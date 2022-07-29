What’s Happening This Weekend Around Huntington

There are events galore throughout the summer around Huntington, suited to a variety of interests. Here are a few of this weekend’s activities.

Happenings on Main Street continues Friday night at the Northport Village Park in front of the gazebo.The free event runs through Sept. 2, starting at 7 p.m., and features summer music performances of folk, rock, blues and other styles. Bring a lawn chairs or blankets; picnicking is encouraged.

Four shops in Huntington are hosting the third annual Huntington Antique Shop Hop with outdoor vendor markets on Saturday. Participating stores are: Rosie’s Vintage, Suite Pieces, Backstreet Antiques and Funk & Swagger. More information: https://fb.me/e/2QNpKH6sP

Wai Law, who has been running around Long Island to raise funds for Parkinson’s Disease and adolescent mental health, will start the final leg of his 320-mile journey in Huntington. The final leg leaves Huntington at 8 a.m. Sunday from Runner’s Edge store at 355 New York Ave., Huntington and ends at Stony Brook University. Here is the route: https://www.mapmyrun.com/routes/view/5067045739/

United for Ukraine is an all-day fundraiser hosted Sunday by St. John’s Episcopal Church. Cinema Arts is participating in the cause, with two screenings of the film “Olga.” The events are ticketed separately, with the St. John’s event featuring music and a marketplace, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The two screenings at Cinema Arts are at noon and 7 p.m. See the flyer below for more details.