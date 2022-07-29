ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, NY

What’s Happening This Weekend Around Huntington

By Pam Robinson
HuntingtonNow
HuntingtonNow
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SrY3y_0gy8bPvm00

There are events galore throughout the summer around Huntington, suited to a variety of interests. Here are a few of this weekend’s activities.

Happenings on Main Street continues Friday night at the Northport Village Park in front of the gazebo.The free event runs through Sept. 2, starting at 7 p.m., and features summer music performances of folk, rock, blues and other styles. Bring a lawn chairs or blankets; picnicking is encouraged.

Four shops in Huntington are hosting the third annual Huntington Antique Shop Hop with outdoor vendor markets on Saturday. Participating stores are: Rosie’s Vintage, Suite Pieces, Backstreet Antiques and Funk & Swagger. More information: https://fb.me/e/2QNpKH6sP

Wai Law, who has been running around Long Island to raise funds for Parkinson’s Disease and adolescent mental health, will start the final leg of his 320-mile journey in Huntington. The final leg leaves Huntington at 8 a.m. Sunday from Runner’s Edge store at 355 New York Ave., Huntington and ends at Stony Brook University. Here is the route: https://www.mapmyrun.com/routes/view/5067045739/

United for Ukraine is an all-day fundraiser hosted Sunday by St. John’s Episcopal Church. Cinema Arts is participating in the cause, with two screenings of the film “Olga.” The events are ticketed separately, with the St. John’s event featuring music and a marketplace, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The two screenings at Cinema Arts are at noon and 7 p.m. See the flyer below for more details.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HuntingtonNow

Huntington Designates Cooling Centers Against Heat Wave

As the heat wave continues this week, the Town of Huntington is extending lifeguard and operational hours at certain town facilities to help residents stay cool.. Supervisor Ed Smyth has designated various Town of Huntington facilities as cooling centers for residents for the duration of the heat wave on Wednesday and Thursday.
HUNTINGTON, NY
northforker.com

10 things to do on the North Fork in August

A cookie dough cone from the For Goodness Cakes dessert truck at Rottkamp’s Farm in Riverhead. (Credit: Michelina Da Fonte) The last full month of summer is here and if you’re anything like us you’re committed to giving it your all. From churro tots to tall ships, this month has something for everyone.
RIVERHEAD, NY
longisland.com

The Artisan Sandwich Shop and Deli Opens in Patchogue

A new gourmet sandwich shop called The Artisan opened up in Patchogue recently, serving up specialty deli sandwiches . According to the website, The Artisan was developed by Jason Tepper, “executive chef and mastermind behind most of Patchogue’s top restaurants.”. “Every menu item is crafted with an emphasis...
PATCHOGUE, NY
macaronikid.com

5 Things to Do the Week of July 30, 2022 - August 6, 2022

Every week, Macaroni Kid Long Beach - Oceanside - Rockville Centre, NY shares five things to do with your kids in Long Beach and the surrounding areas over the coming week. Here is Macaroni Kid Long Beach - Oceanside - Rockville Centre, NY picks for the five things to do in Long Beach and surrounding areas with kids during Saturday, July 30, 2022 - Saturday, August 6, 2022. Click on the links for all the details! Some are fun and some are educational. Don't forget to check out all our events in the events calendar. See the full month here and if you click on a day, all the events for that day will appear below. Click on another day, same thing. It won't take you to another page. Easy Peasy.
LONG BEACH, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntington, NY
Huntington, NY
Government
eastendbeacon.com

This Morning’s Bulletin — 8.1.22

• We’re expecting cloudy skies today, with showers likely, mainly before 2 p.m. and an east wind 7 to 9 miles per hour. It will be mostly cloudy overnight, with a low around 69. Tuesday will be mostly sunny, with a high near 89 and Wednesday will be sunny, with a high near 88.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
therealdeal.com

