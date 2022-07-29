Water Treatment Facility Resumes Normal Operations

Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. Property Summary for 604 Rough Creek Drive Español?. Enjoy your Own Oasis in the Backyard. Pool, spa, tanning ledge, water fall to enjoy year round. The covered patio has a place for dining and a built-in grill. Located in Wynn Ridge Estates with all of the the amazing Stone Bridge community features in the heart of McKinney. The open concept with cathedral ceilings are sure to delight with sun-drenched light and plantation shutters throughout the home. This home has a 2.5 garage with lots of storage including a full extra room that could be added. Panoramic master retreat and 2nd guest down. Upstairs a open game room, loft, and media room. Two bedrooms with window seats and jack and jill bathrooms. The kitchen is perfect for entertaining with a large island and mini desk in the kitchen. The entryway is elaborate with soaring ceilings. The extra design features make this a true Texas dream.

MCKINNEY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO