Another One Bites the Dust, Texas Drive In Is Up For Sale

mix925abilene.com
RECORD: Austin just experienced its hottest July
That mean temperature of 90.6º for July 2022 was a full 4.8º warmer than an average July in Austin and almost a full degree warmer than the previous hottest July, the one we experienced in 2011.
Juvenile Male Dead In Multi-Vehicle Accident In Round Rock (Round Rock, TX)
The Round Rock Police Department is currently investigating a multi-vehicle accident that took place at the intersection of Louis Henna Boulevard and La Frontera Boulevard on Sunday.
Guess the rent of this 2-bedroom townhome at San Antonio's Alamo Ranch
It's single-family home living with apartment amenities.
Forced relocations begin at Congress Mobile Home Park in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — The first round of forced relocations is scheduled to begin on Sunday in one South Austin community. Many of the 70 residents at Congress Mobile Home and RV Park, between Stassney Lane and William Cannon Drive, have lived there for decades. But in December, a multibillion-dollar...
Anticipated Detroit-style pizza restaurant finally unboxes first San Antonio location
San Antonio’s pizza scene is getting a little more square … or in this case, rectangle. Next week, Alamo City welcomes its first-ever Via 313, the celebrated Austin-based chain famed for its deep dish pies, Fanta, and other Midwest favorites. For its first foray into South Texas (we...
2 Central Texas breweries are closing their doors at end of July
One has already shutdown, the other will close on Sunday.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Austin radio icon John Aielli dies at 76
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin radio station KUT announced today that their long-time host, John Aielli, has died after two years of fighting complications from a stroke he suffered in 2020. He was 76. Aielli began his work in radio when he lived in Killeen, eventually earning a piano scholarship...
KXAN
Summer heat: Will August bring records or relief?
AUSTIN (KXAN) – August is historically Austin’s hottest month of the year, and with brand new information from NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center, we’re expecting this August to have no issue living up to the expectations. While the first two months of this summer have been extraordinarily...
fox7austin.com
Happy, energetic pup looking for his forever home after four years at Leander shelter
LEANDER, Texas - This weekend's FOX 7 Pet of the Weekend is a six-and-a-half year old dog named Darwin from Texas Humane Heroes. "He's a big boy. He is full of energy, full of life. He is so sweet," Sam with the Texas Humane Heroes said. "He's excited when he's out and about. But he can also go for a good cuddle, just super loving dog overall."
You & Your Friends Can Stay In A Houseboat-Yacht On A Blue Texas Lake For Cheap
Narcity may receive a small commission if you buy something from this article, which was created independently by Narcity's editorial team just for you. If you are looking for a unique Texas getaway to share with friends there are plenty of options in the Lone Star State like glamping or renting a cabin on a lake.
fox7austin.com
Weeklong closure of northbound I-35, US 183 flyover to slow down commutes
AUSTIN, Texas - For those planning on heading north on 183 this week, be prepared to go a different way as a major detour is set to take place. The northbound I-35 to northbound US 183 flyover will be temporarily closed for a week. "Seven days, that's terrible," Austin Perkins...
epbusinessjournal.com
Texas is skirting federal environmental law to push for highway expansion
The state department of transportation says many of its highway projects have “no significant impact.”. “This story was originally published by Grist. You can subscribe to its weekly newsletter here.”. After college, Michael Moritz got a job in Houston analyzing fatal car crashes. Moritz, a 27-year-old native of San...
Countdown to KOKEFEST with Turnpike Troubadours, Robert Earl Keen, & More in Hutto, TX
Radio Texas, LIVE!'s Austin, TX radio home, KOKE-FM, is counting down the days to their Fifth Annual KOKEFEST, happening Friday and Saturday, August 5-6, 2022, at Hutto Park at Brushy Creek. Radio Texas, LIVE! has been proud to call KOKEFM our home for nearly a decade, and their proud KOKEFEST...
mycanyonlake.com
Body of Spring Branch Woman Who Disappeared July 19 Discovered Friday Near the RV Where She Lived
The stepmother of 45-year-old Shana Alison DiMambro, who disappeared from her RV home in Spring Branch July 19, today confirmed that a body discovered Friday in the 200 block of Mitchell Dr. is her stepdaughter’s. Vickie Dimambro said next-of-kin have been notified. DiMambro’s body was discovered just yards away...
Good Things Grocery Thrives on Lockhart’s Town Square
For this photo of Good Things Grocery in Lockhart, photographer Melanie Grizzel sought to show owners Taylor and Austin Burge while also capturing their storefront’s surroundings on the Caldwell County Courthouse square. “I really wanted to show the community of it—how close they are to other shops, what a fun place it is to walk around,” says Grizzel, who lives in Austin, about 30 miles north of Lockhart. The Burges started selling groceries inside their other Lockhart business, Chaparral Coffee, during the pandemic. Finding a demand for local produce, meats, and prepared foods—such as homemade pimento cheese—they opened Good Things Grocery in the nearby town of Martindale in late 2020, followed by this Lockhart location on Commerce Street in December 2021. Read about Good Things and other mom and pop shops across Texas in “Come In, We’re Open.”
Oaks 35 Apartments coming soon to San Marcos
A new complex called Oaks 35 Apartments is slated to open at 1635 Aquarena Springs Drive, San Marcos. (Zara Flores/Community Impact Newspaper) A new complex called Oaks 35 Apartments is slated to open Aug. 15 at 1635 Aquarena Springs Drive, San Marcos. The complex will have 100 studio units at...
mycanyonlake.com
Parts of Canyon Lake, Spring Branch and Bulverde Now Under Emergency Drought Restrictions
Parts of SJWTX’s Canyon Lake, Bulverde and Spring Branch service areas moved into “emergency drought-stage conditions” today and will remain there until further notice. The move from Stage 2 water restrictions impacts the north side of Canyon Lake (from FM 306 & FM 484 to US HWY 281), Spring Branch, and Bulverde, including Rebecca Creek, River Crossing, Singing Hills, Hidden Trails, and Edgebrook.
CBS Austin
Central Texas man paralyzed in car crash hopes to bring awareness as crashes rise in ATX
AUSTIN, Texas — Through the first seven months of 2022, more than 50 people have been killed in car crashes on Austin's roads. That number is down from last year, but the number of crashes is up this year reaching almost 7,000, according to the city's Vision Zero data.
