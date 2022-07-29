Once a bipartisan issue, conservation has become controversial after Biden sets goal

www.kcur.org
Voters in limbo: Who’s in 1st? What’s in 2nd? And, 3rd, I don’t know which House member to call
WAHOO, Nebraska — Residents of this Saunders County town 45 miles west of Omaha and 30 miles north of Lincoln are living in something of a congressional limbo these days. Until early next January, Congress considers them part of Nebraska’s 1st Congressional District, as they have been since the 1960s. But they have had no […] The post Voters in limbo: Who’s in 1st? What’s in 2nd? And, 3rd, I don’t know which House member to call appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
kzum.org
KZUM News – 07.23.2022
Amantha Dickman, News Director: You’re listening to “KZUM News” on 89.3 KZUM Lincoln and KZUM HD. [Fades in on the “KZUM News” program music, an original production of Jack Rodenburg for the program. The introduction music plays for 20 seconds before fading out.]. Good afternoon...
iheart.com
This Is Nebraska’s Best College Town
Whether you're in college or not, college towns make great places to live. They are often filled with plenty of youthful energy, not to mention fun bars, restaurants and shops. They also have the perk of being connected to institutions that offer live music, theater, museums, academic lectures, and collegiate sports for everyone to enjoy.
WOWT
Officials: End results more profitable despite public complaints about Omaha recycling
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The start of the recycling cycle can be ugly. It’s what we see, recycling bins overflowing and trash dumped around the centers intended to keep junk out of the landfill that could otherwise be recycled. But when people show up and see there is no...
klin.com
Nebraska Task Force One Assisting Search & Rescue Efforts In Kentucky
Three members of Nebraska Task Force One are in Kentucky to assist with search and rescue efforts due to massive flooding. Training Manager and Rescue Team Manager for Nebraska Task One Ashley Engler tells KLIN News two team members are with LFR and the third is a retired member of the department.
doniphanherald.com
Hailstorms, derechos becoming more frequent as climate changes in Nebraska
Until a couple of years ago, Mark Walz said he had never even heard the term "derecho." That's impressive for an insurance company CEO, but it illustrates to some degree how the nature of weather-related disasters in Nebraska has changed over the past few years. When Nebraskans think of weather-generating...
Nebraska coalition looks to immigration-related solutions to help labor shortage
OTOC is seeking to galvanize an assortment of people and groups to help change national immigration laws and influence state and local policies impacting foreign-born workers.
kios.org
Matthew Wurstner on Nebraska's Inheritance Tax and Why You Should Care About It
Earlier this year, the State Legislature passed what Governor Ricketts called the biggest tax relief measures in Nebraska history. Taxes frequently come up in assessing quality of life compared to similar states and what a competitive tax climate might mean for retaining young people in the age of brain drain. Today Matthew Wurstner returns to the show to assess Nebraska's tax climate.
The Nebraska City News Press
Downed trees, deep ravines among obstacles for hike-bike trailing linking Omaha and Lincoln
Paul Hammel, Nebraska Examiner Some eyebrows shot up this spring in the Nebraska Legislature when lawmakers approved $8.3 million to complete eight miles of crushed-limestone, bike-hike trail to link recreation trails coming from Omaha and Lincoln. That’s $1 million per mile, one senator said, which is what it used to...
HuskerExtra.com
Persistent women's athlete gap prompts Title IX review by Trev Alberts and Nebraska
When Nebraska sports fans look back on the past year, they should be thankful for Title IX. While the Husker football team stumbled to a maddening 3-9 record, the volleyball team finished as national runner-up. The men’s basketball team won just four games in the Big Ten Conference. The women’s...
kcur.org
Why are Missouri teachers quitting? The state is sending out a survey to find out
Missouri is launching a statewide survey of teachers Monday in an effort to address the chronic teacher shortage. Districts in the St. Louis area told St. Louis Public Radio last month they were behind in hiring for the coming school year because of the shortage. The results of the survey...
kcur.org
Missouri governor appeals for federal disaster help as FEMA assesses flood damage
Gov. Mike Parson said Monday that Missouri’s federal disaster declaration should be submitted to the Federal Emergency Management Agency by Wednesday. This comes after he spoke with St. Louis-area legislators and regional emergency management staff members about their assessments of damage to homes and businesses in the region from last week’s historic floods.
kcur.org
Here are the key election results from Missouri
Polls open in Missouri at 6 a.m. CT and close at 7 p.m. CT on Aug. 2. In Missouri, the primary is open, meaning you do not need to show a party registration to vote for a candidate. You will, however, have to choose which party’s ballot you want.
iheart.com
Nebraska Receiving Over $54.5-Million Dollars in P.R.O.T.E.C.T. Money
(Washington, DC) -- Nebraska has an opportunity to repair transportation infrastructure, like bridges, after a new federal program was announced on Friday. The new Promoting Resilient Operations for Transformative, Efficient, and Cost-Saving Transportation known as PROTECT Formula program allocated $7.3 billion in federal funds to all 50 states over five years.
kcur.org
How Kansas got its constitution: Violence, fraudulent elections and competing governments
The latest proposed amendment to the Kansas Constitution deals with abortion, and it has generated a wave of political discontent across the state. So it’s only fitting to recall, then, that the state constitution itself has its roots in the bitter days of Bleeding Kansas. Kansas produced four constitutions...
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska National Guard activated for wildfire
GERING, Neb. - More help is coming to the Nebraska panhandle to control the Carter Canyon Fire southwest of Gering. At the request of local authorities, and approval of Gov. Pete Ricketts, the Nebraska Army National Guard activated six personnel with a Blackhawk Helicopter and water bucket. Authorities said the...
klkntv.com
Nebraska Task Force 1 sends 2 more members to help in Kentucky
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- On Sunday morning, Nebraska Task Force 1 sent two more members to assist with the devastating floods in Kentucky. In total all three members have been from the Lincoln area. One is currently a Captain with Lincoln Fire and Rescue, and the other is a retired member of LFR.
WOWT
Omaha neighbors concerned with stability of retaining wall
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The condition of a huge retaining wall worries neighbors and has the attention of Omaha city inspectors. When it’s time to mow his yard, Tony Armendariz worries his life might be cut short. “I could be mowing the yard one day and all of a...
kmaland.com
Nebraska City council adopts land sale ordinance
(Nebraska City) -- Plans designating a space for a new workforce housing initiative in Nebraska City crossed the final hurdle Monday night. By unanimous vote, the Nebraska City City Council approved the third and final reading and adopted an ordinance for purchasing roughly 27 acres of property near CHI Health St. Mary's Hospital, which would hold a 40-unit workforce housing development for $460,000. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Nebraska City Mayor Bryan Bequette says the project started after the topic was a significant concern for residents in a series of town halls on how to best utilize the city's $1.2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds. Bequette says multiple factors played into the selection of the property.
ktwb.com
South Dakota firefighters will be helping fight the Carter Canyon fire in Nebraska
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — South Dakota firefighters are heading to Nebraska. The Brookings Fire Department saysw Brush 2 and crew are on the way to help fight the 600 acre Carter Canyon fire burning in the Wildcat Hills. Nebraska Game and Parks Commission said they are closing several areas in the panhandle so firefighters won’t be hindered by vehicle traffic. A C-130 tanker from Rapid City is heading to the fire, as well as Brush 3 and crew from Miller.
