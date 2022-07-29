ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Once a bipartisan issue, conservation has become controversial after Biden sets goal

kcur.org
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.kcur.org

Nebraska Examiner

Voters in limbo: Who’s in 1st? What’s in 2nd? And, 3rd, I don’t know which House member to call

WAHOO, Nebraska — Residents of this Saunders County town 45 miles west of Omaha and 30 miles north of Lincoln are living in something of a congressional limbo these days. Until early next January, Congress considers them part of Nebraska’s 1st Congressional District, as they have been since the 1960s. But they have had no […] The post Voters in limbo: Who’s in 1st? What’s in 2nd? And, 3rd, I don’t know which House member to call appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
WAHOO, NE
kzum.org

KZUM News – 07.23.2022

Amantha Dickman, News Director: You’re listening to “KZUM News” on 89.3 KZUM Lincoln and KZUM HD. [Fades in on the “KZUM News” program music, an original production of Jack Rodenburg for the program. The introduction music plays for 20 seconds before fading out.]. Good afternoon...
LINCOLN, NE
iheart.com

This Is Nebraska’s Best College Town

Whether you're in college or not, college towns make great places to live. They are often filled with plenty of youthful energy, not to mention fun bars, restaurants and shops. They also have the perk of being connected to institutions that offer live music, theater, museums, academic lectures, and collegiate sports for everyone to enjoy.
LINCOLN, NE
Lincoln, NE
Omaha, NE
Lincoln, NE
Lincoln, NE
kios.org

Matthew Wurstner on Nebraska's Inheritance Tax and Why You Should Care About It

Earlier this year, the State Legislature passed what Governor Ricketts called the biggest tax relief measures in Nebraska history. Taxes frequently come up in assessing quality of life compared to similar states and what a competitive tax climate might mean for retaining young people in the age of brain drain. Today Matthew Wurstner returns to the show to assess Nebraska's tax climate.
NEBRASKA STATE
kcur.org

Missouri governor appeals for federal disaster help as FEMA assesses flood damage

Gov. Mike Parson said Monday that Missouri’s federal disaster declaration should be submitted to the Federal Emergency Management Agency by Wednesday. This comes after he spoke with St. Louis-area legislators and regional emergency management staff members about their assessments of damage to homes and businesses in the region from last week’s historic floods.
MISSOURI STATE
kcur.org

Here are the key election results from Missouri

Polls open in Missouri at 6 a.m. CT and close at 7 p.m. CT on Aug. 2. In Missouri, the primary is open, meaning you do not need to show a party registration to vote for a candidate. You will, however, have to choose which party’s ballot you want.
MISSOURI STATE
iheart.com

Nebraska Receiving Over $54.5-Million Dollars in P.R.O.T.E.C.T. Money

(Washington, DC) -- Nebraska has an opportunity to repair transportation infrastructure, like bridges, after a new federal program was announced on Friday. The new Promoting Resilient Operations for Transformative, Efficient, and Cost-Saving Transportation known as PROTECT Formula program allocated $7.3 billion in federal funds to all 50 states over five years.
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska National Guard activated for wildfire

GERING, Neb. - More help is coming to the Nebraska panhandle to control the Carter Canyon Fire southwest of Gering. At the request of local authorities, and approval of Gov. Pete Ricketts, the Nebraska Army National Guard activated six personnel with a Blackhawk Helicopter and water bucket. Authorities said the...
GERING, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska Task Force 1 sends 2 more members to help in Kentucky

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- On Sunday morning, Nebraska Task Force 1 sent two more members to assist with the devastating floods in Kentucky. In total all three members have been from the Lincoln area. One is currently a Captain with Lincoln Fire and Rescue, and the other is a retired member of LFR.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Omaha neighbors concerned with stability of retaining wall

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The condition of a huge retaining wall worries neighbors and has the attention of Omaha city inspectors. When it’s time to mow his yard, Tony Armendariz worries his life might be cut short. “I could be mowing the yard one day and all of a...
OMAHA, NE
kmaland.com

Nebraska City council adopts land sale ordinance

(Nebraska City) -- Plans designating a space for a new workforce housing initiative in Nebraska City crossed the final hurdle Monday night. By unanimous vote, the Nebraska City City Council approved the third and final reading and adopted an ordinance for purchasing roughly 27 acres of property near CHI Health St. Mary's Hospital, which would hold a 40-unit workforce housing development for $460,000. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Nebraska City Mayor Bryan Bequette says the project started after the topic was a significant concern for residents in a series of town halls on how to best utilize the city's $1.2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds. Bequette says multiple factors played into the selection of the property.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
ktwb.com

South Dakota firefighters will be helping fight the Carter Canyon fire in Nebraska

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — South Dakota firefighters are heading to Nebraska. The Brookings Fire Department saysw Brush 2 and crew are on the way to help fight the 600 acre Carter Canyon fire burning in the Wildcat Hills. Nebraska Game and Parks Commission said they are closing several areas in the panhandle so firefighters won’t be hindered by vehicle traffic. A C-130 tanker from Rapid City is heading to the fire, as well as Brush 3 and crew from Miller.
NEBRASKA STATE

