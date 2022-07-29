Water Treatment Facility Resumes Normal Operations

richardsontoday.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
School is Back for Students in 5 Dallas ISD SchoolsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
New HGTV Reality Show Challenges Home Flippers to make $1 Million in DallasLarry LeaseDallas, TX
$1M Mega Million Tickets Were Sold in North TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
Wells Fargo Building a New Regional Hub in IrvingLarry LeaseIrving, TX
What’s Next for Dallas Makerspaces?Mark Randall HavensDallas, TX
Related
Forney-area strip center, businesses 'locked out' due to raw sewage seepage violating local, state, and federal regulations
FORNEY, Texas — Sever Forney-area businesses in a strip center on Farm-to-Market (FM) 548 were locked out this morning after authorities say the property owners have failed to properly install a septic system — resulting in raw sewage being seeping into a nearby field. Kaufman County Precinct 2...
fox7austin.com
Texas town declares 'water emergency,' tells residents that it could run out of water
A city in Texas is declaring a "water emergency," telling residents that they must severely reduce their water usage. The city government of Gunter, Texas, sent a letter to residents on Wednesday stating that the city's water storage tanks are unable to be refilled due to "excessive water consumption" and could be in a situation where the city runs out of water.
lakeworthtx.org
City of Lake Worth FY 2022-2023 Proposed Budget
Lake Worth city staff works throughout the year to prepare a budget for the new fiscal year that begins October 1. A proposed budget was presented to the City Council during the budget workshop on Friday, July 22, 2022 and the Lake Worth City Council will conduct a public hearing on the budget at the August 16, 2022 regular City Council meeting. The budget is scheduled to be adopted on September 20, 2022.
annatexas.gov
Stage 2 Water Restrictions Begin
Due to the extreme drought conditions and water demand exceeding 90% of the community's average daily water supply for three consecutive days, the City of Anna is entering into Stage 2 Water Restrictions on Monday August 1, 2022 to protect the public water supply* and ensure all Anna neighbors have access to adequate volumes of water for use inside the home. *This is a supply issue, not a water quality issue.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs19.tv
Why watering lawns in Dallas might require flooding farms in East Texas
DALLAS — This past year or so has taught Texans not to take electricity for granted. Water is now another resource that might soon become a problem in this state. Simply put, Texas needs more water to keep up with all the residents and businesses moving here. A few...
dallasexpress.com
Tree-Killing Beetle Infestation Spreads in North Texas
Two Texas counties recently confirmed the arrival of an invasive tree-killing beetle, bringing the total number of counties in the state impacted to 11. Five Texas counties were added to the list of confirmed cases just this year, the Texas A&M Forest Service reported in a news release. The invasive emerald ash borer (EAB) was most recently confirmed in Morris and Rusk counties.
Search underway for driver who ignited three fires in Kaufman County, officials say
KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — Authorities of Kaufman County are searching for a driver who was pulling a burning trailer that ignited three separate fires, which also threatened homes, officials said Sunday. County officials said in a news release that the fires broke out around 12 p.m. Sunday along county...
Firefighters working to extinguish more than 100 hay bales ablaze
TERRELL, Texas — Firefighters are working on the north end of Terrell to extinguish more than 100 hay bales reportedly ablaze. The Terrell Fire Department responded to the fire in the area of Poetry Road and Town North Drive in reference to a large grass and hay bale fire.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Driver Pulling Burning Trailer Ignites Three Wildfires in North Texas
Fire investigators are searching for a driver who was pulling a burning trailer that ultimately ignited three grass fires in Kaufman County, Texas just after noon on Sunday, July 31, according to InForney.com. Nine homes had to be evacuated as a result of the fires. The evacuation orders have been...
dmagazine.com
Marsha Jackson’s Neighbors Are Now Metal and Dust, Not Shingles
If you thought the neighbors who lived near Shingle Mountain would catch a break after the operator was forced out and the illegal dump was hauled away, you would be wrong. The mountain may be in the nearby McCommas Bluff Landfill, but neighbors in Floral Farms say plenty of issues still exist.
fortworthreport.org
On Fort Worth’s northern edge, residents, developers tackle growth differently
Just three weeks before Fort Worth’s zoning commission was expected to vote on a proposed rental development in far northwest Fort Worth, a group of 15 Lake Country Estates residents met on a Sunday evening to work on a strategy to oppose the development. Since March 2022, these homeowners...
point2homes.com
5708 Settlement Way 12R1, McKinney, Collin County, TX, 75070
Custom dream home on the 17th Green of the TPC Craig Ranch golf course! 17 Green offers lock & leave lifestyle w every modern convenience. Transitional style modern open floorplan w large living spaces, gorgeous fixtures & finishes, immaculate attention to detail everywhere you look. Relax on 1st floor patio w built in grill & fireplace, or enjoy the panoramic course views from 2nd floor balcony. HOA spares no expense in handling all exterior maintenance incl. landscaping. Waived $35K club initiation fee to TPC Craig Ranch, home of the 2021-2026 AT&T Byron Nelson. Private office & guest bedroom downstairs, along w full bath & utility room w built in dog kennel & sink. Upstairs find huge master w dreamy ensuite, 2 bedrooms w ensuites, & large game room area ft wet bar & gorgeous built ins. Exquisite features incl. private elevator, attached 2 car garage & bonus golf cart garage. One of a kind luxury country club lifestyle in the heart of McKinney, an experience that is second to none.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nypressnews.com
Rain chances end and the heat is here to stay
35 triple-digit days so far this summer. Saturday barely got there, but it did graze 100° in the afternoon. A normal, North Texas summer averages 20… and we still have all of August to go. Rain has fallen around parts of North Texas and even parts of Dallas-Fort...
dallasexpress.com
Local Fire Destroys Three Homes, Damages Others
A fast-moving fire in Tarrant County consumed several homes and threatened many more on Wednesday before being stopped. Firefighters responded to reports of a fire in the community of Rendon, just south of Fort Worth, around 6:30 p.m. Eyewitness Hervey Duran explained how “the entire house was on fire in...
DFW’s Plant & Sip founder says these are the common mistakes you’re making when taking care of your plants
Pets are the new kids and plants are the new plants.
dpdbeat.com
Shooting at 2200 Medical District
On July 30, 2022, at approximately 11:39 am, Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 2200 block of Medical District. When officers arrived they could see a large amount of blood and a blood trail in front of an apartment. No one was located inside the apartment. At...
Texas family wins historic $7.3 billion negligence verdict
DALLAS — Experienced Texas trial attorney Brad Jackson of The Law Offices of Brad Jackson in Dallas has helped the family of an elderly murder victim win a $7.3 billion negligence and punitive damage verdict against telecommunications giant Charter Communications Inc. The verdict represents one of the five largest jury awards in U.S. history.
No Injuries Reported In Multi-Vehicle Accident In Lewisville (Lewisville, TX)
The Lewisville Fire Department reported that two vehicles, namely a tractor-trailer, and a passenger vehicle, collided with one another on Saturday evening at around 7:30 PM in the 2400 block of northbound I-35 near FM 3040. Firefighters and police personnel were dispatched to the scene of the incident.
WFAA
Trailer driver still wanted after sparking North Texas fire
A grass fire in Kaufman County was sparked by a trailer that caught fire. The driver kept going.
point2homes.com
604 Rough Creek Drive, McKinney, Collin County, TX, 75071
Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. Property Summary for 604 Rough Creek Drive Español?. Enjoy your Own Oasis in the Backyard. Pool, spa, tanning ledge, water fall to enjoy year round. The covered patio has a place for dining and a built-in grill. Located in Wynn Ridge Estates with all of the the amazing Stone Bridge community features in the heart of McKinney. The open concept with cathedral ceilings are sure to delight with sun-drenched light and plantation shutters throughout the home. This home has a 2.5 garage with lots of storage including a full extra room that could be added. Panoramic master retreat and 2nd guest down. Upstairs a open game room, loft, and media room. Two bedrooms with window seats and jack and jill bathrooms. The kitchen is perfect for entertaining with a large island and mini desk in the kitchen. The entryway is elaborate with soaring ceilings. The extra design features make this a true Texas dream.
Comments / 0