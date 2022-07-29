Newberg’s Alexana Winery names Tresider Burns its new head winemaker

www.hereisoregon.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Monday in Portland: Multnomah County reporting 2 more heat-related deaths and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Woman arrested for bias crime after car crash escalates into confrontationEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Officials concerned about rise in potential heat-related deaths amid high tempsEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Drivers can pump their own gas during heat wave, cooling shelters expand capacityEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Excessive Heat Warning extended through Saturday after Tuesday temperaturesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
hereisoregon.com
Monument is a wine shrine to fun and enjoyment
Tyler Magyar is a wine buyer for World Foods Portland by day, a somewhat secretive winemaker by every other minute on the clock. When not working in the city, he makes wine for his Monument label in a hard-to-find wine cave on the outskirts of town. Magyar is like Batman in many ways, except that instead of battling arch criminals, he combats wine boredom.
$2M lawsuit filed over plumbing at historic Timberline Lodge
According to a new lawsuit filed by the U.S. Forest Service, which owns the historic lodge and ski resort, the pipes installed less than 10 years ago are defective and the feds are looking to get their money back.
kptv.com
Flora is a hidden gem in downtown Beaverton’s bar scene
BEAVERTON Ore. (KPTV) - Loyal Legion’s newest location in downtown Beaverton is home to Flora, a reservation-only speakeasy bar hidden above the beer hall. Serving classic cocktails with a twist along with their own signature drinks, the bar is a long-awaited addition to the area. FOX 12′s Ayo Elise talked with the bar manager to learn more about what they serve and what to try when you stop by.
New Chick-fil-A opening in Keizer
Keizer, prepare to “Eat Mor Chikin.” A new restaurant is opening soon in the city.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hereisoregon.com
Cheer on couch racing teams at Oregon’s only festival celebrating a political cartoonist
Dan Feller’s journey to racing victory started with his wife, Deanna, asking him to create a competitive street vehicle out of an old couch. Twenty-four years later, Feller is still racking up ribbons with his loveseat on wheels. He hopes to win again at the Davenport Races, a slice of high jinks offered during the Homer Davenport Community Festival in Silverton Aug. 5-7.
pickathon.com
Say Hello to the Cherry Hill Neighborhood!
Pendarvis Farm is full of makers, builders, organizers, volunteers, and all-around all-stars this week as we bring the ambitious and forward-thinking vision for this year’s festival into reality!. Among the busy bees on the grounds are students and faculty from Portland State University’s Architecture program, who are hard at...
WWEEK
Portland Sets a New Record: A Full Week of 95-Degree Heat
For the first time in its recorded history, Portland has hit 95 degrees for seven consecutive days. The National Weather Service recorded a high of 97 degrees at Portland International Airport shortly after 3 pm Sunday, breaking the previous record for heat duration. Portland had previously recorded six consecutive days of 95 or above in the summers of 1941 and 1981.
kptv.com
Oregon lawmaker escapes McKinney Fire while on camping trip
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV)- The McKinney Fire may be burning at the Oregon-California border, but it is already hitting close to home in the Portland area. The Oregon State Fire Marshall has sent firefighters from Marion, Linn, and Clackamas counties to help, which includes over 40 firefighters and 12 engines. Rep....
IN THIS ARTICLE
hereisoregon.com
Portlandia Mermaid Parade celebrates ‘Rainbow Waters’
Rainbow-clad costumed merfolk, along with their friends and fans, gathered Saturday at Poet’s Beach along Portland’s South Waterfront for the sixth annual Portlandia Mermaid Parade and Festival. The event began with opening ceremonies in the shade under the Marquam Bridge, featuring folk tales of mermaids from across the globe and performances by the Ora Nui Tahitian dance group.
firstsportz.com
“Bolt Mobility vanishes abruptly” Usain Bolt’s start-up backed by Indian firm has ceased operations in US
Usain Bolt, who has won eight Olympic gold medals, co-founded the mobility firm Bolt Mobility. According to reports in the media, Bolt Mobility abruptly vanished from some of its markets in the US, leaving e-bikes and other equipment abandoned and unanswered calls. In May of this year, Bolt raised $40.2...
Lincoln City Homepage
Pacific Northwest heat wave drives visitors to Lincoln City
With scorching temperatures in the valley, traffic in Lincoln City is up as people find their way to the respite of cool weather on the coast. Lincoln City beaches had their fair share of visitors amid 63 degree weather and a 10 mph wind. A light misty cloud cover doesn’t offer the best views from hotels, but is a welcome sight from the blazing sun in Portland, according to tourists from Oregon’s most populous city.
IRS auctions off Sherwood house on 20 acres Monday with bids starting at $482,818
Home shoppers frustrated by the low number of residential properties for sale in the Portland area sometimes look for off-market listings, which can be foreclosures, or by working directly with an owner. Another alternative to conventional For Sale signs in the yard? An Internal Revenue Service auction, in which an...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KGW
Portland comic book shop voted best in the world at San Diego Comi-Con
Books With Pictures earned the recognition of industry peers. The store owner says that her focus is to not only carry the best books, but the most diverse content.
Molalla woman wins crown
Kayla Gathright was named Miss Oregon for America Strong and will compete for the national title.Kayla Gathright of Molalla was crowned Miss Oregon for America Strong 2022 on July 16 at the Grand Theater in Salem. That title means she will compete in the Miss for America Strong 2022 Pageant in Las Vegas at the Westgate Resort Hotel at the conclusion of America Week, Aug. 12-20. Her performance will take place Thursday, Aug. 18. More pageant details are available at www.mrsamerica.com. {loadposition sub-article-01}
hereisoregon.com
Portland’s Books With Pictures named best comic shop in the world
Books With Pictures was just named the best comic shop in the world. We reported on the store being nominated for the Eisner Spirit of Retailing award and at that time, owner Katie Pryde was heading off to San Diego Comic Con to see if the shop had won. And...
Some of Portland's homeless villages struggle to reach full capacity. Here's why
PORTLAND, Ore. — Thousands of people live on the streets of Portland, yet some of the city's homeless villages consistently have empty beds. A Point-In-Time survey earlier this year counted more than 6,600 homeless people in Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas counties, though the number is likely much higher — and either way, the shelter bed capacity is much lower.
ijpr.org
In a push to make Oregon's November ballot, Betsy Johnson sizes up her audience
It’s mid-June, in St. Helens, Oregon, and several hundred people have come out to the Columbia County fairgrounds to see a local political star. A cover band plays hits as the crowd spills over a broad lawn, mingling over mocktails and Mexican food. Children do cartwheels, the local sheriff glad-hands, and watching over it all are an owlish pair of glasses.
theashlandchronicle.com
OSFM mobilizes task forces to McKinney Fire in California
SALEM, Ore. – The Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal (OSFM) has mobilized three structural task forces at the request of California to the McKinney Fire. The fire is burning in near Klamath, California. The task forces are from Marion, Linn, & Clackamas County. They will be tasked with protecting communities.
opb.org
Salem restaurant buried in fake reviews, hateful comments following Naomi Wolf incident
Your browser does not support the audio element. It’s hard to miss Epilogue Kitchen and Cocktails when walking through Salem’s downtown district. Taped to its windows are tons of signs, some of them handmade. They read: “Black Lives Matter,” and, “No Place For Hate.”. There...
City attorney defends Portland charter reform in court
The Multnomah County Circuit Court has scheduled an Aug. 11 hearing on measure's constitutionality.
Comments / 0