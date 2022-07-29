Colorado secretary of state's office OKs Tina Peters' recount request

kiowacountypress.net
Related
kiowacountypress.net
Home Country – No taxes, more cookies
Looking around at all the yard signs and hearing politicians tell us on television what a lying crook their competition is, I have to admit I miss Guv Reeve. Guv had a real first name, but I sure don't recall it now, because this was back in the 1960s and 1970s in the high desert of California. He had his first name legally changed to Guv so everyone would know what he was all about. Every four years, he ran for governor. I worked for the Victor Valley Daily Press in Victorville, which is just 30 miles from Barstow, where everyone's car breaks down on the way to Vegas.
kiowacountypress.net
Flood and wildfire risks: Translating risk ratings into future costs can help homebuyers and renters grasp the odds – and act on them
Melanie Gall, Arizona State University; Christopher Emrich, University of Central Florida, and Marie Aquilino, Arizona State University. If you look at homes on real estate websites today, you'll likely see risk ratings for flooding, hurricanes and even wildfires. In theory, summarizing risk information like this should help homebuyers and renters...
kiowacountypress.net
Coloradans call dental health important, but cite barriers
(Colorado News Connection) Oral health has been called the window into your overall health. Problems in the mouth can alert providers to underlying medical conditions, and regular visits to the dentist are seen as essential for keeping bacteria under control. A new Colorado Consumer Health Initiative survey showed while many...
Comments / 0