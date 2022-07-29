The Future of Architecture: How Will Modular Construction Continue Changing Design?

architizer.com
5G Studio Collaborative Designs CORE Headquarters Showcasing Their Commitment to Craft, Innovation, and Building Community
CORE Headquarters – CORE Construction needed a new headquarter building for their recent move into Frisco, Texas. 5G conceptualized a building that showcased their capacity as craftspeople by using common construction materials, i.e., cast-in-place concrete tilt-wall, structural steel, brick, in an elevated way while narrating within the design the story of the its founding by a mason.
Tree Hugger
Impact's 2022 Micro Housing Competition Spotlights Innovative Ideas
Anyone who has ever worked in architecture knows how long it takes to complete competition entries. Anyone who ever did an architectural rendering, particularly before the computer era, knows how long a rendering used to take. That's why competitions like those sponsored by Impact are so impressive. Impact is "a...
Lorphoonphol rice mill office // PHTAA LIVING DESIGN
Rice is Thailand’s main agricultural exports. This region is well-suited for rice farming as it is in a naturally formed basin. Lorphoonphol rice mill is centrally located to service a large number of farms. Three factors needed consideration for parameters of the design. Firstly, flood and humidity can potentially...
yankodesign.com
This all-in-one entertainment system residing in spaceship form factor is on a journey never made before
Unless you’ve been living under the rock, you would have seen the dramatic video of C-Seed’s ultra-futuristic TV tearing up from under the floor to stand erect as a 7 feet pillar that unfolds its four panels to create a 4K HDR tele. Drawing some influence from this unfurling creativity, Odyssey is a new perspective but with a comprehensive entertainment approach than just the simple television set.
allthatsinteresting.com
Meet Elijah McCoy, The Pioneering Black Engineer Whose Inventions Inspired The Phrase ‘The Real McCoy’
In 1872, Elijah McCoy created a tiny device that automatically lubricated steam engines while they were running — and revolutionized the railroad industry in the process. One year before the Civil War broke out, Elijah McCoy crossed the Atlantic to attend a Scottish university. McCoy’s parents were born enslaved, but they escaped to Canada via the Underground Railroad. That gave the 15-year-old the freedom to pursue his dream of becoming a mechanical engineer.
iSEEK3D for Shape Search on the Web Without Uploading Computer Aided Design (CAD) files
AMES, Iowa--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 1, 2022-- Until now, if you ever find yourself searching for a 3D-printable file or requesting a quotation from a cloud platform for fabrication, then you are expected to upload your CAD files. The requirement of uploading digitized geometry has effectively knee-capped the viability of 3D printing repositories and cloud fabrication quotation services. iSEEK Corporation ’s 3DShapeIndex.com offers a solution to this dilemma with iSEEK3D, a new downloadable application that processes CAD files locally to perform secure shape searches on the web. iSEEK3D is a lightweight Windows application that installs on your computer in under a minute. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220801005184/en/ Figure 1: iSEEK3D shape search results for “USNM104845_mandible_-200” from the Smithsonian 3D collection. (Photo: Business Wire)
Amazon Offering $20,000 Grants To Sustainable Small Businesses
Sustainable small businesses have been rising in popularity in recent years as consumers are prepared to spend more to buy products from them. Observers have described these ventures—also called green business—as having a beneficial and strong impact on the environment locally or globally. The enterprises have been designated as being advantageous to the community, society, and economy.
Cumulus Studio Designs Practical Modern Hill House Adapted to the Realities of Life on the Farm
Hill House – Both brief and design were a reflection of the location and the realities of life on an established farm in Tasmania’s Northern Midlands. The owners wanted a modern two-bedroom house, a welcoming space that would create a calm separation between work and home. They asked for light interiors, a sense of volume in the living area, and a design flexible enough to accommodate future additions for a growing family. Because of the location and modest budget, we focussed on a simple design, providing a warm retreat from the region’s harsh weather, maximizing natural light, and prioritizing the property’s striking views.
