Erie Blue Coats Host Party for Erie Summer School Graduates

www.erienewsnow.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
erienewsnow.com
ECAT Is Offering Different Programs In Its Building For The Eastside
Erie's Center for Arts and Technology are holding health and wellness fairs to show eastside residents what the former Wayne School has to offer. Different programs within the facility are offered such as a ceramic classes, nursing schools, and Wayne's Primary Care. This is in efforts to give equal opportunities...
Erie Reptile Show returns to Erie Bank Sports Park
Thousands of reptiles and exotic pets made their way to Erie on July 31. The Erie Reptile Show returned to the Erie Bank Sports Park. The show featured non-venomous pets such as tarantulas and geckos. Local vendor Buzz n’ B’s Aquarium and Pet Shop was at the show to help out. “I was very grateful […]
Erie Food Tours holds first full food tour since COVID-19 pandemic
Eat, learn, and walk. This is what Sunday was all about for one group of people ready to try some food in North East. Erie Food Tours hosted their first full food tour on July 30. This was the first full food tour since the COVID-19 pandemic. This food tour highlighted the delicious different foods […]
Lake Erie Speedway hosts 5th annual Wine, Brews, Spirits and Food Truck Festival
Saturday was The Lake Erie Speedway’s 5th annual “Wine, Brews, Spirits, and Food Truck Festival.” There were six food trucks, 15 alcohol vendors and 20 craft and specialty vendors. This year, the charity they are supporting is The Autism Society of Northwest PA. The general manager of Lake Erie Speed Way said its nice to […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
erienewsnow.com
Community Members Enjoy Artisan Flea Market
People enjoyed the monthly tradition of the Artisan Flea Market with the Shops on the Hill on Sunday. Located on 26th and Peach Street, several stores, restaurants and vendors came out to set up their tents to support one another and sell their merchandise. This was the third flea event...
Discover Presque Isle week comes to a close
Fun in the sun! Sunday was the last day of Discover Presque Isle, and we caught up with families about how they enjoyed the week long festivities. The executive director for Discover Presque Isle said it was a great turn out. “The beaches over the weekend were extremely packed. People just coming out to enjoy […]
Erie Zoo promotes personal and environmental health with new event
“Healthy Zoo, Healthy You.” That’s the name of the Erie Zoo’s latest event held Saturday encouraging youth to make healthy decisions. These decisions focus not only on human health, but also the health of the environment and of the animals that live at the zoo. Many family-friendly activities took place throughout the day including yoga, […]
topshelfmusicmag.com
Foreigner brings classic rock back to Erie, PA
There’s nothing like a night witnessing one of the greats! Foreigner, the band that brought us so many hits of the 70s and 80s, was due to hit Erie, Pennsylvania at the historic Warner Theatre on July 27th and I wasn’t about to miss it!. Before Foreigner came...
IN THIS ARTICLE
erienewsnow.com
Erie Hosting PA FOP Convention for the First Time in Decades
Over the next few days, you may notice hundreds of Pennsylvania's law enforcement officers visiting the city of Erie and enjoying the hotels, restaurants and recreation that the city offers. That's because Erie and the Erie area FOP lodges are hosting the statewide FOP convention here for the first time...
Warren group rides bikes to support non-violence
A Warren group continues its effort to spread a message of non-violence in the Mahoning Valley.
erienewsnow.com
Dairy Queen's Annual Miracle Treat Day is Underway
It's a great day to enjoy a sweet treat to help kids in need of special medical attention. Dairy Queen's annual Miracle Treat Day is underway Thursday, and a portion of all Blizzard sales will be donated to the Children's Miracle Network (CMN). The locations on Pine Ave. and in...
erienewsnow.com
Strolling Down the Yellow Brick Road... in Waterford!
Joe Cunningham owns and operates a business complex on Route 19 south of Waterford. There's a strip club. There's a beer distributor, and there's a wedding reception hall. All of those things are for adults. However, Cunningham has also created a wonderful outdoor area for children. It's a playground just...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Paramedic honored for over 35 years of service
One area paramedic was honored for his decades of service. Jeff Otteni has been a member of the McKean Hose Company and the Central Erie County Paramedic Association for over 35 years. This evening, State Representative Ryan Bizzarro’s office along with Erie County Council presented Otteni with a plaque thanking him for his dedication and […]
yourerie
Friday Night Lights (7/29/2022)- 84th Save-An-Eye All-Star football game
It’s the 84th edition of the Save-An-Eye All-Star football game and we have all the highlights for you from tonight’s big game. We also are hitting the baseball diamond as the Erie SeaWolves take on Reading at UPMC Park.
Man shot in abdomen near East 7th and Vine Streets
It was a busy night for City of Erie emergency crews on Saturday. Crews responded to a shooting that took place near the intersection of East 7th and Vine Streets. According to police, this shooting happened just after 6:30 p.m. One man was reportedly shot in the abdomen and was taken straight to the operating […]
erienewsnow.com
Falconer Family Cherishing Precious Moments, As Infant Faces Rare Disease
FALCONER – Family of a three-month-old diagnosed with a very rare genetic disease are cherishing precious moments with their daughter, after she was given 12 to 24 months to live. After suffering her first seizure earlier this year, baby Scarlett Bush was diagnosed with Zellweger syndrome, known as ZS,...
Erie Police probe Saturday evening shooting
One man was shot in the abdomen and taken straight to the operating room at a local hospital. According to Erie Police, this happened around 6:30 on July 30 near the intersection of East 7th and Vine Street. Police report that nobody has been charged as of yet and the investigation is continuing.
erienewsnow.com
CDC: Erie, Warren Counties Fall from Medium to Low Community Level of COVID-19
Erie and Warren Counties have fallen from the medium to low community level of COVID-19, according to the latest data from the CDC on Thursday. Crawford County remains at the low community level. At this level, the CDC suggests you:. Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines. Get tested if...
Small groups continue search for Candice Caffas as large-scale search halts
The search for Candice Caffas continues, and though the numbers may be reduced, the determination to find Caffas is not. Grassroot efforts to bring Candice Caffas home are being made by volunteer groups and from people out of state. The large scale organized search to find Candice Caffas has come to a halt but the […]
whbc.com
Passenger Killed in Lake Erie Boating Accident Off Ashtabula
ASHTABULA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A boat passenger from Pennsylvania was killed and three others were injured earlier in the week when their vessel hit the Ashtabula West break wall in Lake Erie. The other injuries were minor. The Coast Guard is investigating.
Comments / 1