Dream's Durr ruled out for season, needs hip surgery

Death of ex-NBA first-round pick officially ruled homicide
The death of a former NBA player last May is now formally a homicide. According to an autopsy report obtained this week by E! News, ex-Michigan State star Adreian Payne’s death has officially been ruled a homicide. The report further states that Payne’s cause of death was a “gunshot wound of the arm and chest.”
Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu flirts with WNBA history after dropping 16 dimes vs. Mercury
The New York Liberty earned a big win over the Phoenix Mercury on Sunday, largely due to the sensational and historic outing from Sabrina Ionescu. The star guard was electric on Sunday, scoring 10 points and dropping a stunning 16 assists in the victory. The 16 dimes tied her for the second most ever in a WNBA game, putting her on par with Courtney Vandersloot and Ticha Penicheiro, and was two assists shy of Vandersloot’s all-time single-game record of 18.
Mikal Bridges Sends Out 1-Word Tweet On Friday
On Friday, Phoenix Suns star Mikal Bridges sent out a tweet with just one word. The Suns lost in the second-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Dallas Mavericks.
WATCH: Donovan Mitchell, Bam Adebayo teaming up in Miami — but there’s a catch
There has been a lot of talk about Donovan Mitchell taking his talents to South Beach to join the Miami Heat. Trade rumors have slowed down a bit of late, but this doesn’t mean that the chase is over for Pat Riley and his front office. A video of Mitchell teaming up with Heat star […] The post WATCH: Donovan Mitchell, Bam Adebayo teaming up in Miami — but there’s a catch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Miami Heat's Victor Oladipo Shows Off His `Shammgod' Dribble
Oladipo once again back on the grind in the offseason
WNBA fines Phoenix Mercury president Vince Kozar for tweet criticizing officiating
The WNBA fined Phoenix Mercury president Vince Kozar an undisclosed amount Friday for a tweet criticizing the officiating after his team's 90-80 victory over the Los Angeles Sparks on Thursday. "The officiating that was on display in Phoenix tonight was an embarrassment to this league, unworthy of its players and...
Watch Atlanta Hawks Players Dominate Pro-Am Game
Highlights from the AEBL where De'Andre Hunter and Onyeka Okongwu dazzled the crowd.
Chris Paul no longer a Top 5 NBA point guard? HoopsHype ranks Phoenix Suns All-Star sixth
Chris Paul will always be considered one of the greatest points guards to ever play the game. He's a 12-time All-Star and two-time Olympic champion who is third all-time in assists and fourth all-time in steals in the league. Paul was named to the NBA's 75th-anniversary team, too, but he...
Sparks, Lynx meet in must-win mode with playoffs ahead
The Los Angeles Sparks aim to end their recent tailspin when they host the Minnesota Lynx on Sunday night. The
Suns' Mikal Bridges Listed as Pick-Six Defensive All-Star
Suns forward Mikal Bridges and his ability to transition from his stellar defense does not go unnoticed.
Minnesota Timberwolves 10 Best Sneakers This Season
Ranking best sneakers worn by Minnesota Timberwolves during the 2021-22 season.
Lynx hold on to defeat Sparks
Moriah Jefferson scored 22 points on 9-of-14 shooting to help the Minnesota Lynx notch an 84-77 victory over the host
Phoenix Mercury fans long for Brittney Griner's release from Russian captivity
PHOENIX, Ariz. — The home of the Phoenix Mercury is a newly remodeled downtown arena. Near where fans entered to watch the team play the L.A. Sparks, a shoe-drive that star player Brittney Griner has organized with the Phoenix Rescue Mission, went on in her absence Thursday night. Zariyah...
Dwight Howard Was At A WWE Tryout
Markazi also added that Howard was there again on July 29 for the final day. Markazi: "UPDATE: Dwight Howard is back for the final day of the WWE Tryout in Nashville. He’s going to help one group with their promo today." The 36-year-old just finished his 18th year in...
WNBA Power Rankings: Aces reclaim No. 1, Lynx climb and a look at Briann January's legacy
Coaches will tell players the importance of never giving up on a play as long as there are sports. But there's nothing like seeing it to believe it. Seattle Storm guard Briann January, who will retire at the end of the 2022 WNBA season after 14 years in the league, embodies that kind of hustle. As we release our penultimate WNBA Power Rankings this week, we also pay tribute to January. The 5-foot-8 guard made many such plays, but one stands out as the biggest of her career.
First Look at Phoenix Suns G Devin Booker in NBA 2K23
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker has had quite the offseason. After being named to the league's All-NBA first team, Booker inked a massive four-year, $224 million contract extension with Phoenix. He also signed an extension with Nike to keep him with the brand further into the future, although financial details weren't released.
