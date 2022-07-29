State announces plan for $760 million in opioid settlement money

chicagocrusader.com
Related
High costs and regulations make starting cannabis business difficult as Illinois cashes in
With sales now up to $1.5 billion annually, Illinois has taken in record tax revenue from cannabis sales over the past year. However, one expert says the state still makes it difficult to operate a business due to high costs and regulations. Illinois has seen a 50% increase in total...
Economics professor sees possible recession ahead for Illinois
One Illinois economics professor says Illinois already may be in a recession because of an unemployment rate that continues to lag the national average. The federal Bureau of Economic Analysis reported Thursday the nation’s Gross Domestic Product declined two quarters in a row. Illinois’ second quarter GDP has not yet been reported. In the first quarter of the year, the state’s GDP declined 2.5%.
IHCDA to pause accepting new applications for the Indiana Emergency Rental Assistance Program on July 29, 2022
The Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority (IHCDA) announced today that the agency will pause accepting new applications for the Indiana Emergency Rental Assistance (IERA) Program beginning Friday, July 29, 2022, at 5 p.m. ET. With estimates that nearly all the federal emergency rental assistance allocated by the U.S. Department...
Importance of Vaccinations
This month, the first case of polio in the U.S. in decades was detected in an individual in New York state. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the U.S. has been polio-free since 1979 due to a successful vaccination program. The CDC defines polio, or poliomyelitis,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
IEMA Recognizes ADA Anniversary
Tuesday, July 26 marks the 32nd anniversary of the signing of the Americans with Disabilities (ADA) Act in 1990 and the Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) is encouraging all local public safety and emergency management agencies to reaffirm plans to support the independent rights of individuals with disabilities. “All emergency...
Let’s Not Wait to Send a Billion Bucks Back to Hoosiers
When the State of Indiana officially closed our fiscal books on June 30, we collected $1.24 billion dollars more than was last forecasted, which has created over $6 billion in reserves. In short, Indiana’s economy continues an unprecedented growth rate, thanks to employers and employees investing their time and talent right here at home.
Two Gary businesses lauded by the State of Indiana as “Hoosier Business in Action” Awardees
On July 19, the State of Indiana’s Office of Equity, Inclusion and Opportunity presented 22 Indiana companies with the “Hoosier Business in Action” Award. Among the honorees were Gary business owners Joslyn Kelly of J’s Breakfast Club and Attorneys Michael and Shelice Tolbert of Tolbert & Tolbert Legal.
Mega Millions Jackpot now $1,025,000,000
While the jackpot rolled in last night’s Mega Millions drawing, an Illinois Lottery player woke up this morning as a millionaire after matching all five numbers. The $1 million winning ticket was bought at JM Food Shop at 11200 N IL Route 47, Huntley, IL 60142. The Illinois Lottery...
RELATED PEOPLE
Illinois jobless rate falls to lowest point since start of pandemic
4.5% remains higher than surrounding states, national average. The Illinois economy added 18,800 jobs during June as the unemployment rate fell to 4.5 percent, the lowest it has been since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. That is down one-tenth of a percentage point from May, and down two full...
Unsealed records allege Pritzker oversaw fraudulent workers comp payments to former campaign worker
Newly unsealed documents, in a multi-pronged case dealing with alleged taxpayer fraud, allege Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s office oversaw workers’ compensation payments to a former state employee despite the employee’s sexual assault claims being unfounded. The Republican candidate for Illinois attorney general is demanding answers from the Pritzker...
The Crusader Newspaper
Poll shows Pritzker’s popularity remains steady as Biden’s slides in Illinois
Governor had $60 million cash on hand at end of June compared to $363K for Bailey. A new poll from the firm Morning Consult showed Gov. JB Pritzker’s approval rating at 51 percent among Illinois voters, or seven points “above water” in polling lingo. It’s the latest...
Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton makes history as the first Black woman to chair the National Lieutenant Governors Association
“Being lieutenant governor of Illinois means shaping policy so that communities who have long been forgotten or ignored know they are part of our democracy.”. As a legacy is celebrated, a new chapter is being written. Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton became chair of the National Lieutenant Governors Association (NLGA) at today’s (July 22) annual meeting, making history as the first Black woman to hold this position.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Report: IN Ranks Third in Nation for Black Homicide Victimization Rate
More than 200 Black Hoosiers lost their lives to homicide in 2019, and a new report reveals the state has one of the highest overall rates of Black homicide victims in the nation. Based on federal crime data, the study found the 2019 Black homicide victimization rate in Indiana was...
Eunice Trotter named director of new Black Heritage Preservation Program
Indiana Landmarks welcomes Eunice Trotter as director of the statewide organization’s new Black Heritage Preservation Program. Trotter will assume the new role beginning September 1, 2022. A longtime journalist, historian, and community organizer, Trotter brings more than 30 years of experience focused on communications, research, advocacy, and mentorship. In...
Pritzker under fire for continued COVID emergency mandates
Illinois continues to be in a state of emergency, according to Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s continued COVID-19 declarations. The Land of Lincoln is one of 14 states with COVID-19 emergency orders still in place, and a political action group is saying enough is enough. Since the beginning of the pandemic...
Pritzker has ‘mild symptoms’ after positive COVID-19 test, receives anti-viral treatment
Had ‘several close contacts’ during recent trip to rally Democrats in Florida. Gov. JB Pritzker has tested positive for COVID-19 and is isolating at home, his office announced Tuesday, July 19, three days after he spoke at a gathering of Democrats in Tampa, Florida. Pritzker’s press office said...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mobile operations to take place overnight on I-65 and I-94
The Indiana Department of Transportation announces overnight rolling lane closures on I-94 and I-65 for approximately three weeks beginning on or after Sunday, July 31 for pavement marking and crack sealing operations. INDOT contractor Traffic Control Specialists Inc will conduct overnight mobile operations on I-65 in Lake and Jasper Counties....
Digital Navigator Program launched at South Side YMCA
Comcast announced July 20, 2022, that it will invest $500,000 over the next three years in digital equity programs at six YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago locations in the city. The investment is part of Project UP, the company’s comprehensive, $1 billion initiative to advance digital equity. The investment and partnership will support the launch and scale of Digital Navigator programs at the six Y locations to help individuals and families access the Internet and digital skills programs. Digital Navigators are individuals affiliated with trusted community organizations, like the YMCA, who are trained to help people access the Internet, use devices and build digital skills.
Mississippi prosecutor has no plans to prosecute Emmett Till’s accuser
Carolyn Bryant Donham, the woman who confessed that she lied in court to acquit two white men after they brutally killed 14-year-old Emmett Till 70 years ago in Money, Mississippi, won’t be prosecuted in the wake of a search warrant for her arrest that was recently found in a county courthouse.
Busiest roadside mowing period underway, planned to grow, protect pollinator habitat
Public urged to slow down, proceed with caution around heavy vehicles. The Illinois Department of Transportation is reminding the public that the busiest roadside mowing period is underway, requiring drivers to slow down, avoid all distractions and proceed with caution when encountering equipment and personnel. The heaviest mowing operations will continue until Aug. 15, a schedule that helps maximize motorist safety and protect pollinator habitat.
The Crusader Newspaper
Chicago, IL
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
765K+
Views
ABOUT
Over the last eight decades the Crusader has distinguished itself as the most comprehensive recorder of Black life: employment, equal rights, social justice and more for the City of Chicago.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0