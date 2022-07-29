Dan Lanning shares his thoughts on facing Georgia football in Week 1: ‘Our players are certainly excited’

www.dawgnation.com
Georgia Music Festival Cancelled Due to Fears That Music Fans Would Bring Guns to the EventToby HazlewoodGeorgia State
MLB’s Native American Showcase, In The Eyes Of One ParticipantIBWAAAtlanta, GA
Chantaye McLaughlin launches campaign to find Georgia's missing childrenThe Revolutionary ReportAtlanta, GA
Colin Simmons, nation's No. 1 overall prospect in 2024, has 'perfect' Oregon Ducks visit, hopes to see Georgia Bulldogs soon
Duncanville High School (Texas) defensive end Colin Simmons is rated the nation's No. 1 overall prospect in the class of 2024 by Rivals. So it should be no surprise the 6-foot-3, 225-pound edge-rusher has accumulated more than 40 scholarship offers and is a hot commodity to get on campus for ...
Tragic player death brings added incentive for Oregon football
ATHENS — Oregon will take the field against Georgia on Sept. 3 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium with thoughts of a fallen teammate in mind. Coach Dan Lanning explained the Ducks, 17-point underdogs to the reigning champion Bulldogs, will have former tight end Spencer Webb on their minds all season. Webb...
Auburn football: Potential positive sign Bo Hughley is flipping from Georgia
Auburn football just had its signature recruiting event, Big Cat Weekend, to conclude the month of July. It may be set to do its job, as the No. 98 overall prospect in the 2023 class, the No. 13 offensive tackle, and the No. 6 player in Georgia could be flipping from Georgia to the Plains.
Oregon Ducks extend several scholarship offers during 'SNL' football camp
The Oregon Ducks football program hosted its annual "Saturday Night Live' camp over the weekend, inviting roughly 100 prospects from around the country. This year's event focused primarily on athletes from the classes of 2024 and 2025, setting the table for what Dan Lanning's coaching staff hopes ...
Late Kick: Oregon QB Bo Nix is one of the most important names in college football
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate says the former Auburn starter, now in Eugene, is one of the most important names in CFB this year.
Jericho Johnson, rising 2024 California defensive tackle, has 'amazing' Oregon Ducks visit, receives offer
Over the weekend, the Oregon Ducks hosted dozens of prospects for its SNL prospect camp, hoping to get a good look at some of the top players from around the country. One of the class of 2024 prospects who stood out to the Oregon coaching staff was Armijo High School (California) three-star ...
GoDucks.com
Prince Promoted to Associate Head Coach
EUGENE, Ore. – After leading the Oregon attack to major improvement in 2022, Caitlin Prince has been promoted to associate head coach, Chelsea Hoffmann announced on Monday. "We are excited to promote Caitlin to Associate Head Coach" Hoffmann said. "She is a skilled teacher who has built strong relationships with our players, which helped our offense improve significantly last season."
WXIA 11 Alive
Two $1 million tickets purchased in Georgia in Mega Millions drawing
ATLANTA — The big $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot was not, unfortunately, won by anybody in Georgia on Friday night. But at least a couple people in the Peach State still had life-changing winnings. According to Mega Millions, there were 26 people around the country who matched all five...
'Music Midtown' Festival Cancels Event Amid Georgia Gun Ruling
State law prevents some entities from banning firearms on public land, presenting potential headaches for music festivals, which traditionally do so for safety.
3 great steakhouses in Georgia
If you love a good steak then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing steakhouses in Georgia that will keep you coming back for their delicious food. While it's pretty easy to prepare a steak at home, and enjoy it with your family members and friends, all of us like to go out and have a nice dinner at a cosy restaurant, from time to time.
townandtourist.com
17 Best Hiking Trails in Atlanta (Historical Remains & Inner City)
When thinking of describing the great metropolis of Atlanta, Georgia, the first word to leave your lips is unlikely is hiking. Atlanta goes by many nicknames, but one that may best describe it is “City of Trees.”. The city rests in a unique landscape under a canopy of beautifully...
CBS 46
Smaller Mega Millions prizes claimed at several metro Atlanta businesses
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - While one lucky ticket in Illinois claimed the $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot Friday, officials say the education system benefited and several smaller prize winners in metro Atlanta were recorded, including in Lithonia, Marietta, Stone Mountain and Tucker. According to Georgia Lottery officials, since the jackpot...
Tractor-trailer splits in half on I-285 near Peachtree Industrial Boulevard
ATLANTA — A tractor-trailer split in half during the morning rush hour on Monday causing major delays as crews worked to remove it. It happened on Interstate 285 westbound just past Peachtree Industrial Boulevard. Only one far left lane was open and the delays extended beyond I-85 and impacted...
Home shaped like guitar listed for sale in Georgia gets national attention
FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. — A house on the market in Fayetteville, Georgia is getting national attention because of its unique design. Featured on the popular Instagram account "Zillow Gone Wild," the guitar-shaped home is listed for $789,000. The listing agent, Evgeniia Piven with EXP Realty, says the house is ready...
yachatsnews.com
Fall Chinook fishing expected to be good on central Oregon coast bays and rivers — and could include short coho seasons
Anglers on the central Oregon coast may be in for “good to very good” fishing Monday when coastal bays and streams open for salmon fishing. While river systems on the north and south coasts undergo some closures or restrictions, the three streams that make up the bulk of salmon fishing in Lincoln County are expected to produce good catches of fall Chinook salmon.
TMZ.com
Guess Who This Georgia Peach Turned Into!
Before this 2nd grader turned into an influencer and a TV personality, she was just your average student getting ready for school pictures and growing up in Atlanta, Georgia. This Instagram queen never shies away from a good Instagram selfie, and she never fails to share her extravagant trips and parties. And speaking of parties, this socialite takes after her famous momma, because they are both never 'Tardy For The Party.'
WXIA 11 Alive
Scattered showers pass through metro Atlanta | Live updates
ATLANTA — Summer storms are making their way across metro Atlanta Friday. However, the high rain chances will be reserved for areas of far North Georgia, closer to the Tennessee and North Carolina state lines. Metro Atlanta could see some scattered showers and thunderstorms. 11Alive will track the rain...
Thunderstorms, flooding takes over parts of midtown Atlanta
ATLANTA — With higher rain chances on Saturday, parts of metro Atlanta will be inundated with pop-up thunderstorms. People can expect isolated showers and thunderstorms after 12 p.m. There stalled out front is moving into Georgia. As it does, it will be an extra triggering mechanism to help kick...
A Fear of Gentrification Turns Clearing Lead Contamination on Atlanta’s Westside Into a ‘Two-Edged Sword’ for Residents
ATLANTA—Shade’ Jones did not want the Environmental Protection Agency to test for lead contamination in the soil under her rented home in Atlanta’s English Avenue community. To her, the cleanup cuts both ways: it makes the area a healthier place to live, and it invites gentrification that could make it more expensive.
Here are the winning numbers for Mega Millions $1.28 billion jackpot
ATLANTA — The Mega Millions jackpot has gone up yet again. The big money for Friday night’s drawing is now $1.28 billion. If you picked the lucky numbers and choose to take the cash option, you’ll walk away with $747.2 million. The winning numbers from Friday’s drawing...
