ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richardson, TX

Lane Closure Expected on Belt Line near Richardson Heights Elementary

richardsontoday.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
richardsontoday.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Loose boat closes down FM 407

On Saturday afternoon, many drivers were slowed down on FM 407 because of a boat that came to a rest in the middle of the westbound lanes. According to Highland Village police, a driver failed to yield right of way while turning onto FM 407 from The Highlands at Flower Mound shopping center and struck two vehicles, including one that was towing the boat on a trailer. The boat was dislodged from the trailer and came to a rest in the westbound lanes. That direction of 407 was shut down by police until the boat could be removed.
HIGHLAND VILLAGE, TX
CBS DFW

Roads open, evacuations end after Glenn Heights grass fire

UPDATE: As of 6:18 p.m., the fire was 95% contained, roads are reopened, and evacuations have ended. About 198 acres were burned, but no structures were impacted.GLENN HEIGHTS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Evacuations are underway in Glenn Heights due to a large and quickly moving grass fire.The Glenn Heights Fire Department said the Mesa and Lindale Estates neighborhoods are being evacuated.Public Safety personnel are alerting residents in the area, and are asking people to stay clear of the area as streets are being blocked off.More information to come.
GLENN HEIGHTS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Richardson, TX
Government
City
Richardson, TX
Local
Texas Traffic
dallasexpress.com

Union Pacific Clears Railcar Debris in Dallas Neighborhood

Residents in a southern Dallas neighborhood concerned about the unclear wreckage and debris from a train derailment were relieved after Union Pacific began clearing the scene last week. “I am grateful there weren’t any chemicals on there, other than grain,” Miriam Matthews-Fields, a neighborhood resident, told FOX 4 News. Matthews-Fields...
DALLAS, TX
CW33

41st annual Plano Balloon Festival comes back to North Texas this September

PLANO, Tx (KDAF) — The 41st annual Plano Balloon Festival is making a comeback this September, and we want you to know what to expect. From Sept. 22 to Sept. 25 at Oak Point Park, officials say this festival has something for everyone, featuring kids’ activities, entertainment, skydivers, food, merchandise, fireworks, and (of course) tons of incredible hot air balloons.
PLANO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Leak#Road Between
Blue Ribbon News

Message from the City of Heath: Drought and Water Restrictions

HEATH, TX (July 30, 2022) Heath City staff will provide an in-depth report regarding the current Stage 3 Water Restrictions and why they are necessary at the August 9 City Council meeting. The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m., and we will place this item at the top of the agenda. We encourage you to attend to gain the latest information, including the data behind the decisions being made regarding the water restrictions.
HEATH, TX
fox7austin.com

Texas town declares 'water emergency,' tells residents that it could run out of water

A city in Texas is declaring a "water emergency," telling residents that they must severely reduce their water usage. The city government of Gunter, Texas, sent a letter to residents on Wednesday stating that the city's water storage tanks are unable to be refilled due to "excessive water consumption" and could be in a situation where the city runs out of water.
GUNTER, TX
point2homes.com

604 Rough Creek Drive, McKinney, Collin County, TX, 75071

Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. Property Summary for 604 Rough Creek Drive Español?. Enjoy your Own Oasis in the Backyard. Pool, spa, tanning ledge, water fall to enjoy year round. The covered patio has a place for dining and a built-in grill. Located in Wynn Ridge Estates with all of the the amazing Stone Bridge community features in the heart of McKinney. The open concept with cathedral ceilings are sure to delight with sun-drenched light and plantation shutters throughout the home. This home has a 2.5 garage with lots of storage including a full extra room that could be added. Panoramic master retreat and 2nd guest down. Upstairs a open game room, loft, and media room. Two bedrooms with window seats and jack and jill bathrooms. The kitchen is perfect for entertaining with a large island and mini desk in the kitchen. The entryway is elaborate with soaring ceilings. The extra design features make this a true Texas dream.
MCKINNEY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Solar Panels Catch Fire on Roof of Plano Bank of America Building

Solar panels on the roof of a six-story office building in Plano caught fire Friday morning. The 2-alarm fire was reported at about 10:20 a.m. on the roof of a Bank of America building on the 7100 block of Corporate Drive, not far from the Legacy development at Sam Rayburn Tollway and the Dallas North Tollway.
PLANO, TX
KXII.com

Skydiving turned fatal in Whitewright

WHITEWRIGHT, Texas (KXII) -Sunday around 1 p.m. both Bonham EMS and Trenton Fire were called out to Skydive Spaceland Dallas were a skydiver was reported to have broken several bones. Trenton Fire Chief Fillingham said the skydiver was taken to McKinney for medical attention in an unstable condition, where he...
WHITEWRIGHT, TX
sillyamerica.com

Big Pink Pig Smoker in Lake Dallas, Texas

I found this roadside attraction and didn’t want to hog it for myself. This big pink pig smoker at Chasin’ Tail BBQ in Lake Dallas, Texas is anything but boar-ing. Owner Mike Cooper originally began Chasin’ Tail BBQ on the bbq competition circuit. Eventually he brought in co-owner Brooke Asbell and took his passion, and his pork, to a brick and mortar location in Hickory Creek. After a move, the restaurant is now located in Lake Dallas.
LAKE DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Tenants Face Early Removal From Dallas Boarding Homes

As rent in DFW continues to rise, there is more pressure on tenants to be able to afford their current home, and for those on a fixed income, to try and find a place at all. In the parking lot of an East Dallas hotel, Elaine Shockley checks in for the night but is uncertain where she will stay tomorrow.
DALLAS, TX
nypressnews.com

Rain chances end and the heat is here to stay

35 triple-digit days so far this summer. Saturday barely got there, but it did graze 100° in the afternoon. A normal, North Texas summer averages 20… and we still have all of August to go. Rain has fallen around parts of North Texas and even parts of Dallas-Fort...
DALLAS, TX
annatexas.gov

Stage 2 Water Restrictions Begin

Due to the extreme drought conditions and water demand exceeding 90% of the community's average daily water supply for three consecutive days, the City of Anna is entering into Stage 2 Water Restrictions on Monday August 1, 2022 to protect the public water supply* and ensure all Anna neighbors have access to adequate volumes of water for use inside the home. *This is a supply issue, not a water quality issue.
ANNA, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy