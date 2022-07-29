Colorado secretary of state's office OKs Tina Peters' recount request

Looking around at all the yard signs and hearing politicians tell us on television what a lying crook their competition is, I have to admit I miss Guv Reeve. Guv had a real first name, but I sure don't recall it now, because this was back in the 1960s and 1970s in the high desert of California. He had his first name legally changed to Guv so everyone would know what he was all about. Every four years, he ran for governor. I worked for the Victor Valley Daily Press in Victorville, which is just 30 miles from Barstow, where everyone's car breaks down on the way to Vegas.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO