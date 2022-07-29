University Of Vermont Student Gunned Down By Man With AR-15 In Alleged Murder-Suicide

www.oxygen.com
mynbc5.com
Vermont woman kicked, spit at state troopers
RICHMOND, Vt. — A South Burlington woman was arrested on Sunday night after she assaulted several state troopers. Vermont State Police said they received reports of a car in the median near exit 11 on I-89 in Richmond and found Mary Moravek, 24, inside the vehicle. Moravek initially refused...
WCAX
Quebec man drowns in Vermont
ISLE LA MOTTE, Vt. (WCAX) - A Quebec man drowned in Vermont on Sunday. Vermont State Police say it happened on East Shore Road in Isle La Motte shortly after 5:30 p.m. Investigators say Lothar Frei, 84, of Kirkland, Quebec, was unresponsive when he was pulled from Lake Champlain by family and neighbors.
newportdispatch.com
Maine man arrested for DUI after a crash on I-89 in South Burlington
SOUTH BURLINGTON — A 39-year-old man from Maine was arrested for DUI following a crash in South Burlington early this morning. The two-vehicle crash took place on I-89 north at around 1:00 a.m. Police identified the driver as Timothy Danse, of Lisbon, ME. The other driver was identified as...
Register Citizen
Accused of killing mom and grandfather, former CT resident Nathan Carman is ‘a danger to this family,’ letter states
Relatives of former Connecticut resident Nathan Carman — who say he killed his mother and grandfather for money — wrote a letter to prosecutors saying that he may seek retribution against them if he is let out of jail. The letter, filed Friday, is expected to be used...
Man with AR-15 Killed College Student, Badly Injured Another Woman, Then Died by Suicide: Authorities
A man armed with an AR-15 rifle broke into a home, fatally shot a young woman, and badly injured another one, according to cops in Burlington, Vermont. Officers identified the suspect as Mikal Dixon, 27, and the slain victim as Kayla Noonan, 22. Acting Chief of Police Jon Murad did not name the survivor in a press conference on Monday. Police only described her as a 22-year-old woman.
