Compassionate Nurse Comforts Her Dying Patient By Adopting Her Dog

dailyphew.com
Dog Was Walking And Sees A Man On A Bench, Suddenly Realizes She Knows Him
Dogs are such unique creatures that they never forget individuals they meet and who somehow grow to be significant figures in their life. Poodle dog named Rave is known for always being very loving and never missing a chance to welcome her buddies. She demonstrated that if you are a wonderful friend to Rave, you will always have a place in her heart, regardless of how much time has passed.
dailyphew.com
Grandma Told Her She Was ‘Too Old’ To Adopt A Dog, And She Got The Sweetest Surprise
The grandmother of Andrea Hijar has enjoyed having a number of pets throughout the course of her 76 years as a devoted animal lover. The grandma was too old to own another animal, though, according to the neighborhood shelters and rescue organizations. Granny was keen to welcome another furry friend...
People
Georgia Nurse Adopts Patient's Dog After Devoted Owner Dies: 'Totally Changed My Life'
A Georgia nurse became a hero to a little dog after she adopted a patient's pet after the woman passed away. In an interview with WSB-TV published on Wednesday, Kim Still talked about her decision to adopt Jax, her patient's chihuahua mix. "I could have never guessed the connection that...
dailyphew.com
Rottweiler Adopts Homeless Puppy And Raises Him As His Own
An abandoned puppy was recently reported to a local rescue group in Ukraine, and staff members hurried to the spot to attempt to prevent the puppy from being exposed to bad weather. Two staff members of the rescue organization frantically combed the whole region in an effort to locate the lost dog before it was too late.
dailyphew.com
Dog Adopts Some Small Possums Who Lost Their Mother
In Brazil, a dog took in a litter of baby opossums whose mother had been killed by another dog. Thankfully, Stephanie Maldonado discovered the infants quickly, and she and her dog Petrinha took care of them. Stephanie initially called a wildlife rescue organization to take in the infants who had...
Church lady gives friend's 13-year-old daughter a ride home from school and demands to see her mother’s jewelry box
** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them first hand; used with permission. Growing up, I enjoyed the freedom of walking to and from school. Everyone else was walking to and from school, and we felt comfortable with our safety in numbers. However, one afternoon my friend became ill and couldn't reach her parents to come and pick her up at school.
toofab.com
Ring Camera Captures Cops Prying Lock Off Door to Evict Family -- Only to Realize They're At Wrong House
Someone's heard saying, "Oh, s--- ... oh, dammit" as the three men start to put the pieces together. A Florida woman watched her Ring camera footage in shock as two police deputies and a third man attempted pry open her front door while she was visiting her mother. Jennifer Michele...
Dog's Horrified Reaction to New Puppy Goes Viral: 'No Need for Words'
""My oldest still hates the newest after two years," joked a fellow dog owner in the comments of the video, which has over 2 million views.
dailyphew.com
Dog Abandoned In A Parking Lot Does Not Stop Hugging His Rescuers
If there is one thing about the handsome Clarence that stands out, it is that he treats others with a lot of affection in the hopes that they would return the favor. This adorable golden retriever mix who is 4 years old has just one goal in mind: to embrace everyone he encounters and win their hearts.
26 hilarious pictures of animal antics from this year's Comedy Pet Photography Awards
The Comedy Pet Photography Awards highlight hilarious photos of pets. The contest shared its 2022 photo finalists, and winners will be announced September 15. Notable finalists include surprised-looking cats, playful dogs, and ticklish horses.
dailyphew.com
Dog Found Screaming On The Streets Almost Loses Everything Until Rescuer Takes Her In
When Dodo was first rescued, the small dog had been severely hit by a car and was found crawling and screaming on the streets of Athens, Greece. Her screams could be heard for miles, until she was saved by some kind people. She was taken in by Linda, an experienced foster caregiver for handicapped dogs.
Golden Retriever Refuses To Go on 'Street Walk' in Hilarious Video
Elton the golden retriever delighted TikTok users by deploying his "anchor" in protest over not being taken to the park.
Man Vows to Adopt Boy He Found as Baby ‘Covered in Ants’ in Trash Can
While on a trip to Haiti, Jimmy Amisial heard a baby screaming. When he found the source of the sound, he was shocked to discover the baby in a trash can, abandoned, according to The Mirror. Amisial was baffled to find no one else trying to help the child, despite...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Abandoned dog who was “just 30 minutes from death” is now living it large as a canine beer taster
An abandoned dog who was found so emaciated he was “just 30 minutes from death” is now living it large as a canine beer taster. Weighing just 3st instead of the 6st recommended for his Spanish mastiff breed and covered in pressure sores when he was found dumped in a car park in 2021, two-year-old Ethan is now the centre of dad-of-three Jeff Callaway’s family.
From rags to riches: How Michigan woman turned a slaughterhouse dog into a therapy dog
Ladies and gentlemen, meet Gayle Ellias, a 55 year-old woman who was looking to adopt and rescue another dog to add and ultimately complete her pack back at home. Now, meet Ichabod, a dog with a disability that went from zero to hero all because of Gayle. This cutie pie...
dailyphew.com
From The Ambulance To The Funeral This Dog Does Not Leave His Deceased Father
Gisele Sics’ loss of her adored uncle Paulo Sics was a trying time for her. The woman, who is from Parintins in Brazil’s Amazonas region, recounted a very touching story about the devotion of her uncle’s cherished dog. The dog showed her love and dedication to her departed father by being by her side constantly after losing her closest buddy and never leaving her for even a single second.
dailyphew.com
Man Camps Out At Shelter So He Can Adopt His Favorite Dog
When Dr. Brian Eberhart got the chance to meet Elliot, a little puppy, he knew he would do whatever in his power to bring Elliot home with him. Early in March, a little Border Collie in need of a family arrived to the Palm Springs Animal Shelter. His name is Elliot.
Rachel Ray’s dog Bella has her own apartment in the chef’s Italian villa
Considering Rachel Ray has her own pet food and treat line of products, is it any wonder that as a celebrity pet parent she is all about spoiling her furry friends? I know that we are not surprised. However, when we saw the news that Ray’s rescue pup Bella had...
Students created these giant dog beds for humans and they're a cozy dream come true
Have you ever looked at your dog napping soundly in the middle of the day and secretly wished you could have a dog bed, too? Newer styles of dog beds look like soft and cozy nests that you can sink into like a cloud. Well, dreams do come true. Two...
dailyphew.com
Paralyzed Dog Lives On The Streets Alone, Until One Stranger Changes Everything
This dog with special needs has been on one incredible journey. Cleo originally lived in Egypt as a stray dog. When she was just a puppy she was hit by a car and her back legs were paralyzed. Somehow she managed to survive on the streets, but she was beaten...
