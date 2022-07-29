ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Traffic shifts and overnight ramp closures scheduled to continue in August as part of the I-290/I-88 interchange project at I-294

The Crusader Newspaper
The Crusader Newspaper
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
chicagocrusader.com

Comments / 0

Related
5 On Your Side

Pursuit from Illinois ends in crash in downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Police said a person was struck in a pursuit that started in Illinois and ended with a crash in downtown St. Louis. Illinois State Police said St. Louis police notified them of a car stolen in an "aggravated vehicular hijacking." An ISP trooper spotted the car in the area of 18th and Division streets in East St. Louis. The trooper tried to pull the car over, but the car failed to stop and a pursuit began.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
fordcountychronicle.com

Conditional licenses issued for 28 more cannabis dispensaries in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD — A week after issuing conditional licenses for 149 proposed recreational cannabis dispensaries statewide, Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation issued 28 more Friday. Among them were two conditional licenses for proposed dispensaries in the non-metro East Central Illinois region, which includes...
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Traffic
City
Elmhurst, IL
City
Berkeley, IL
WCIA

CDC: Two-thirds of Illinois counties have high COVID community level

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The CDC’s current map of COVID transmission levels per county continues to bear bad news for the state as more counties continue to worsen into the high community level. The community level of a county depends on a combination of three metrics the CDC looks at: New COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population in […]
ILLINOIS STATE
25newsnow.com

Flooding events becoming a dangerous trend in the Midwest

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Many residents around St. Louis continue clean up after 7 to 12 inches of rain fell earlier this week. The daily rainfall record in St. Louis was broken in just 6 hours. If it can happen there, it can happen here. Ed Shimon, National Weather...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
WIFR

97 Illinois counties at high or medium risk for COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - The CDC reported Friday that 66 Illinois counties are now listed at the high community level for COVID-19 and 31 counties are rated at the medium community level. With 97 counties now at high or medium level risk for COVID-19, IDPH Acting Director Amaal Tokars said...
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Signage#Infrastructure
1470 WMBD

More of state at “high” COVID-19 spread; Tri-Counties move down

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – New cases of COVID-19 are again ticking up in Illinois, as is the number of counties most likely to have spread of the disease. The Illinois Department of Public Health says another 35,371 new cases of COVID were reported statewide as of Friday — an increase of more than 2,000 since the week before.
ILLINOIS STATE
25newsnow.com

Widely scattered storms overnight, then the heat kicks in Monday

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A warm front is lifting through Illinois this afternoon and evening. This will bring a warm and humid airmass overhead in central Illinois. A weak cold front will work through overnight and will clash with this airmass and will likely spark a few widely scattered showers and thunderstorms while you’re sleeping. These storms aren’t expected to be severe and should be over with by the time you’re heading out the door.
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Arts
QuadCities.com

Illinois Businesses Shut Down Due To Covid As Statewide Numbers Spike, Are More On The Way?

Businesses have begun to shut down across the state as spiking covid numbers have hit their workers hard, causing the places to close temporarily as workers recover. In Rock Island, for example, Circa ’21 Dinner Playhouse was forced to shut down for two weeks, delaying the opening of a new show, “Disaster!” due to a number of the cast and crew testing positive for covid.
ILLINOIS STATE
newschannel20.com

Illinois receives $760 million settlement

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Illinois will now be receiving as much as $760 million in a settlement agreement with several of the nation's major pharmaceutical distributors. Governor JB Pritzker has signed an executive order in response to the new funding. Gov. Pritzker says it's in an effort to make...
ILLINOIS STATE
newschannel20.com

Former Springfield Police Chief gets promotion at new job

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Former Springfield Police Chief Kenny Winslow is getting a new job title after only working for the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police (ILACP) for six months. Winslow retired from the department at the end of January. He went on to become the ILACP deputy...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Sunflower maze tribute to Illinois

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Sunflowers at Clearview Farm are now blooming. This year, the theme of their sunflower maze is “Illinois.” After the flowers bloom, they last around two weeks. People at Clearview Farm said they started blooming earlier this week. To match the “Illinois” theme, the maze is formed into the shape of the […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Alina Andras

3 great steakhouses in Illinois

When it comes to food, Americans do love their steak. In fact, that's what a lot of them go for when they eat at a restaurant. And it's easy to see why - it's delicious and very filling, and even though you can easily prepare it at home and enjoy it in the comfort of your home, it's way better when someone else cooks it, and you just get to eat it. On top of that, it's a great chance to spend time with your loved ones.
ILLINOIS STATE
WAND TV

Discover Central Illinois: World's largest goat tower

WINDSOR, Ill. (WAND) - The world’s largest goat tower is right here in Shelby County!. 5 Swiss dairy goats currently call the 31-foot-tall tower their home. The tower is in Windsor on the Johnson family property. At one point, 35 goats could be seen climbing and jumping on the structure.
SHELBY COUNTY, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

The Crusader Newspaper

Chicago, IL
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
765K+
Views
ABOUT

Over the last eight decades the Crusader has distinguished itself as the most comprehensive recorder of Black life: employment, equal rights, social justice and more for the City of Chicago.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy