ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Tourism finally surpasses 2019 levels in Mexico

San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

International tourism in Mexico has finally surpassed pre-pandemic levels, after 10.26 million visitors came to the country in the first half of 2022, Mexico’s Tourism Department reported Friday.

International arrivals from January to June 2022 were up 1.5% from the 10.11 million tourists who arrived in Mexico in the first half of 2019.

Mexico’s strongest showing was with U.S. tourists. The number of Americans arriving by air in the first six months of the year was 6.66 million; that is 19.1% higher than in the same period of 2019.

It is not clear whether the war in Ukraine may have played a role in convincing some Americans to vacation closer to home.

The challenge for Mexico’s most popular tourism destinations — the beaches of the Caribbean coast — is no longer COVID, against whose spread Mexico never imposed any flight bans, testing or mask requirements. Rather, it is the masses of foul-smelling sargassum seaweed that have accumulated at some points along the coast.

Sargassum was not much of a problem on Mexico’s Caribbean coast before it began drifting ashore in 2014 and 2015. 2022 appears likely to be a particularly bad year.

As a whole, Mexico’s economy grew by 1% in the second quarter, the national statistics agency said Friday.

Economic growth for the first half of 2022 now amounts to 1.9%,after an expansion of 0.9% in the first three months of the year. The Treasury Department said later that growth for the first half of the year totaled 2%.

The economy recovered by 5% in 2021 following a steep drop during the coronavirus pandemic.

But growth is expected to slow amid high interest rates and an economic downturn in the United States, by far Mexico’s largest trading partner.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan

The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

Colombian deforestation policy 'failure' a headache for new government

Colombian President Ivan Duque's environmental policies "failed" according to experts who dispute the outgoing right-wing government's claims to have reduced deforestation. - 'Modest' government success - President-elect Petro, who will be Colombia's first ever left-wing leader, has said he will prioritize the fight against climate change and environmental protection.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Guide#International Tourism#Tourism In Mexico#Economy#Tourism Department#Americans#Sargassum#The Treasury Department
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area Taiwanese-American community reacts to Pelosi's visit to Taiwan

SAN JOSE (KPIX) -- Setting off reactions ranging from praise to condemnation around the world, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taiwan early Tuesday.The Bay Area's Taiwanese-American community reacted with a mix of anticipation and angst to Speaker Pelosi's history-making visit to the island nation."The U.S. has always lent strong support to Taiwan" says Steven Wang who immigrated from Taiwan to the United States nearly 40 years ago.Pelosi's visit during her trip to Asia is in defiance of the Chinese government who objected strenuously to the Biden administration, warning it would damage the relationship with the U.S."Will Taiwan be...
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

'We come in friendship to Taiwan, peace to the region': Pelosi

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Wednesday that her delegation had come to Taiwan in "peace for the region", after the visit enraged Beijing and set off a diplomatic firestorm. "We come in friendship to Taiwan, we come in peace to the region," she said during a meeting with Tsai Chi-chang, the deputy speaker of Taiwan's parliament.
FOREIGN POLICY
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
36K+
Followers
77K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy