Monkeypox outbreak now a global health emergency

This map shows which US lakes contain brain-eating amoebas
A few days ago, a Missouri resident who went swimming in the Lake of Three Fires in Taylor County, Iowa, was hospitalized after a microscopic amoeba entered through their nose and started eating away at their brain. Better known as Naegleria fowleri, the single-celled organism that thrives in warm freshwater,...
CDC: US infants are falling sick with a life-threatening virus that triggers fever, delirium, seizures, and sepsis
At least one newborn died in June after contracting a dangerous form of parechovirus, and the CDC says it is circulating in "multiple states."
The Weather Channel
Outbreak of Deadly Marburg Virus Disease With 88% Fatality Rate Declared in Ghana: Learn What It Is, Symptoms and More
While the coronavirus may have initiated the worldwide pandemic and kept it in place, it seems as though every month we see a contender trying to usurp its throne. First, we had the Monkeypox virus sending the world into a frenzy in May, and now the WHO just declared another outbreak — the deadly Marburg Virus Disease (MVD).
Five warning signs that every parent must know as illness sweeping the US has already killed two babies
PARENTS are urged to be on the lookout for five warning signs as an illness affecting newborns is sweeping the United States. This illness known as Human Parechovirus has already killed two babies and left others sick, according to their families and the CDC. Parechovirus is said to cause seizures,...
How COVID-19 symptoms are changing: A sore throat and hoarse voice became top symptoms with newer variant
The top symptoms of the Omicron COVID-19 variant may differ from symptoms that were common at the start of the pandemic. Omicron may also be less severe than the Delta variant, a study out of the U.K. found. People with Omicron often report sore throat and a hoarse voice, which...
Symptoms of the Omicron BA.5 variant include runny nose, sneezing, and sore throat
The Omicron BA.5 variant is the dominant coronavirus strain in the US, according to the CDC. Its symptoms are similar to past Omicron subvariants: a sore throat, sneezing, and a runny nose. Experts say BA.5 infections may lead to less severe cases of COVID-19 than early ones.
CDC: 'Unusually large' number of newborns infected with potentially life-threatening virus that can trigger fever, poor feeding, and seizures
At one hospital, 23 'previously healthy' newborn babies were diagnosed with parechovirus. Experts think the virus may be surging as COVID rules relax.
A potentially deadly bacteria has been found in US soil and water for the first time. These are the symptoms of an infection the CDC has said to look out for.
Melioidosis — a rare, serious disease caused by burkholderia pseudomallei bacteria — is now considered endemic in some Gulf Coast regions of Mississippi.
Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan
The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
MedicalXpress
CDC warns of dangerous virus infecting babies in multiple states
A virus dangerous to infants is spreading across the United States, and parents and pediatricians should be on the lookout for symptoms, federal health officials say. Parechovirus has caused at least one infant death and has cropped up in multiple states since May, according to a health advisory issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
AOL Corp
Person in Missouri hospitalized with rare infection caused by brain-eating amoeba
A patient in Missouri was diagnosed with a rare brain infection that’s caused by a brain-eating amoeba, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services confirmed Thursday. The patient is being treated in an intensive care unit for the life-threatening infection called primary amoebic meningoencephalitis (PAM), according to DHSS.
9 symptoms of the rare brain-eating amoeba infection that recently killed a person in the US
A patient who contracted a brain-eating amoeba has died of the infection. Symptoms of infection, such as severe headache and stiff neck, may resemble meningitis. There are only four known survivors of Naegleria fowleri infection in the US.
CDC warns of rare, deadly bacterial disease melioidosis found in U.S.
A bacteria that causes a rare but serious disease has been discovered in soil and water samples in the Gulf Coast region of Mississippi after two people who live near each other fell ill. In a notice issued Wednesday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advised Gulf Coast...
What to know about the new rare polio case in New York
The US has detected its first case of polio in nearly a decade. On July 21, public health officials confirmed that an unvaccinated man in Rockland County, New York, had developed polio after using a banned version of the vaccine for the virus. Traces of a similar form of polio have recently been reported in other countries, such as the United Kingdom.
Florida Boy Fighting Brain Eating Amoeba Was Induced Into Hypothermia
Doctors have continued working to save the 13-year-old's life this week as they suspect he got infected with a deadly amoeba.
CDC warns potentially deadly bacteria detected in U.S. for 1st time
The CDC issued a warning Wednesday after a potentially deadly bacteria was found in the Gulf Coast region of Mississippi near the homes of two people who were hospitalized after becoming sick. Why it matters: It's the first time the bacterium Burkholderia pseudomallei has been detected in water and soil...
contagionlive.com
Longer Interval Between COVID-19 Vaccine Doses May Cut Risk of Myocarditis or Pericarditis
The highest rate of myocarditis or pericarditis after mRNA COVID-19 vaccination occurred among young men ages 18 to 24 after receiving a second dose of the Moderna vaccine. The risk of myocarditis or pericarditis following COVID-19 vaccination may vary by type of vaccine and interval between doses, according to a recent study, which may help inform vaccination programs.
Medical News Today
What are acute exacerbations of COPD?
People with COPD can sometimes experience a flare-up of symptoms, which is called an exacerbation. Infections are often responsible for exacerbations, but there is not always a specific cause. Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is an umbrella term for chronic lung diseases that make it difficult to exhale. It is...
A Rare Outbreak of Hepatitis in Children Has Doctors Baffled
Over 1,000 children in the U.S., U.K., and other countries have contracted an unusual form of hepatitis since the spring, and there’s still no clear cause. According to the World Health Organization, the outbreak has resulted in dozens of liver transplants and at least 22 deaths. Scientists are scrambling to find answers as to what’s causing this new spate in cases—yet many basic aspects of the outbreak remain a mystery.
AOL Corp
World's first HIV-positive to HIV-positive heart transplant performed at NYC hospital
A New York City hospital performed the world's first HIV-positive to HIV-positive heart transplant. The patient, a woman in her 60s, suffered from advanced heart failure and received the donation, along with a simultaneous kidney transplant, in early Spring at Montefiore Health System in the Bronx, according to a news release.
