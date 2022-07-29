Elon Musk Files Countersuit Under Seal Vs Twitter Over $44 Billion Deal

www.ibtimes.com
Elon Musk countersues Twitter over $44bn deal amid fresh legal action by shareholder
Elon Musk has countersued Twitter, escalating his legal fight against the social media company over his bid to walk away from the $44bn purchase. Musk’s lawsuit was filed on Friday, hours after chancellor Kathaleen McCormick of the Delaware court of chancery ordered a five-day trial beginning 17 October to determine if Musk can walk away from the deal.
Bill Barr subpoenaed by voting tech company Smartmatic in company's defamation lawsuit against Fox News
Voting technology company Smartmatic on Thursday subpoenaed former Attorney General Bill Barr in its $2.7 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News, demanding he turn over any communications with the right-wing television channel's personalities, executives, and owners.
Pinterest Shares Surge After Elliott Discloses It Is The Largest Shareholder
Activist investor Elliott Investment Management disclosed on Monday it had become the largest shareholder in Pinterest Inc, backing the management of the digital pin-board firm and sending the company's shares up 21%. Pinterest has "significant potential for growth", which led Elliott to become its largest shareholder, Elliott managing partner Jesse...
Apple Is Sued By French App Developers Over App Store Fees
Apple Inc was sued on Monday by French app developers that accused the iPhone maker of violating U.S. antitrust law by overcharging them to use its app store. The plaintiffs in the proposed class action include Soci?t? du Figaro, which develops the Figaro news app; L'?quipe 24/24, which develops the L'?quipe sports news and streaming app, and Le Geste, an association of French content providers.
U.S. Needs Full Access To Chinese Company Audit Papers To Resolve Accounting Dispute - Watchdog
The U.S. public company accounting regulator will not accept any restrictions on its access to the audit papers of Chinese companies listed in New York, its chair said on Monday, confirming a Reuters story published last week. Washington and Beijing are in talks to settle a long-running dispute over the...
As US Eyes New China Chip Curbs, Turmoil Looms For Global Market
Export restrictions being considered by Washington to halt China's advances in semiconductor manufacturing could come at a substantial cost, experts say, potentially disrupting fragile global chip supply chains - and hurting U.S. businesses. Reuters reported on Monday that the United States is considering limiting shipments of American chipmaking equipment to...
Putin has 2 daughters he barely ever talks about, and is rumoured to have at least 2 more. His rumored mistress has just been slammed with sanctions.
Russian president Vladimir Putin has tried to keep his personal life out of the spotlight, rarely if ever discussing his children or relationships.
NBC Reporter Confronts Kari Lake Over Her Bogus Election Conspiracies
NBC News correspondent Vaughn Hillyard confronted Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake over her wild allegations that she’s already detected “some stealing” in the upcoming elections. Of course, Lake refused to explain herself because Hillyard works for “MSDNC.”. Once an Obama-supporting local news anchor, Lake in...
Billionaire Lo Weighs Adding To Formula One Investments After Williams
Hong Kong-based billionaire Calvin Lo is considering putting more money into Formula One following his connection with F1 team Williams, Lo told Reuters in an interview, adding other Asian investors were also interested in investing in the sport. Lo, chief executive of insurance broker RE Lee International, confirmed he has...
