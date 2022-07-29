richardsontoday.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
School is Back for Students in 5 Dallas ISD SchoolsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
New HGTV Reality Show Challenges Home Flippers to make $1 Million in DallasLarry LeaseDallas, TX
$1M Mega Million Tickets Were Sold in North TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
Wells Fargo Building a New Regional Hub in IrvingLarry LeaseIrving, TX
What’s Next for Dallas Makerspaces?Mark Randall HavensDallas, TX
fortworthreport.org
On Fort Worth’s northern edge, residents, developers tackle growth differently
Just three weeks before Fort Worth’s zoning commission was expected to vote on a proposed rental development in far northwest Fort Worth, a group of 15 Lake Country Estates residents met on a Sunday evening to work on a strategy to oppose the development. Since March 2022, these homeowners...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Tenants Face Early Removal From Dallas Boarding Homes
As rent in DFW continues to rise, there is more pressure on tenants to be able to afford their current home, and for those on a fixed income, to try and find a place at all. In the parking lot of an East Dallas hotel, Elaine Shockley checks in for the night but is uncertain where she will stay tomorrow.
dallasexpress.com
Union Pacific Clears Railcar Debris in Dallas Neighborhood
Residents in a southern Dallas neighborhood concerned about the unclear wreckage and debris from a train derailment were relieved after Union Pacific began clearing the scene last week. “I am grateful there weren’t any chemicals on there, other than grain,” Miriam Matthews-Fields, a neighborhood resident, told FOX 4 News. Matthews-Fields...
K12@Dallas
Five Redesign schools celebrate their first day of school
Edna Rowe Elementary School – along with four other Dallas ISD schools that adopted the School Day Redesign calendar – welcomed students back for their first day of class on Monday!. Dallas ISD Superintendent Stephanie Elizalde joined Edna Rowe Elementary School Principal Aaron Joseph in greeting students and...
Rodeo Goat Comes To Frisco
Highly esteemed burger and ice house Rodeo Goat will open its Frisco location very soon. While a date has not yet been announced, according to their social media they are “looking at opening the second week of August.” Rodeo Goat, which originally opened in Fort Worth in 2012, is known for its unique burger creations.
fwtx.com
15 Reasons Why Fort Worth is the Chicken Fried Steak Capital
For me, and maybe you, too, chicken-fried steak started and stopped at Massey’s, an old-school diner on Eighth Avenue that served simple and delicious comfort food to all walks of Fort Worth life. The wealthy, the poor, blue collars, and white collars lined up to sit at wobbly tables and red plastic booths for meatloaf and fried chicken and chicken and dumplings and freshly made dinner rolls and desserts.
starlocalmedia.com
Frisco native participates in world’s largest international maritime warfare exercise
A 2019 Wakeland High School graduate and Frisco, Texas, native is serving in the U.S. Navy as part of the world’s largest international maritime warfare exercise, Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC). Petty Officer 3rd Class Christopher Colley is an aircraft structural mechanic aboard USS Abraham Lincoln, a U.S. Navy...
michiganchronicle.com
They Stole Hearts: Former Bank Robbers Deliver Powerful Message
Eva D. Coleman, Lifestyle and Culture Editor | Texas Metro News. Two former bank robbers, affectionately known as “FoxandRob” walked into First United Bank in downtown Dallas dressed in all white on June 17, 2022 and delivered the most powerful speech on what it means to be free.
point2homes.com
6275 Leaning Oaks Street, Dallas, Dallas County, TX, 75241
Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. Property Summary for 6275 Leaning Oaks Street Español?. Beautifully remodeled 4 bedroom home with all the bells and whistles you can imagine. Open floorplan features oversized kitchen with quartz countertops, glass backsplash and SS appliances. Under cabinet custom LED color changing lighting. Modern Owner's Suite and glamorous bath with custom lighting. Wood looking ceramic tile in kitchen, laminate flooring living room with double french doors that lead you to the oversized covered back patio complete with ceiling fans for your weekend barbeques and entertainment. In addition property includes a small unfinished 1 bedroom apartment with it's own entrance from the side; it can be finished and might be able to generate income. Come see it today before it's gone. Please verify SQ. Footage. Seller says Sq ft is close to 1,800 due to Owners suite addition.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas 12-Year-Old Loses Battle to Bone Cancer, Leaves Legacy of Giving
Isabelle "Izzy" Martin was more than your average 12-year-old middle school girl. She was a force in fundraising for the rare cancer she fought so hard against for more than two years: osteosarcoma, a bone cancer. Izzy died Friday morning surrounded by her family at home. "Our warrior went home...
