Elon Musk Files Countersuit Under Seal Vs Twitter Over $44 Billion Deal

Apple Inc was sued on Monday by French app developers that accused the iPhone maker of violating U.S. antitrust law by overcharging them to use its app store. The plaintiffs in the proposed class action include Soci?t? du Figaro, which develops the Figaro news app; L'?quipe 24/24, which develops the L'?quipe sports news and streaming app, and Le Geste, an association of French content providers.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO