South Providing Nurse-Led Mobile Health Units to Rural Communities

AltaPointe to expand mental health care in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — On Monday, Mobile County leaders gave the green light to spend nearly $60 million COVID relief funds. The money will help pay for 32 different projects, including parks, public safety and expanding mental health care. AltaPointe Health will receive $6 million of that and add psychiatric beds in Mobile.
WSFA
ADPH shifting strategies in COVID-19 response
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Public Health says it is shifting how it monitors COVID-19 as part of its response strategy to the pandemic. ADPH says it will begin shifting from an emergency response to one that minimizes the daily disruptions of Alabamians’ everyday lives. “While...
WSFA
Alabama school systems prepare to welcome back students
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Believe it or not summer is coming to an end. This is the final week of the summer break for many students across the River Region. Next week, it’s back to class!. While your kids are soaking up their final days of freedom, teachers are...
Alabama school choice scholarship funds students to attend religious private schools
A scholarship program that has for nearly a decade funded private school tuition for students from low-income homes shows nine out of 10 of those students attend religious schools, even though fewer students overall are using the program. A decline in donations meant that fewer students were funded through Alabama’s...
Back to school 2022: First Day of School dates across the Gulf Coast
School is back in session this week for several school districts along the Gulf Coast.
apr.org
Federal COVID dollars go to Alabama tourism
An Associated Press analysis shows Alabama lawmakers are using federal COVID relief dollars to bolster fishing tourism in the state. The plan is to spend almost $3 million dollars to build three boat piers at reservoirs along the Coosa River. The state said regional fishing tournaments can lure $200,000 into an economy, while national tournaments up to $1 million. The AP looked into where COVID relief money is going, and a lot of it is being used for tourism.
Baldwin Co. public schools ranked, Fairhope High among top 10 in Alabama
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Baldwin County high school is among the best high schools in Alabama, according to U.S. News and World Reports. They ranked all the schools in Baldwin County. Badlwin County students will return to the classroom on Wednesday, Aug. 10. Here are the elementary and middle school rankings: Elementary/Middle School […]
WPMI
Third graders in Saraland City Schools reading at grade level, ranked #2 in Alabama
SARALAND, Ala. (WPMI) — While more than 20% of 3rd graders across Alabama are not reading at grade level, Saraland City Schools right here in Mobile county ranked #2 in the state. Saraland City Schools scored 96% in the 2021-2022 Alabama Comprehensive Assessment Program reading section for 3rd grade students.
Mobile County spending $58.1 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds on these projects
Mobile County officials authorized Monday $58.1 million in American Rescue Plan Act money toward 32 projects that ranged from expanding mental health services for adults to building an aquatic center. The largest allocation of $7.5 million will be divided among the three commissioners ($2.5 million apiece) to spend within their...
Churches help with back-to-school needs as classes begin this week for Mobile County
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Students in Mobile County Public Schools start classes this week. As families have their last week of summer freedom, local churches are stepping in to help those in need. A group of children and parents make their way down an aisle of backpacks. It’s part of Pathway Church’s annual backpack giveaway. […]
police1.com
Backed by $3.5M grant, Ala. city seeks to stem youth violence
MOBILE, Ala. — Public school, police and university officials came together Wednesday in Mobile to launch a five-year youth violence initiative funded by a $3.5 million grant from the National Institutes of Health. Principal partners in the effort are the University of South Alabama, the Mobile County Public School...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile County students return to class this week without a mask mandate
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Summer days are winding down, and parents are gearing up for those first day of school jitters. It’s the first time in two years where the focus is not COVID-19 and masking-up. The first day for MCPSS is days away. Last year, they started virtual....
‘We don’t want to leave anything to chance’: After Uvalde, Alabama schools weigh increases in resource officers
Alabama’s largest public school system is weighing the idea of whether to expand the number of resource officers at their schools, and to make sure they are armed. But with school starting Thursday, no definitive plan is imminent for the Mobile County School System, which employs 12 resource officers who are unarmed.
usahealthsystem.com
Mobile Diagnostic Center expands to include psychiatry care
USA Health psychiatrist Michael Marshall, M.D., is accepting new patients. Those with mental health needs have a new resource on the Gulf Coast. Michael Marshall, M.D., recently joined the staff of USA Health Mobile Diagnostic Center as a psychiatrist. A graduate of the Frederick P. Whiddon College of Medicine at...
wuwf.org
Northwest Florida is home to 24 food deserts
According to the USDA’s most recent food access research report, 12.8% of Americans — more than 39 million people — live in food deserts. A food desert can be defined as a geographic area where residents may have low income and low access to healthy foods. “A...
Alabama Man Puts His Money Where His Mouth Is To Help Holt Heal
After the Tornado outbreak in April of 2011, a lot of money came into the area to help rebuilt Tuscaloosa. It appeared that the bulk of that money came to the City of Tuscaloosa, and much of the damaged county area did not receive much help. One such home was...
Seven of Florida’s Republican Representatives Voted Against Banning Ownership of Lions and Tigers – Is This a Priority?
It seems that politicians in America may have lost sight of what's most important - on July 28 members of the House voted on a bill HR263 - The Big Cat Public Safety Act, intended to introduce a ban on the private ownership of lions and tigers in the United States.
CDC: All but 17 counties in Alabama should wear masks again
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — People in nearly every county in Alabama should go back to wearing masks indoors again due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases statewide, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend. On the CDC’s COVID Data Tracker, all but 17 Alabama counties are listed as having a high COVID-19 transmission […]
WPMI
Mayor Stimpson proposes one-time bonus for retired City employees, first responders
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — During its meeting on Aug. 2, the Mobile City council will consider a proposal from Mayor Sandy Stimpson to give retired City employees and retired first responders a one-time bonus. Earlier this year, the Alabama Legislature gave cities and counties the ability to extend bonuses...