Dallas Observer
Pioneer of Bishop Arts Restaurant Scene, Sara Tillman, Has Died
Sara Tillman, a pioneering figure in the Bishop Arts District restaurant scene, died on July 23 at age 68. She was raised in Oak Cliff, attended Kimball High School, and lived and worked in Oak Cliff throughout her life. She was diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome in 2020. She and...
Texas family wins historic $7.3 billion negligence verdict
DALLAS — Experienced Texas trial attorney Brad Jackson of The Law Offices of Brad Jackson in Dallas has helped the family of an elderly murder victim win a $7.3 billion negligence and punitive damage verdict against telecommunications giant Charter Communications Inc. The verdict represents one of the five largest jury awards in U.S. history.
dpdbeat.com
Shooting at 2200 Medical District
On July 30, 2022, at approximately 11:39 am, Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 2200 block of Medical District. When officers arrived they could see a large amount of blood and a blood trail in front of an apartment. No one was located inside the apartment. At...
dpdbeat.com
Shooting at 2600 Quinto Dr
On July 30, 2022, at approximately 11:03 pm, Dallas Police responded to a shooting in the 2600 block of Quinto Drive. The preliminary investigation determined prior to being shot, the male suspect was harassing the neighborhood and attempted to break into several cars. The suspect threatened to kill one homeowner...
5 days after Balch Springs fire, homeowner who lost everything shares powerful message
BALCH SPRINGS, Texas — Almost every home destroyed in the Balch Springs fire Monday is now empty. Displaced families took what they could and moved in with friends or relatives as they figure out their next steps. But Saturday, Robert Pinero came back home. Not because his house or...
fox4news.com
Burning trailer causes 3 fires in Kaufman County; authorities search for driver
KAUFMAN, Texas - Authorities are searching for the person who drove a burning trailer that started three separate fires just east of Kaufman on Sunday. The fires broke out after someone drove the burning trailer down two county roads, Kaufman County officials said. The driver involved unhitched the burning trailer on a bridge and fled the scene before authorities arrived to put out the flames.
fox4news.com
UT Arlington Grad defies the Odds
Carolyn Woahloe is now officially a Licensed Nurse Practitioner. From CNA to LVN, ADN, BSN, MSN, and now NP, Woahloe proves that anything is possible. While there are many others who reached the same milestone, this recent grad survived a life of poverty and civil war in Liberia. She didn't enter a classroom until the age of 10 and learned an entirely new language and culture in order to achieve her goal of giving back. She now heads the Liberian Nurses Association and shares why she is thrilled to use her story of survival to inspire others.
Spectrum Cable Ordered to Pay $7 Billion to Family of Murder Victim
A Jury in Texas has awarded the family of 83-year-old Betty Thomas more than $7 Billion in punitive damages following Thomas' stabbing death by a Spectrum Cable employee. A Dallas County jury found Spectrum Cable grossly negligent and ordered Spectrum to pay $7.37 billion to the family of Betty Thomas.
KXII.com
Skydiving turned fatal in Whitewright
WHITEWRIGHT, Texas (KXII) -Sunday around 1 p.m. both Bonham EMS and Trenton Fire were called out to Skydive Spaceland Dallas were a skydiver was reported to have broken several bones. Trenton Fire Chief Fillingham said the skydiver was taken to McKinney for medical attention in an unstable condition, where he...
Mega Millions players line up at '#1 lotto retailer in Tarrant County'
People lined up at a store in South Arlington Friday to buy Mega Millions tickets at a location known for producing lottery winners, Chuck’s grocery on Matlock, south of 303.