Developer wants 29 waterfront homes; neighbors want none

A developer’s dream of building a 29-home community near Pocantico Lake is getting some cold water from local residents. ZappiCo bought the 42-acre estate in Mount Pleasant in 2020 for $2.4 million, the Rockland/Westchester Journal News reported. The estate once belonged to former Philip Morris CEO Joseph Cullman, whose heirs tried to sell it for $4 million.
MOUNT PLEASANT, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antique Shop#Summer Music#Long Island#Art#Stony Brook University#Funk Swagger#Parkinson S Disease#Runner S Edge#Cinema Arts#The St John
eastendbeacon.com

“Shrew” comes to Riverhead & Greenport

Northeast Stage presents “The Taming of the Shrew” in Shakespeare in the Park at East End Arts, 141 East Main Street, Riverhead on July 31, 2022 at 7 p.m. and then again at Greenport’s Mitchell Park, Friday through Sunday, Aug. 5 through 7 at 7 p.m. Admission is free. Bring a chair or blanket. For more information, visit northeaststage.org.
RIVERHEAD, NY
northforker.com

Roanoke Lavender Farm blooms and grows in Riverhead

Roanoke Lavender Farm in Riverhead (Credit: Lee Meyer) Roanoke Lavender Farm, as owners Kelly and Jimmy Maris put it, was a dream project. “It was my husband’s dream, he always wanted to do it,” Ms. Maris said. “I find lavender very calming,” added her husband. “When I turned...
RIVERHEAD, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
Power 93.7 WBLK

Look What Was Found At A New York State Park [PHOTO]

Camping is so much fun and so relaxing! If you are looking for a great way to connect with nature or a great way to bring the family back together, camping could be the best way to make it happen. From New York City to Niagara Falls, New York State has some amazing places to camp. You never know what you might find when you get out of the house and start to explore the Empire State.
PIX11

Joan Jett and the Blackhearts play ‘Nassau is Back’ concert

EAST MEADOW, N.Y. (PIX11) — Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Joan Jett is on tour right now with Poison, Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe, but she made a stop in East Meadow Saturday night to play a show to celebrate Nassau County’s comeback from the COVID-19 pandemic. The concert was the largest in Eisenhower […]
greaterlongisland.com

Long Island lynx now known as Leonardo De Catprio

The Long Island lynx has a name. Chilling and relaxing these days at the Sweetbriar Nature Center in Smithtown, the exotic cat captured prowling around in a Central Islip neighborhood on Wednesday, July 27, is now being called Leonardo De Catprio — or Leo for short — by staffers there.
SMITHTOWN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

These rescue pets are looking for a good home. July 30-31

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Numerous pets have been adopted thanks to your attention, but there are still so many others who need someone like you to love them. You have no idea the amount of dedication and time the volunteers at the animal rescues listed below spend looking for homes for these special friends. They organize pet events every week, send out announcements, hold fundraisers, help with supplies, clean cages, feed animals, make sure the pets’ medical needs are attended to and so much more. All of this is done without pay and behind the scenes.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Travel Maven

Here are the Highest Rated Seafood Restaurants in New Jersey

Thanks to its many miles of gorgeous coastline, there is no shortage of fresh and delicious seafood in New Jersey. From upscale eateries in the north to easygoing coastal favorites in the south, this list is comprised of some of the highest-rated seafood restaurants throughout the state broken down by region. Keep reading to learn more about these restaurants and where you can find them.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
northforker.com

One Minute on the North Fork: U-pick bouquets at Horton’s Flower Farm

You’ll find rows and rows of colorful zinnias at Horton’s Flower Farm. (Credit: Victoria Caruso) For months, we’ve been patiently awaiting the opening day at Horton’s Flower Farm in Riverhead. Thousands of vibrant zinnias, statice, celosia, sunflowers herbs, and many more flowers are now in bloom...
RIVERHEAD, NY
HuntingtonNow

HuntingtonNow

Huntington, NY
2K+
Followers
763
Post
247K+
Views
ABOUT

We're a local news site, covering the town of Huntington, NY

 https://huntingtonnow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy