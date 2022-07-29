Leahy Says He Voted for Molly Gray in U.S. House Primary

www.sevendaysvt.com
Wyoming Republican senator says there are 'not that many Democrats' in the state who could help Cheney win her GOP primary
A GOP senator from Wyoming said Rep. Liz Cheney has "a lot of work to do" to win her upcoming primary. Cheney's position on the Jan. 6 panel has earned her GOP disdain and support from Democratic voters. However, "there's really not that many Democrats out there," Wyoming GOP Sen....
The 10 Senate seats most likely to flip in 2022
(CNN) — With more than half of this year's competitive Senate matchups set, the overall electoral environment remains consistent: President Joe Biden's poor approval numbers, combined with a pervasive sense that the country is headed in the wrong direction, are weighing down Democrats looking to maintain control of Congress.
An entire North Carolina police department resigned after a Black woman town manager was hired
The mass exodus of an entire police department after the hiring of a Black town manager in North Carolina has opened a conversation about public safety and race relations in a small town of just over 1,500 residents.
Elizabeth Warren wants to let 16- and 17-year-olds pre-register to vote
"Young people are the future of America, and with voting rights under attack across the country, we must do everything we can to ensure they can exercise their right to vote." U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren says she wants to better protect the youth vote. On Monday, the senior senator from...
Democrat Calls Assault Weapons Ban 'Death Wish' for Party
A number of the Democratic lawmakers who voted for the ban in 1994 were handed tough midterm losses that resulted in a disastrous election for the party.
Rep. Jahana Hayes could be the first incumbent Connecticut Democrat to lose in 22 years
As Republicans set their sights on recapturing a majority in the House, much of the focus of party leaders, activists, and political players is on battleground seats in states such as Nevada, Ohio, Michigan, and Virginia. But could an upset be brewing in the Democratic stronghold of New England?
House committee approves first assault weapons ban bill in decades
The House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday moved a bill banning assault weapons forward, but it’s unclear if the legislation has enough support to pass a floor vote. Democratic Reps. Jared Golden of Maine and Henry Cuellar of Texas have said they won’t support the bill, while Republican Reps. Chris Jacobs of New York and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois have said they are open to voting for a ban, according to The Hill. House Democrats have a four-vote margin.
Eugene Scalia, son of the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, told the Jan. 6 panel that he'd advised Donald Trump in December 2020 to concede the election.
Scalia had led Trump's Department of Labor. What’s happening: Eugene Scalia, who served as Donald Trump’s labor secretary, told the Jan. 6 select committee during a taped deposition that he'd encouraged the then-president in mid-December 2020 to concede the election to Joe Biden. What he said: Scalia —...
AOC, Ilhan Omar, Cori Bush’s offices among the first to unionise on Capitol Hill
Some of the most progressive members of Congress’s offices are among the first within the Capitol to unionise, as House legislation allowing organizing comes into effect. The offices of Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Cori Bush of Missouri, Jesus “Chuy” Garcia of Illinois, Ro Khanna of California, Ted Lieu of California, Melanie Stansbury of New Mexico and Andy Levin of Michigan all voted to unionise.
Martin Heinrich says he's questioning why Joe Manchin continues to lead the Energy Committee amid his waffling on climate spending.
It comes even as Manchin says he has not closed the door on clean energy spending. What happened: Sen. Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.), a senior member of the Senate Energy Committee, went after Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) by name after the West Virginian reportedly threw in the towel on hundreds of billions in climate change investments on the party-line spending package.
GOP's Chances of Beating Dems for Senate Control With 4 Months to Election
Polls and recent historical precedent show Republicans have a good shot at taking control of the upper chamber of Congress in the November 8 midterm election.
U.S. Senate Bill Could Be Death Blow for Biden Anti-Drilling Pledge
(Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden vowed during his 2020 election campaign to end federal oil and gas drilling as a major step in his strategy to fight climate change. The U.S. Senate Democrats' $430 billion spending bill agreed this week could kill that pledge. If it passes, it would effectively guarantee continued drilling rights auctions on federal lands and waters for at least another decade.
Adam Schiff is testing the waters to lead House Democrats next year: report
Some members expressed doubts that Schiff could earn enough votes to win a leadership race, per several lawmakers who spoke with The Washington Post.
Bill guaranteeing right to birth control blocked in U.S. Senate by Republican
WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Democrats tried to pass legislation Wednesday that would guarantee women can continue using contraception if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns the long-standing precedent, the way it did with abortion. But Iowa Republican Sen. Joni Ernst blocked their efforts by objecting to Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Ed Markey’s request for unanimous consent to […] The post Bill guaranteeing right to birth control blocked in U.S. Senate by Republican appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Biden tells Schumer and Manchin he backs drugs, energy bill
WASHINGTON, July 27 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said he spoke on Wednesday with Democratic senators Chuck Schumer and Joe Manchin to offer his support for a bill that would reduce the national debt, invest in energy technologies and lower the cost of prescription drugs.
Manchin to Sinema: Believe in this bill
All eyes have now turned to the Arizona Democrat to see if she will support the legislation agreed to last week.
Oregon GOP gubernatorial nominee Drazan targets Democratic leaders in first general election ad blitz
FIRST ON FOX: Republican gubernatorial nominee Christine Drazan highlights her Oregon roots and takes aim at term limited Democratic governor Kate Brown and her Democratic and independent rivals running to succeed Brown, in her first ad of the general election. "I’m an Oregonian, my life is an Oregon story. I...
MTP NOW July 29 – Rep. Ro Khanna; Pat McCrory talks GOP problems; Pete Williams
Republicans in potential disarray and Democrats in sync after Sen. Manchin (D-W.Va.) announced he reached agreements on an energy and healthcare deal. Eugene Scott, Doug Jones and Sarah Chamberlain join the MTP NOW roundtable to discuss third-party politics and a GOP dealing with setbacks. Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) breaks down Democratic divisions in Congress. MTP NOW wishes a happy retirement to longtime NBC News justice correspondent Pete Williams after 29 years with the network.July 29, 2022.
Combat vet 'fuming' over lawmakers' failure to pass two bipartisan measures that could have helped millions
A U.S. military veteran who would have benefited from two bipartisan measures recently sacked in the House and Senate said lawmakers “spit” in veterans’ faces by rejecting both proposals. Michael Braman, 45, is one of many veterans left angry and confused after Senate Republicans suddenly tanked a...
CT GOP Senate candidates debate
The three Republicans hoping to replace Connecticut Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal clashed during the night for a debate hosted by News 8 Hartford. Perhaps the most explosive accusation came from Themis Klarides. She said that Leora Levy once contributed to Senator Richard Blumenthal -- the same Democrat they are seeking...
