The Federal Student Loan Program Was Supposed To Pay for Itself. Now, It'll Cost Taxpayers $197 Billion

By Emma Camp
Reason.com
 2 days ago
jerrod snyder
2d ago

It would pay for itself if we stopped putting off borrowers from paying back. These folks take out the loans and they should pay them back. Plain and simple. Gov should change the way interest is placed on the loans but people should pay back what they take.

angrydan
1d ago

why make them pay the debt "THEY" made on their own accord...they made their debt make them pay ...i have to pay my house, car, ins, etc! are you going to pay my debts now?

Ironinmywordsoflife
2d ago

The government has too much reach in power. eliminate government programs like CIA, FBI, IRS, NEA, BIDEN, etc.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Reason.com

Washington, DC
Reason.com is the leading libertarian magazine covering news, politics, science, culture, and more through articles, videos, and podcasts.

