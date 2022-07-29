Good Samaritan airlifted after helping disabled motorist

sandhillssentinel.com
Related
2 killed in fiery Davidson County wrong-way crash
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people are dead following a crash early Saturday morning, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol. At 3:45 a.m. on Saturday, troopers came to US-52/Interstate 285 after getting reports of a head-on collision in the area. Investigators say that a Ford Ranger was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes […]
sandhillssentinel.com
Man dies in single-vehicle crash
A single-vehicle accident has claimed the life of a local man on Saturday. The accident happened near Vass on Union Church Road, between Joel Road and Vick Avenue, just before 9:30 p.m. According to authorities on scene, the man was traveling toward Carthage when he lost control at a curve...
Driver dies after 5-vehicle collision in Chesterfield County
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, SC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The driver of one of the vehicles involved in a five-vehicle collision in Chesterfield County has died, the South Carolina State Highway Patrol said Saturday. Troopers responded to calls regarding the incident around 11 a.m. on SC Highway 9 near Hills Creek Road on Tuesday. Investigators say four […]
cbs17
WATCH: Crews battle SUV blaze after Moore County crash; 1 taken to hospital
CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fire crews in Moore County shared dramatic fiery video after an SUV crashed and caught fire in a wreck earlier this week. The wreck happened Tuesday night just before 11 p.m. on N.C. 24-27 near Kelly Plantation Road, according to a news release from Carthage Fire and Rescue.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Suspect arrested for arson after Fayetteville motel fire
An early morning motel fire in Fayetteville left dozens of people displaced. The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said Sunday that the fire was the result of arson and have identified and arrested a suspect.
sandhillssentinel.com
Fire devours West End home
A two-alarm house fire left a West End woman without a home on Saturday. The fire was reported shortly after 12:30 p.m. down a private road named Thomas Place, which is off Carthage Road. Seven Lakes Fire was first on scene and reported the house was already fully engulfed with...
wpde.com
28-year-old airlifted to hospital after being shot in Laurinburg
LAURINBURG, N.C. (WPDE) — Police are investigating a shooting Friday night at the 1300 block of Tara Drive in Laurinburg that badly hurt a 28-year-old man, according to Cpt. Chris Young with the Laurinburg Police Department. Young said the man had to be airlifted to a medical facility where...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
NC 2-year-old dies after getting in unlocked car
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC (PRESS RELEASE) — A 2-year-old boy died one week after getting into an unlocked car at his home in Scotland County. According to a press release from Kids and Car Safety, this is the 2nd child to die inside a hot car in North Carolina this year and at least the 13th nationwide. North Carolina ranks number seven in the nation with at least 42 child hot car deaths since 1990.
NC sheriff’s office: Boy, 2, found in unlocked car dies
LAURINBURG, N.C. (AP) — A 2-year-old boy has died a week after he went missing and was found in an unlocked car, according to a North Carolina sheriff’s office. The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to a home on Graham Road on the afternoon of July 21 to look for a boy […]
WRAL
Police arrest man accused of setting Fayetteville motel on fire
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Police arrest man accused of setting Fayetteville motel on fire. The motel has been shut down since the fire and Desai said he can't reopen...
'I just passed out': Good Samaritan saves choking woman at Lillington restaurant
"I felt her go completely limp so I knew there wasn't much time."
wpde.com
2-year-old found in unlocked car dies, North Carolina sheriff's office reports
LAURINBURG, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina sheriff's office says a 2-year-old boy has died a week after he went missing and was found in an unlocked car. News outlets report that the Scotland County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to a home on Graham Road on July 21 to look for a boy who got out of his house.
Laurinburg police investigate two separate shootings
LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — Laurinburg police are investigating two separate shootings that occurred Friday night, according to Capt. Chris Young with the Laurinburg Police Department. Police were called to the 1300 block of Tara Drive for a shooting. A 28-year-old man was flown to a hospital in critical condition, Young said. A 22-year-old man was […]
Successful search and rescue
On Saturday, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office searched for Betty Ellerbe, who was reported missing in the area of Philadelphia Drive in Rockingham. First responders located Ms. Ellerbe and she was transported to a local hospital in good condition. “Thank you everyone that assisted and to those that shared her picture,” shared Sheriff Mark Gulledge on Facebook. The Richmond County Emergency Management Team, Hamlet Fire & Rescue, FirstHealth EMS, Rockingham Rescue Squad, Cordova Fire & Rescue, NC SBI, Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, Scotland County Rescue, Laurinburg Police Department and various various citizens volunteered for the search.
2 arrested after body of woman found on side of road near Moore/Montgomery County line, deputies say
MOORE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two men have been arrested and face multiple charges after the body of a woman was found on the side of the road near the Moore/Montgomery County line, according to a Moore County Sheriff’s Office news release. On Tuesday just before 5 p.m., the MCSO received a report of a […]
New details released after co-pilot falls from plane, dies before emergency landing in North Carolina
Following an emergency landing Friday at Raleigh-Durham International Airport and a mid-flight exit from a co-pilot, new details have come out about the hours leading up to the landing.
Robeson County man wanted for arson in Fayetteville hotel fire
Fayetteville, N.C. — A Robeson County man is wanted for arson after a hotel room was set on fire in Fayetteville. On Saturday morning at 4:35, Cumberland County deputies responded to a fire at Royal Inn on Gillespie Street. The fire started in room 112 and spread to the second floor, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office. Pearce’s Mill Fire Department was able to extinguish the fire.
2-year-old dies after being found in car in Scotland County
SCOTLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 2-year-old died after being found inside a car in Scotland County, according to Capt. Randy Dover with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were called at 2:24 p.m. July 21 to look for a 2-year-old who got out of his house, Dover said. The child was found in a […]
NC deputies arrest man after shooting, hours-long standoff
Robeson County deputies arrested a man Wednesday after a shooting and a three-hour standoff.
WXII 12
Randolph County inmate found dead, cause of death under investigation, deputies say
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — An inmate's death is under investigation in Randolph County. The inmate was at the Randolph County Detention Center. Deputies said that detention center staff and medical staff found the deceased inmate on the morning of July 18. Detectives said that the inmate had several heart-related...
Comments / 1