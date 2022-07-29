The Federal Student Loan Program Was Supposed To Pay for Itself. Now, It'll Cost Taxpayers $197 Billion

reason.com
jerrod snyder
2d ago
It would pay for itself if we stopped putting off borrowers from paying back. These folks take out the loans and they should pay them back. Plain and simple. Gov should change the way interest is placed on the loans but people should pay back what they take.
angrydan
1d ago
why make them pay the debt "THEY" made on their own accord...they made their debt make them pay ...i have to pay my house, car, ins, etc! are you going to pay my debts now?
Ironinmywordsoflife
2d ago
The government has too much reach in power. eliminate government programs like CIA, FBI, IRS, NEA, BIDEN, etc.
Related
Student Loan Forgiveness: This New Waiver Makes It Simpler Than Ever To Shed Your Loan
Department of Education Secretary Miguel Cardona is urging Americans to apply to the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program (PSLF) to see if they're eligible. At the same time, the Biden...
CNBC
Student loan borrowers may regret not taking these 3 steps before payments restart
The student loan payment pause could be extended again, but borrowers shouldn't count on it. Instead, experts recommend they take these steps. It's right there on the U.S. Department of Education's website: Student loan payments to restart after Aug. 31, 2022. Skeptical?. It's understandable. The Education Department has repeatedly set...
It 'makes no logical sense' for Biden to cancel student debt while continuing to 'hand out loans,' House Republicans say
House Republicans on the education committee criticized Democrats for supporting loan forgiveness. They said it "makes no logical sense" to continue disbursing loans after any relief. Biden is likely to announce broad relief before loan payments resume in September.
Essence
Student Loan Debt Is Being Erased For Those Who Went To For-Profit Colleges
The US Department of Education announced it's forgiving nearly $6 Billion worth of loan following a class action lawsuit against the government. A landmark lawsuit win is alleviating the crushing weight of student debt for a group of borrowers. Bloomberg recently reported that the US Department of Education agreed to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Social Security's 2023 Raise Could Shock You
The biggest benefit increase in four decades could be coming.
Social Security Supplemental Income 2022 — Millions to get $841 direct payment in August – do you qualify?
MILLIONS of Americans will receive six payments worth $841 each this year, with one arriving in August. Social Security Supplemental Income is a critical payment for retired Americans or those with a disability - and millions of recipients are getting SSI payments soon. SSI payments are scheduled for the first...
What Is the Highest Income for Food Stamps in 2022?
Americans who apply for federal Supplementary Nutrition Assistance Program benefits are required to meet an extended set of eligibility criteria to qualify, and one of those has to do with income. SNAP Investment: USDA Offers $5 Million Grant to Expand Online EBT Food Stamp Acceptance. See: Looking To Diversify In...
Mitch McConnell says the labor shortage will be solved when people run out of stimulus money because Americans are 'flush for the moment'
For over a year, businesses have been complaining about how hard it is to hire. The labor shortage may be driven in part by a lack of childcare or workers wanting better pay. Mitch McConnell says that labor shortages will end when workers run out of stimulus savings.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Will there be a new stimulus check for summer 2022? Three scenarios when you may get it
AS the Covid-19 pandemic continues into 2022, many Americans are hoping there will be another federal stimulus payment. Stimulus checks serve the purpose of helping those in need stimulate the economy during a financial downturn. As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, we have seen three stimulus check packages passed...
Elizabeth Warren warns that the US will suffer a devastating recession if the Fed doesn't ease rate hikes
The Fed's aggressive rate-hike cycle risks pushing the US economy into a recession, Senator Elizabeth Warren said Wednesday. Before the Fed's latest increase, she told CNBC the fast pace of tightening won't control some of the factors contributing to elevated inflation. The Federal Open Market Committee on Wednesday raised rates...
Food Stamps: What Is the Most Money You Can Make To Qualify?
In 2019, 35.7 million people relied on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to eat, according to the Annie E. Casey Foundation, but enrollment had been steadily declining since 2013....
AOC sees fines pile up for 5-year-old unpaid tax warrant
Fines are piling up for Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) over her failure to resolve a New York state tax warrant filed against her defunct business five years ago. New York state filed a tax warrant against Brook Avenue Press, a children-focused publishing house Ocasio-Cortez founded in 2012, on July 6, 2017, to collect $1,618 in unpaid corporate taxes. Ocasio-Cortez has yet to pay a penny of her overdue corporate taxes, causing the current balance of the tax warrant to swell by 52% to $2,461 as of Wednesday afternoon.
SNAP 2022: Is My State Giving Out Extra EBT Food Stamp Money in July?
Emergency allotments were authorized under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act to help address temporary food needs during the pandemic for SNAP households. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, EA amounts are equal to the maximum benefit for the household size, minus their monthly base benefit. SNAP Schedule: When...
CNET
Social Security Benefits Will Be Even Higher in 2023. Here's How Much You Could Get
Americans who receive Social Security benefits got their biggest boost in nearly four decades this year, thanks to soaring inflation: The Cost of Living Adjustment, or COLA, increased payments by 5.9% in January 2022, or about $93 a month for the average recipient. But analysts predict next year's increase will...
COLA Social Security payment schedule 2022 – Three direct payments worth $4,000 due – exact dates they will arrive
THE Social Security Administration (SSA) will soon be sending out the next batch of 2022 cost-of-living adjustment checks to beneficiaries. This year, the maximum Social Security check is $4,194, which is $841 per month for individual SSI beneficiaries. If your birth date is between the first and the 10th, the...
CNET
State Stimulus Checks: Who Is Getting a Payment in 2022?
The Massachusetts State Legislature is working to pass a one-off tax rebate of $250 for eligible individual filers and $500 for eligible married couples who file jointly. If the bill clears both houses and is signed by Gov. Charlie Baker, payments could be sent out before the end of September.
moneytalksnews.com
Here’s the Average Social Security Benefit
Have you ever wondered what the “normal” Social Security amount might be?. How much you made in your 35 highest-earning years, the age at which you retire and your spouse’s work history are major factors in calculating your retirement benefit, as we explain in “7 Social Security Rules Everyone Should Know by Now.”
NPR
200,000 student borrowers who say they were ripped off may get their loans erased
Early next month, we expect a big legal decision in the student loan world. A federal judge will be considering a settlement between the U.S. Department of Education and borrowers who say they were ripped off by predatory colleges. Final approval from the judge would erase the debts of 200,000 borrowers and potentially even more. NPR's Cory Turner has been covering this story for literally years. He joins us this morning. Hey, Cory.
Will Food Stamps Increase Because of Inflation?
Even in a year when prices for just about everything are skyrocketing, the surging price of food stands out. In June, the federal government’s food-at-home index — meaning food you buy at a grocery or supermarket — soared 12.2% from the previous year, according to the latest Consumer Price Index numbers.
Millions of State Stimulus Checks Are Coming Soon — But Will They Make Inflation Worse?
While you shouldn't expect to get a fourth stimulus check from the federal government, more money may still be on the way. Several states, including California and Colorado, have announced plans to send out relief payments to millions of residents in the coming months. But amid the excitement, there's also...