Marianne Frydenlund, Global IP Leader, Joins Avanci to Lead New IoT Programs
DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 1, 2022-- Avanci announced that Marianne Frydenlund, a global leader in intellectual property licensing, has joined Avanci to develop and lead new programs for the Internet of Things (IoT) beyond the automotive industry. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220801005034/en/ Marianne Frydenlund, a global leader in intellectual property licensing, has joined Avanci to develop and lead new programs for the Internet of Things (IoT) beyond the automotive industry. (Photo: Business Wire)
IoT Might Be Driving The Next Generation Of Industry And Transforming Lives In Indonesia
The Internet of Things (IoT), the merging of physical and digital worlds, has seemingly become one of the trends that are driving the digital transformation of businesses and people across the world. In June 2022, IoT company Tuya Inc. TUYA (HKEX: 2391) announced a partnership with Indonesia’s largest telecommunications company...
cryptopotato.com
Create Unique BetFury Designs on the Metaverse and Win Awards
There’s an old saying coming from a small European nation that goes something like this – people will accept you by your clothing and will judge you by your brains. The former only goes to show how important appearance is and ever will be. This is why the...
Inc.com
What I Learned Growing a Startup to a $500 Million Tech Company
Growing a company is challenging, intense, and exhilarating. It's the hardest thing you'll ever do. It will stretch you past your limits in every way possible. You will have to dig deeper than you thought you could. There are ups and downs, roadblocks and dead ends, frustrations, and successes, all in one roller coaster of a journey that continues to change and evolve daily.
TechRadar
World’s Most Transformative Technologies Rally Diverse Communities & Change-Makers at GITEX GLOBAL
At the epicenter of the new world economies, the Middle East & Africa has set sights on ambitious digital transformation goals, investments and initiatives. The expectations are huge, with the digital economy estimated to contribute $300bn to the region’s GDP as per World Bank (opens in new tab). Dubai is at the forefront the region’s digital economy mission, and home to one of the largest, strongest innovation ecosystems in the world.
TechCrunch
The passage of the CHIPS Act could launch another US startup renaissance
Personally, I’m psyched that this may be happening for a few reasons. Yes, yes — supply chain problems and chip shortages have been the bane of everyone’s life for a hot minute, and onshoring some of these fabrication materials, tools and know-how will go a long way toward making the U.S. less reliant on external manufacturing and more resilient in general.
Supply Chain Firm Stord Debuts Commerce Platform
Supply chain company Stord has expanded its cloud supply chain offerings with Stord One Commerce. The software platform is vendor- and sales channel-agnostic, and it’s designed to help customers connect, orchestrate and optimize their supply chains, according to a Thursday (July 28) press release. “Most brands still struggle to...
The Roots’ Black Thought Joins Venture Capital Firm To Assist Black Entrepreneurs
The Roots‘ lead lyricist and co-founder Tariq Trotter, better known as “Black Thought, has joined a venture capital firm. Impellent Ventures, an equity-centric venture fund that run by founder David Brown and Philip Beauregard, has chosen Black Thought as general partner of the venture fund. “I’ve been keeping...
scitechdaily.com
Advanced New Sensors Could Transform Prosthetics and Robotic Limbs
A pioneering project to develop advanced pressure sensors for use in robotic systems could transform prosthetics and robotic limbs. The innovative research project aspires to develop sensors that provide enhanced capabilities to robots, helping improve their motor skills and dexterity, through the use of highly accurate pressure sensors that provide haptic feedback and distributed touch. It is led by the University of the West of Scotland (UWS), Integrated Graphene Ltd, and supported by the Scottish Research Partnership in Engineering (SRPe) and the National Manufacturing Institute for Scotland (NMIS) Industry Doctorate Programme in Advanced Manufacturing.
Pinterest Aims To Design More Inclusive, Diverse Workplace Through Multimillion-Dollar Partnership
On Tuesday, Pinterest announced its strategic investment in Black tech talent through a multiyear, multimillion-dollar partnership with /dev/color – a global career accelerator for Black software engineers, technologists, and executives. According to a company news release, the image sharing and social media service is building a workforce “representative of...
3D Printers Used To Build Affordable Housing
According to the St. Louis Federal Reserve, the median sales price for American homes in the second quarter of 2022 was slightly over 440 thousand dollars. This means that half of all houses sold during this period had a price above this value and half were below. The median sales price is even higher in high-cost states such as California.
Good News Network
Dead Solar Panels Are About to Become a Lot More Valuable – a $2.7 Billion Market by 2030
The demand for recycled solar photovoltaic (PV) panel components is set to skyrocket in the coming years as the number of installations surges and the threat of a supply bottleneck looms. A Rystad Energy analysis shows recyclable materials from PV panels at the end of their lifespan will be worth...
