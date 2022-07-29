Here’s How Your Junk Can Help Artist With 64 Foot El Paso Mural

klaq.com
Beto O'Rourke outlines his campaign priorities as he continues his, 'Drive for Texas'.Euri Giles | Clareifi
15th annual 'Plaza Classic Film Festival' kicks off this weekend in El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
The richest person in El Paso is giving away millionsAsh Jurberg
Texans are heading to Mexico to buy cheaper gasAsh Jurberg
Capital Police Arrest 16 U.S. Representatives Because They Were ProtestingTom HandyEl Paso, TX
El Paso Coffee Shops That’ll Help You Survive The Morning
Ahh coffee...the fuel that drives most of us in the morning. It's usually the difference between a great day & an awful, "leave me alone" kind of day. Now of course we can always go to a Starbucks, Dutch Bros or Dunkin to get a coffee. But I took to...
Explore a Fun & Interesting Way to Camp Not Far From El Paso
There is a place you can escape city lights and sounds that isn't far from El Paso. If you feel you could use some peace and quiet time alone or with your significant other, there's a perfect spot. If you enjoy camping out in nature, but don't feel up to...
El Paso Artists That Are Absolutely Worth Checking Out
You go anywhere in El Paso & you can see some truly amazing artwork. Whether it's on the side of a building, online, or by transforming your trash into art, El Paso art is truly a sight to behold. And here are some El Paso artists whose work is absolutely checking out.
Unsung Heroes Of El Paso – Our Utility Workers
El Paso's first responders and health care workers are amazing people who deserve our thanks and appreciation. There are others in El Paso, equally deserving. We are sooooo dependent on electricity yet rarely give it a thought ... until it goes out. That is when some highly trained peeps get going and our very lives depend on them getting things handled. The lineman, and women, of El Paso Electric are ready to go on a moments notice to restore power and work constantly to maintain it.
Mayor Buys 5,000 UTEP Tickets For City Workers
The UTEP football season opener has just gotten closer to being a sellout. A few days ago, UTEP announced there were fewer than ten thousand tickets left for the August 27th Sun Bowl game against the University of North Texas. Make that “less than 5,000” now. In a...
El Paso Barber Is Looking To Raise Funds To Create Sensory Friendly Barbershop
Edgar “Scissorhands” Guerrero has been cutting hair for over ten years now, but it wasn’t until last year when he decided to take his hair cutting skills to another level, a level that would offer sensory friendly opportunities for children in need. Edgar’s cousin had asked him...
Cool Rock Climbing Spot In West El Paso’s Close to Opening Day
There are some movies you see that will tempt you to try something new. One of those things you might be interested in is rock climbing, which can be intense. Luckily, if you would first like to train yourself to rock climb, there are places you can do so in El Paso.
August Tasting Tour Highlights Flavors of Downtown El Paso Restaurants
From swanky steakhouses and hotel restaurants to legendary hole-in-the-wall spots, downtown El Paso dining offers something for every taste and taste bud. The Downtown Tasting Tour, a monthly summer restaurant crawl sponsored by the Downtown El Paso Management District, is a chance for both foodies and the curious to get a taste of downtown eats, and walk off some of the tasty calories ingested. It’s a win-win.
KVIA
95 South Cuisine keeps El Pasoans coming back
EL PASO, Texas- One local eatery is feeding El Pasoans their special brand of southern food even though the head cook is from New Jersey. Diedra Pratt, the owner of 95 South Cuisine says she makes everything from scratch and to save costs, always buys locally. “El Paso has a...
What to know: Tax free weekend in Texas, New Mexico
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – With inflation continuing to take a bite out of budgets, now more than ever El Paso and Las Cruces area residents are gearing up to take advantage of the upcoming tax-free weekend. From Friday, August 5 at 12:01 a.m., through midnight Sunday, August 7, Texas, and New Mexico residents can […]
Here Are Pictures of Places In El Paso That You Can Vividly Smell
There are some places you enjoy passing by in El Paso not necessarily for the view but the smell. Oh yes my friend, there are some places in the borderland you can actually smell as you drive by. But we also know about other places you drive by that do...
Abandoned Orphanage In El Paso: Is It Really Haunted or Not?
There is an area in far East El Paso some of you were tempted to visit for thrills and chills. Tons of people have heard about the abandoned orphanage that claims it is haunted while others say it isn't. A few years back I had barely learned about the abandoned...
El Paso Animal Services kicks off the Clear the Shelters event
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Clear the Shelters is a month long event where all adoptions for pets are free, including vaccinations. This is a month long event, as Animal Services officials say there is an overflow of pets in the shelters right now, and that they needed to start two days early.
KVIA
Multiple backpack giveaways across El Paso
EL PASO, Texas - Before the start of the new school year, several places throughout the borderland will be holding backpack giveaways Saturday. Mendez and Mendez tax service will be giving out 350 free backpacks for all ages. The event will begin at 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at 8172...
El Paso Speakeasies That Will Transport You Back in Time
A speakeasy is a bar replicates aspects of historical speakeasies- you know, like how they had during the Prohibition era?. While I'm sure El Paso had a few back in the day, speakeasies are suddenly cool again- and you can be transported back in time if you check out these speakeasies in El Paso!
El Paso Courthouse receives bomb threat; law enforcement on alert
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County has reported at least one threat with the anniversary of the August 3 shooting just two days away. County Judge Ricardo Samaniego has confirmed that the courthouse has received a threat, although it remains open. Some employees have been advised to work from home if it […]
West El Paso Walmart celebrates re-opening, honors policeman who saved customer
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The west El Paso Walmart supercenter celebrated its re-opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and with honoring a policeman who saved a customer's life. The retail giant remodeled the store. During the ceremony, El Paso police officer Gabriel Perez was recognized. Walmart officials said Perez...
Taconeta Offering Last Remaining Choco Tacos In El Paso To Customers
Choco Taco lovers, I know that it’s been a very difficult week for you all after hearing the news that Klondike would be discontinuing their famous Choco Taco ice cream. *Cries in Spanish*. In a statement, Klondike officials said they were sorry to Choco Taco lovers for the decision...
El Paso’s Urban Legend of the Devil Tree Makes its Way to TikTok
El Paso is filled with paranormal stories and urban legends. We all know about The Lady on the HIll, La Llorona and the monk and his donkey on Transmountain; but I recently learned about a new one and it's all thanks to TikTok!. El Paso's Devil Tree is one urban...
Mc Allen, Texas presents Charlie Clark with a Proclamation and officially names June 27 as “Charlie Clark Day” Cameron and El Paso Counties also present proclamations
El Paso, TX, July 28, 2022 – Charlie Clark, founder of Charlie Clark Automotive Group with thirteen locations in Brownsville, Harlingen, El Paso, McAllen, Mission and Laredo and star and Executive Producer of the film Green Ghost & The Masters of the Stone, was presented with proclamations by Cameron and El Paso Counties. The film was entirely shot in Texas and supported local crafts and filmmaking.
