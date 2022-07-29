Amazing Prehistoric Fish Fossil Looks Like It's 'Leaping Out of The Rock'

www.sciencealert.com
Loch Ness Monster Existence 'Plausible' After Incredible Discovery
The existence of the Loch Ness Monster may just be 'plausible' after all, a university has concluded following a fascinating discovery. The mythical Scottish beast has been a part of folklore for centuries, and there have been countless apparent sightings of the mysterious creature. But of course, very few among...
New human fossil discovery has everyone questioning the origin of mankind
We have long debated the origin of mankind. Some believe in God’s creation of man in his own image, while others say that mankind evolved from another species. Now, new evidence found in South Africa has reignited questions about where modern humans come from, and what species we may have left behind.
Scientists Say The Loch Ness Monster Is Real Because They Found A Couple Of New Fossils
Scientists in Britain think that the Loch Ness monster was definitely a thing and not just a "thing." These fossils are bones and teeth that they say belonged to three-meter long adults and a baby's arm bone (estimated to be 1.5 meters long). They say this this shows signs that creatures lived in freshwater, alongside others animals like crocs, turtles, fish and the Spinosaurus.
Ancient Human-Like Fossils in South Africa may Rewrite the History of Human Civilization
A latest analysis indicates that early human-like remains in South Africa might well be thousands of years old aged beyond initially assumed, raising the possibility that the creature's origin led up to humanity. History of Human Civilization. The revised chronology has the potential to alter a couple major chapters in...
The Skull Unearthed From Red Dear Cave Hints At Origin Of Native Americans
Researchers in southern China have successfully sequenced the DNA of ancient human fossils from the Late Pleistocene era. According to new research published online today in the journal Current Biology, the mystery hominid may have been a member of a now-extinct maternal lineage of modern humans. “Ancient DNA technique,” according...
An 8-foot-long scorpion is the largest arthropod to have ever existed
Jaekelopterus rhenaniae - Early Devonian giant Eurypterid. Follows restoration in Braddy, Poschmann and Tetlie (2008)Credit: ДиБгд; CC-BY-SA-4.0 The Jaekelopterus is the largest arthropod (which includes the insect family) to have ever lived on Earth. It belongs to a group of extinct aquatic arthropods.
Mysterious Metallic Orb Falls on Mexico, May Contain ‘Valuable Information,’ Meteorologist Says
A prominent meteorologist says that a bizarre metal “orb” emblazoned with a secret code and perhaps containing “valuable information inside” fell from the sky onto a tree in Veracruz, Mexico just before midnight Sunday night, creating a firestorm of intrigue on social media and in local media. The meteorologist, Isidro Cano Luna, called on the Mexican Navy to study the orb.
Rare and bizarre tentacle-trailing sea creature caught on video, expedition scientist’s 'mind is blown'
New footage showing a giant, peculiar-looking tentacled sea creature floating languidly in the depths of the Pacific Ocean has left researchers questioning if what they’re seeing is a new species. A team of scientists spotted the strange animal while on board the E/V Nautilus, a research vessel used by...
Giant Insects Used To Rule the Planet Before Dinosaurs
Giant insects used to rule the world 300 million years ago before the Jurasic eraLove Business. Giant insects can be found in a handful of science fiction movies and many comic books, but have these ever existed? Based on paleontological findings as well as studies that have been done in the past, these human-sized insects once existed and they were the first form of life to widespread across Earth.
We gave birth to supersize babies, trolls attack them not being ‘normal’ & judge us as mums but we’re happy and healthy
AYSHAH Maton gazed down at her newborn daughter in disbelief and tried to process what the midwife had just told her. After a nine-hour home birth using nothing but gas and air, baby Eloise had weighed in at a whopping 12lb 1/2oz – the size of a typical three month old.
New study of T. rex fossils debunks theory that king of dinosaurs was misunderstood
A provocative study published earlier this year proposed that the world's best-known and perhaps best-loved dinosaur, Tyrannosaurus rex, was actually three separate species. New research suggests that's not true.
7 of the weirdest mammals that roamed the ancient Earth
Millions of years ago, the mammals were just starting to come into their own. The ancient mammals were a weird bunch. Here are some of the strangest ones that scurried, stalked and clambered their way across ancient Earth, millions of years ago. Morganucodon. Triassic, around 205 million years ago. Morganucodon...
Two of the Largest Freshwater Fish in the World Declared Extinct
The Yangtze sturgeon lived in its namesake river for 140 million years. Now it doesn’t. Nor does another behemoth it shared China’s longest waterway with for ages, the Chinese paddlefish. Updating its Red List of Threatened Species on Thursday for the first time in 13 years, the International Union for Conservation of Nature declared the two species, known as “the last giants of the Yangtze,” extinct.
Ancestors of Hobbits most likely existed 600,000 years ago
Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. Hobbits are characterized as members of a race of mythical beings related to and resembling humans that live in underground caverns and are distinguished by their pleasant disposition, tiny stature, and hairy feet. Hobbit is a nickname for species namedHomo floresiensis that gained popularity following the 2001 premiere of the Lord of the Rings trilogy based on J. R. R. Tolkien's works.
British researchers find fossils showing Loch Ness monster-type creature 'plausible'
The discovery of new fossils is leading British scientists to conclude that the past existence of a Loch Ness monster was "plausible." The development came when a group of researchers found the remains of small long-necked marine reptiles known as plesiosaurs in a 100 million-year-old river system in the Sahara Desert, the Telegraph reported.
Existence of a Loch Ness Monster 'Plausible' After Plesiosaur Fossils Identified in the Sahara Desert
The idea that a so-called Loch Ness Monster could have lived in the Scottish Highlands may not be so far-fetched after all, scientists said. According to BBC, researchers from the University of Bath suggested in the journal Cretaceous Research that it was "plausible" a plesiosaur — a prehistoric reptile with a long and slender neck — could have once lived in the Scottish lake known as Loch Ness.
Forty million-year-old crocodile fossil goes under the hammer
A fossil of 40 million-year-old crocodile is set to be auctioned in Glasgow. It is in a collection of 200 fossils and natural history specimens from a retired geologist in the Highlands. The crocodile, Plalaysuchus Petroleum, comes from the Eocene period and was found perfectly preserved. The 92cm long skeleton,...
Footprints Belonging to Two Dinosaurs That Roamed the Sichuan Province Discovered Outside Chinese Diner
Imagine sitting down to eat in the courtyard of an outdoor restaurant and observing something out of the ordinary. In this case, a customer at a Chinese restaurant noticed what was later confirmed to be footprints belonging to two dinosaurs that roamed the Sichuan Province during the Cretaceous period.
Marine Dinosaur Fossil Found in the Middle of the Desert
Plesiosaur fossils discovered in the Sahara imply that they were not exclusively aquatic creatures. Small plesiosaur fossils, long-necked marine reptiles from the dinosaur era, were found in the Sahara Desert of Morocco, a 100 million year old river system. This finding shows that some plesiosaur species may have resided in freshwater, previously believed to be marine creatures.
WATCH: Whitetail Buck Absolutely Massacres Decoy It Mistakes as Competitor
You know you have a good decoy when a whitetail either tries to mate with it or destroy it. In this case, it was the latter. In the middle of a field, an eight-point buck walked up to a similarly sized decoy that refused to back down to the real-life deer’s advances. Clearly frustrated with the plastic competitor’s indifference, the deer plowed forward, knocking the head mount clean off and stomping the rest of the body as the attacker made its getaway.
