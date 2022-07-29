fox59.com
Best back to school gadgets for your kiddos
INDIANAPOLIS — Steve Greenberg the host of YouTube’s “What The Heck Is That?” returned via Zoom to share with Jillian and Ryan the best gadgets to make back to school season a little easier to bare. To watch more from Steve Greenberg check out his YouTube...
Fishers company designs custom, high-tech wheelchairs
INDIANAPOLIS — A Fishers-based company is using the latest technology to design custom wheelchairs that give users more independence and better mobility. Jon Peard and Jenn Miller from Patients Choice Medical joined us Monday to talk about some of the newer features and the process of having a custom chair made.
Zionsville made-to-order bakery
INDIANAPOLIS — Keisha Pizzo the owner of Lil’ Bites Confections, LLC stopped by the studio to let Jillian and Ryan sample few of her sweet treats. Lil’ Bites Confections is offering a 20% discount through the end of August to anyone that mentions seeing Keisha on Indy Now!
Where is Sherman? Breadworks Broad Ripple
A popular place for fresh bread, bagels, and more in Greencastle rolls into Indianapolis. And one of Indianapolis' preeminent chefs helped inspire it to happen. For more information on Breadworks Broad Ripple, visit: https://breadworksbybridges.com/
Dorm Room Organization
Sarah Taylor from the container store joins the show to give parents some dorm shopping tips and ideas. Fellow soldiers remember Elwood officer and Army …. Elwood residents sing Amazing Grace to honor fallen …. Indiana House committee to consider near-total abortion …. Murder charges filed against man accused of...
IN Focus: Panelists discuss abortion debate
INDIANAPOLIS – What are Indiana’s political insiders saying about the special session at the Statehouse? And what are their predictions for Indiana’s next steps on abortion access and inflation relief?. In the video above, Dr. Laura Wilson, Abdul-Hakim Shabazz, Greg Weaver and Adam Wren discuss the latest...
‘Gustnado’ caused Madison Co. damage, not tornado
MADISON COUNTY, Ind. – Severe storms caused damage across central Indiana on Monday knocking over large trees and knocking out power. As the storm passed through Madison County, authorities received damage reports that consisted of down trees and power lines, as well as power outages. While the original thought,...
Shots fired into Fishers neighborhood
Reporter Eric Graves talked to the Fishers homeowners who got woken up to bullets flying into their home overnight!. Pandemic’s Impact on Indiana Students’ Academic Achievements. Mommy Magic: Back-To-School Hacks. Where is Sherman? Breadworks Broad Ripple. Remembering Officer Noah Shahnavaz. Changes for kids in the juvenile justice system.
Restaurant openings and closings: Speedway, Fishers, Brownsburg, Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — Our resident foodie, Jolene Ketzenberger of Culinary Crossroads, is back from vacation with a long list of restaurant updates, including three closings, three openings and a food and beer festival coming up this weekend. The Union Jack Pub in Speedway has closed after more than 40 years....
Officials: Small tornado may have passed through Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, Ind. — A small tornado may have passed through Madison County during a severe storm Monday morning, the Madison County Emergency Management Agency & Department of Homeland Security Office announced. At about 9:30 a.m., Madison County EMA tracked a severe storm across the southern half of the...
Former Monroe Co. judge, deacon Marc Kellams dies in 4-car crash
INDIANAPOLIS — A retired Indiana county judge, university law instructor and deacon died Friday afternoon on I-465 in Indianapolis after his car was hit from behind by a box truck, state police said. Indiana State Police responded around 4:20 p.m. Friday to a crash involving four cars in the...
Nonprofit provides monthly adventures for families of kids with life-threatening conditions
INDIANAPOLIS — A Kid Again is a nonprofit that provides group adventures for families of children with life-threatening conditions. Katie Pappas, executive director of the Indiana chapter, said the nonprofit is unique because their monthly adventures are large group outings that give families in similar situations the chance to meet and bond.
IN Focus: Prosecutor, opponent discuss local abortion enforcement
INDIANAPOLIS – With state lawmakers poised to enact new abortion restrictions, local prosecutors could soon face difficult enforcement decisions in the coming months. In its current form, Senate Bill 1 would allow the attorney general to prosecute violations when the county prosecutor won’t file charges. And that’s the very stance that Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears has taken, declaring that he won’t prosecute violators if an abortion ban becomes law.
Broad Ripple’s Pots & Pans Pie Co. switches up menu each month
INDIANAPOLIS — Clarissa Morley started her business at farmers markets, selling not only her homemade pies but potted plants from her parents’ greenhouse. In 2018, she opened the brick-and-mortar Pots & Pans Pie Co. in Broad Ripple, where she still sells some plants but mostly those made-from-scratch pies customers got hooked on.
Community remembers kindness of fallen Officer Noah Shahnavaz
ELWOOD, Ind. — One lap around Elwood and it’s clear fallen Officer Noah Shahnavaz, with merely months on the job, left a mark on the community he served. “I remember he would always come in with or without the cops and he would be so friendly no matter what,” said Davida Holderman, general manager at Elwood’s Dairy Queen.
Elwood fallen officer presser
ISP superintendent Doug Carter shares his prayers for the Elwood community following the tragic death of Officer Noah Shahnavaz. https://fox59.com/news/indycrime/elwood-officer-shot-and-killed-during-traffic-stop/
Honoring the life and legacy of Elwood police officer Noah Shahnavaz
Elwood police officer Noah Shahnavaz was killed in the line of duty early Sunday morning while doing a traffic stop. Police said for an unknown reason, the suspect fired at him, killing him, before driving away. Shahnavaz was a Fishers High School graduate and an army veteran. He made a...
Back-to-school lunch box ideas from Needler’s Fresh Market
INDIANAPOLIS — With the kiddos starting school, lunch box items are probably back on your grocery list. Indy Now’s Ryan Ahlwardt stopped by Needler’s Fresh Market in Carmel, where CEO Michael Needler shared some easy but healthy school lunch ideas. Needler’s carries a variety of ready-to-eat items...
Warm and sunny for Brickyard; tracking a hotter start to August
It is hard to believe we are wrapping up the month of July! Indianapolis saw more than three inches of rain this past month, which is more than what the city received in June. Even with the additional rainfall, the city will end the month with a deficit. The precipitation total is running more than an inch below the average for the month.
August introduces a new wave of summer weather
INDIANAPOLIS – Central Indiana has enjoyed a stretch of warm & comfortable weather since Friday as high pressure has provided relief from high heat and humidity. As this area of high pressure advances east, the door to much more summer-like weather will open. A shift from the mild weather we’ve experienced so far will materialize as soon as Monday.
