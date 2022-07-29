Traffic shifts and overnight ramp closures scheduled to continue in August as part of the I-290/I-88 interchange project at I-294

chicagocrusader.com
Two IDOT workers shot near Mount Vernon, Ill.
Two IDOT workers were shot Wednesday night while working north of Mount Vernon, Illinois.
Pursuit from Illinois ends in crash in downtown St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Police said a person was struck in a pursuit that started in Illinois and ended with a crash in downtown St. Louis. Illinois State Police said St. Louis police notified them of a car stolen in an "aggravated vehicular hijacking." An ISP trooper spotted the car in the area of 18th and Division streets in East St. Louis. The trooper tried to pull the car over, but the car failed to stop and a pursuit began.
Illinois man dies after boating incident at Lake of the Ozarks
An Illinois man died Friday evening after he was driving a boat on the Lake of the Ozarks and thrown overboard.
fordcountychronicle.com
Conditional licenses issued for 28 more cannabis dispensaries in Illinois
SPRINGFIELD — A week after issuing conditional licenses for 149 proposed recreational cannabis dispensaries statewide, Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation issued 28 more Friday. Among them were two conditional licenses for proposed dispensaries in the non-metro East Central Illinois region, which includes...
CDC: Two-thirds of Illinois counties have high COVID community level
ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The CDC’s current map of COVID transmission levels per county continues to bear bad news for the state as more counties continue to worsen into the high community level. The community level of a county depends on a combination of three metrics the CDC looks at: New COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population in […]
25newsnow.com
Flooding events becoming a dangerous trend in the Midwest
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Many residents around St. Louis continue clean up after 7 to 12 inches of rain fell earlier this week. The daily rainfall record in St. Louis was broken in just 6 hours. If it can happen there, it can happen here. Ed Shimon, National Weather...
spotonillinois.com
Four inmates sentenced in St. Clair County to be released from Illinois Department of Corrections during week ending July 6
Fairview Heights tennis player Robert Miksell won 585 points playing doubles tournaments in the junior Boys' 18 category of the United States Tennis Association by the week ending May 7. They are ranked 930th, down from 918th the week before. Their 585 points playing doubles equal... Posted in:. Places:. 02:15.
WIFR
97 Illinois counties at high or medium risk for COVID-19
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - The CDC reported Friday that 66 Illinois counties are now listed at the high community level for COVID-19 and 31 counties are rated at the medium community level. With 97 counties now at high or medium level risk for COVID-19, IDPH Acting Director Amaal Tokars said...
taylorvilledailynews.com
State EPA Closes Taylorville Kroger After Inspection Found Asbestos Contamination During Abatement
The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency late Friday afternoon shut down the Taylorville Kroger store and sealed the building, afer a complaint was filed that cancer-causing asbestos was getting outside of a containment area during work to replace portions of the store's floor. The state agency said that a licensed asbestos...
1470 WMBD
More of state at “high” COVID-19 spread; Tri-Counties move down
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – New cases of COVID-19 are again ticking up in Illinois, as is the number of counties most likely to have spread of the disease. The Illinois Department of Public Health says another 35,371 new cases of COVID were reported statewide as of Friday — an increase of more than 2,000 since the week before.
25newsnow.com
Widely scattered storms overnight, then the heat kicks in Monday
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A warm front is lifting through Illinois this afternoon and evening. This will bring a warm and humid airmass overhead in central Illinois. A weak cold front will work through overnight and will clash with this airmass and will likely spark a few widely scattered showers and thunderstorms while you’re sleeping. These storms aren’t expected to be severe and should be over with by the time you’re heading out the door.
Mobile operations to take place overnight on I-65 and I-94
The Indiana Department of Transportation announces overnight rolling lane closures on I-94 and I-65 for approximately three weeks beginning on or after Sunday, July 31 for pavement marking and crack sealing operations. INDOT contractor Traffic Control Specialists Inc will conduct overnight mobile operations on I-65 in Lake and Jasper Counties....
Illinois Businesses Shut Down Due To Covid As Statewide Numbers Spike, Are More On The Way?
Businesses have begun to shut down across the state as spiking covid numbers have hit their workers hard, causing the places to close temporarily as workers recover. In Rock Island, for example, Circa ’21 Dinner Playhouse was forced to shut down for two weeks, delaying the opening of a new show, “Disaster!” due to a number of the cast and crew testing positive for covid.
newschannel20.com
Illinois receives $760 million settlement
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Illinois will now be receiving as much as $760 million in a settlement agreement with several of the nation's major pharmaceutical distributors. Governor JB Pritzker has signed an executive order in response to the new funding. Gov. Pritzker says it's in an effort to make...
newschannel20.com
Former Springfield Police Chief gets promotion at new job
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Former Springfield Police Chief Kenny Winslow is getting a new job title after only working for the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police (ILACP) for six months. Winslow retired from the department at the end of January. He went on to become the ILACP deputy...
Sunflower maze tribute to Illinois
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Sunflowers at Clearview Farm are now blooming. This year, the theme of their sunflower maze is “Illinois.” After the flowers bloom, they last around two weeks. People at Clearview Farm said they started blooming earlier this week. To match the “Illinois” theme, the maze is formed into the shape of the […]
3 great steakhouses in Illinois
When it comes to food, Americans do love their steak. In fact, that's what a lot of them go for when they eat at a restaurant. And it's easy to see why - it's delicious and very filling, and even though you can easily prepare it at home and enjoy it in the comfort of your home, it's way better when someone else cooks it, and you just get to eat it. On top of that, it's a great chance to spend time with your loved ones.
Winning lottery jackpot is lucky for some, tragic for others
The couple from Gretna, Nebraska, a community on the outskirts of Omaha where Dave Harrig now is a volunteer firefighter, allowed themselves to buy a new home, some vintage automobiles and a few ocean cruises after they both quit their jobs.
WAND TV
Discover Central Illinois: World's largest goat tower
WINDSOR, Ill. (WAND) - The world’s largest goat tower is right here in Shelby County!. 5 Swiss dairy goats currently call the 31-foot-tall tower their home. The tower is in Windsor on the Johnson family property. At one point, 35 goats could be seen climbing and jumping on the structure.
High costs and regulations make starting cannabis business difficult as Illinois cashes in
With sales now up to $1.5 billion annually, Illinois has taken in record tax revenue from cannabis sales over the past year. However, one expert says the state still makes it difficult to operate a business due to high costs and regulations. Illinois has seen a 50% increase in total...
