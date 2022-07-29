State announces plan for $760 million in opioid settlement money

Comcast announced July 20, 2022, that it will invest $500,000 over the next three years in digital equity programs at six YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago locations in the city. The investment is part of Project UP, the company’s comprehensive, $1 billion initiative to advance digital equity. The investment and partnership will support the launch and scale of Digital Navigator programs at the six Y locations to help individuals and families access the Internet and digital skills programs. Digital Navigators are individuals affiliated with trusted community organizations, like the YMCA, who are trained to help people access the Internet, use devices and build digital skills.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 9 DAYS AGO