coming to downtown Las Vegas

When it comes to signs and public art in Las Vegas there's one rule - whatever it is cannot be too big. It's a rule the city government is taking to heart as it prepares to install two 50-foot tall showgirl statues along Las Vegas Blvd. at Main St.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Rain And Snow#Vegas Strip#Disaster Management
vanlifewanderer.com

The 9 Best Breweries In Las Vegas In 2022

Today, one great industry that’s flourishing in Las Vegas is the brewing trade. In the past decade alone, tens of new breweries have popped up across town. Here are the best breweries that Las Vegas has to offer:. Able Baker Brewing Company. Inspired by the Atomic Age, Able Baker’s...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Associated Press

Weather service confirms tornado in northern West Virginia

DALLAS, W.Va. (AP) — Cleanup was ongoing Tuesday in a rural area of northern West Virginia from damaged caused by a tornado with maximum winds of 120 miles per hour. The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh said the EF2 tornado briefly touched down Monday night in the state’s Northern Panhandle. No injuries were reported. The tornado ripped the roofs off some homes, uprooted trees and scattered debris in the Marshall County community of Dallas, news outlets reported. “Never thought there would be anything like that around these hills,” resident Dave Minch said.
ENVIRONMENT
The Associated Press

Firefighters close to containment of stubborn Texas wildfire

GLEN ROSE, Texas (AP) — Hundreds of firefighters were approaching total containment Monday of a two-week-old wildfire in rural North Texas. The multi-agency team fighting the Chalk Mountain Fire, located 50 miles (80 kilometers) southwest of Fort Worth, reported 89% containment of the 10 1/2-square-mile (27 1/3-square-kilometer) fire. The...
TEXAS STATE
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Las Vegas Strip Has a Pot Problem (but a Solution Is Coming)

You can’t have your cake and eat it too. And in Las Vegas, you can’t have your full legal cannabis and smoke it too. That’s because the Nevada law that legalized marijuana/cannabis possession did not actually account for consuming it. You can’t smoke pot in a Las Vegas Strip hotel room or anyplace in the city except in a private home.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Flood Watch
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NWS
news3lv.com

Lucky guest hits almost $150K jackpot at Caesars property

Las Vegas (KSNV) — One lucky guest is now $100,000 richer after visiting a Caesars Entertainment property on Monday. The casino announced Tuesday that one guest had won a mega progressive jackpot worth $147,490. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Las Vegas local hits over $300K jackpot after playing Pai...
LAS VEGAS, NV
travelweekly.com

Las Vegas airport sets a record

Harry Reid Airport (formerly McCarran Airport) in Las Vegas set a monthly record for passenger traffic in June. Nearly 4.7 million passengers arrived or departed during the month, a 23% increase from June 2021, according to the Clark County Department of Aviation. The previous monthly high number was 4.6 million...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Silverado Ranch, Decatur intersection reopens following days of clean up due to storm

Las Vegas (KSNV) — One busy southwest valley intersection has reopened following cleanup efforts, which came from various days of active weather. On Monday, the Clark County Nevada Twitter page updated commuters on the intersection's status, which was closed one week ago when storms began to develop, and the streets were too flooded for motorists to get through safely.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
488K+
Post
472M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy