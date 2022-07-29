ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

University Of Vermont Student Gunned Down By Man With AR-15 In Alleged Murder-Suicide

By Dorian Geiger
Oxygen
Oxygen
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.oxygen.com

Comments / 3

Related
mynbc5.com

Vermont woman kicked, spit at state troopers

RICHMOND, Vt. — A South Burlington woman was arrested on Sunday night after she assaulted several state troopers. Vermont State Police said they received reports of a car in the median near exit 11 on I-89 in Richmond and found Mary Moravek, 24, inside the vehicle. Moravek initially refused...
RICHMOND, VT
WCAX

Quebec man drowns in Vermont

ISLE LA MOTTE, Vt. (WCAX) - A Quebec man drowned in Vermont on Sunday. Vermont State Police say it happened on East Shore Road in Isle La Motte shortly after 5:30 p.m. Investigators say Lothar Frei, 84, of Kirkland, Quebec, was unresponsive when he was pulled from Lake Champlain by family and neighbors.
ISLE LA MOTTE, VT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burlington, VT
Burlington, VT
Crime & Safety
State
Vermont State
Local
Vermont Crime & Safety
Law & Crime

Man with AR-15 Killed College Student, Badly Injured Another Woman, Then Died by Suicide: Authorities

A man armed with an AR-15 rifle broke into a home, fatally shot a young woman, and badly injured another one, according to cops in Burlington, Vermont. Officers identified the suspect as Mikal Dixon, 27, and the slain victim as Kayla Noonan, 22. Acting Chief of Police Jon Murad did not name the survivor in a press conference on Monday. Police only described her as a 22-year-old woman.
BURLINGTON, VT
Oxygen

Oxygen

New York City, NY
40K+
Followers
7K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Crime Time is your destination for true crime stories from around the world, breaking crime news, and information about Oxygen's original true crime shows and documentaries.

 https://www.oxygen.com/crime-news

Comments / 0

Community Policy