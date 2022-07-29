The Robinson City Council will hold their monthly meeting in person at City Hall and online beginning at 6 p.m., Tuesday, August 2, 2022. The public may attend the meeting in person at City Hall or virtually at the following link: https://bit.ly/Aug22022CouncilMeeting. Additional information on virtual meetings for the City of Robinson can be found at https://bit.ly/CORVirtualMeetings. The virtual portion of the meeting being held via telephone and video will be hosted through GoToMeetings. The meeting can be accessed online or by telephone by using the information below. Join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone with this link https://bit.ly/Aug22022CouncilMeeting using access code 976-692-701. You can also dial in using your phone. United States: +1 (646) 749-3335 Access Code: 976-692-701 Audio PIN: 3 If you do not wish to download the GoToMeeting App please use this link https://bit.ly/JoinGoToMeeting and then enter access code 976-692-701.

ROBINSON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO