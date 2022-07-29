ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Good Samaritan airlifted after helping disabled motorist

 2 days ago
FOX8 News

2 killed in fiery Davidson County wrong-way crash

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people are dead following a crash early Saturday morning, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol. At 3:45 a.m. on Saturday, troopers came to US-52/Interstate 285 after getting reports of a head-on collision in the area. Investigators say that a Ford Ranger was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes […]
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Man dies in single-vehicle crash

A single-vehicle accident has claimed the life of a local man on Saturday. The accident happened near Vass on Union Church Road, between Joel Road and Vick Avenue, just before 9:30 p.m. According to authorities on scene, the man was traveling toward Carthage when he lost control at a curve...
CARTHAGE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc#The Good Samaritan#Traffic Accident#Pinehurst Fire Department#Moore County Ems#Unc Air Care#Rockwell Towing
sandhillssentinel.com

Fire devours West End home

A two-alarm house fire left a West End woman without a home on Saturday. The fire was reported shortly after 12:30 p.m. down a private road named Thomas Place, which is off Carthage Road. Seven Lakes Fire was first on scene and reported the house was already fully engulfed with...
WEST END, NC
wpde.com

28-year-old airlifted to hospital after being shot in Laurinburg

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WPDE) — Police are investigating a shooting Friday night at the 1300 block of Tara Drive in Laurinburg that badly hurt a 28-year-old man, according to Cpt. Chris Young with the Laurinburg Police Department. Young said the man had to be airlifted to a medical facility where...
LAURINBURG, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

NC 2-year-old dies after getting in unlocked car

SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC (PRESS RELEASE) — A 2-year-old boy died one week after getting into an unlocked car at his home in Scotland County. According to a press release from Kids and Car Safety, this is the 2nd child to die inside a hot car in North Carolina this year and at least the 13th nationwide. North Carolina ranks number seven in the nation with at least 42 child hot car deaths since 1990.
WNCT

NC sheriff’s office: Boy, 2, found in unlocked car dies

LAURINBURG, N.C. (AP) — A 2-year-old boy has died a week after he went missing and was found in an unlocked car, according to a North Carolina sheriff’s office. The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to a home on Graham Road on the afternoon of July 21 to look for a boy […]
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

Laurinburg police investigate two separate shootings

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — Laurinburg police are investigating two separate shootings that occurred Friday night, according to Capt. Chris Young with the Laurinburg Police Department. Police were called to the 1300 block of Tara Drive for a shooting. A 28-year-old man was flown to a hospital in critical condition, Young said. A 22-year-old man was […]
LAURINBURG, NC
Richmond County Daily Journal

Successful search and rescue

On Saturday, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office searched for Betty Ellerbe, who was reported missing in the area of Philadelphia Drive in Rockingham. First responders located Ms. Ellerbe and she was transported to a local hospital in good condition. “Thank you everyone that assisted and to those that shared her picture,” shared Sheriff Mark Gulledge on Facebook. The Richmond County Emergency Management Team, Hamlet Fire & Rescue, FirstHealth EMS, Rockingham Rescue Squad, Cordova Fire & Rescue, NC SBI, Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, Scotland County Rescue, Laurinburg Police Department and various various citizens volunteered for the search.
WRAL News

Robeson County man wanted for arson in Fayetteville hotel fire

Fayetteville, N.C. — A Robeson County man is wanted for arson after a hotel room was set on fire in Fayetteville. On Saturday morning at 4:35, Cumberland County deputies responded to a fire at Royal Inn on Gillespie Street. The fire started in room 112 and spread to the second floor, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office. Pearce’s Mill Fire Department was able to extinguish the fire.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

