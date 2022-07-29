Dream's Durr ruled out for season, needs hip surgery

Coaches will tell players the importance of never giving up on a play as long as there are sports. But there's nothing like seeing it to believe it. Seattle Storm guard Briann January, who will retire at the end of the 2022 WNBA season after 14 years in the league, embodies that kind of hustle. As we release our penultimate WNBA Power Rankings this week, we also pay tribute to January. The 5-foot-8 guard made many such plays, but one stands out as the biggest of her career.

3 HOURS AGO