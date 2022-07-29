www.25newsnow.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
25newsnow.com
Tanner’s Orchard preps for 75th opening day
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Opening day for a Central Illinois tradition is around the corner a Tanner’s Orchard celebrates their 75th season. Owners and workers at Tanner’s were finishing the final pieces of preparation before opening 8 a.m. August 1. Most of the preparation was setting up...
25newsnow.com
Heat and humidity build this week
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Strong early morning thunderstorms will come to an end around daybreak. Skies will quickly clear following the end of the storms and an overall mostly sunny day is expected. Temperatures will climb to near 90° this afternoon. A few isolated storms are possible Tuesday. Temperatures will climb into the low 90s and heat indices will top out in the upper 90s.
25newsnow.com
Team Rubicon helps East Peoria veteran demolish garage
EAST PEORIA (WEEK) - A group of people dedicated to lending a hand took down a structure Saturday morning. The group, Team Rubicon, is a disaster response team. They helped 94-year-old veteran Gilbert Russell of East Peoria remove a garage the city deemed uninhabitable. They removed everything what was in it and then started hacking away at the building. Team Rubicon connected with Russell through the Illinois Valley Fuller Center. Vice President of the Fuller Center Douglas Peterson said their goal was to help veterans stay in their homes.
25newsnow.com
Accidental fire causes thousands in damages to a Peoria home
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Peoria home is left with 100-thousand dollars in damages after an early morning fire. Fire officials were called to the 5000 block of North Sherwood Avenue around seven this morning, after a patrol officer saw smoke coming from a home. The officer, and a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
25newsnow.com
Seasonable Sunday, excessive heat returns next week
PEORIA (25 News Now) - If you liked today’s forecast, you’ll like tomorrow’s! Overnight lows will fall into the low 60s, so another good night to open up a window and let some cooler, fresh air in. Highs will climb back up to the mid 80s and dew point temperatures will rise a bit as well, that’s why Sunday might feel a little bit muggier. There will be a light breeze from the south, so that should help make conditions still feel pleasant.
25newsnow.com
Local library holds back-to-school bash
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Peoria Public Library hosted a back-to-school bash to celebrate the end of summer break. There was games, a photo booth, crafts, a petting zoo, and plenty of ice cream for kids. The library also shared information with families about the services they currently offer...
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: Police: Officer, three others hospitalized after Saturday night crash in Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Peoria police officer is in the hospital, along with three other people, after a car drove over a median and collided with another vehicle during a traffic stop. According to Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria, at around 8:30 PM Saturday near the intersection of...
25newsnow.com
Man arrested on gun charges after traffic stop
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A man is waking up in jail after a traffic stop was conducted in Peoria on Sunday. 41-year-old Jimmie James was pulled over around 2 a.m. near the intersection of North Sheridan road and West High Street for an Illinois vehicle code violation. Officers conducted...
RELATED PEOPLE
25newsnow.com
50 non-manufacturing jobs affected by reorganization, Rivian says
NORMAL (25 News Now) - Rivian says 50 people with non-manufacturing positions and who worked at the Normal manufacturing facility were laid off. In a statement, the company says the Normal facility employs around 6,000 people. This comes after the company said six percent of the workforce would be laid...
25newsnow.com
Police investigate report of fight involving 100 people, 4-year-old punched at Peoria Speedway
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Peoria County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of a 100 person fight and a 4-year-old punched at the Peoria Speedway, Saturday night. Around 10:30 pm, Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins says deputies were dispatched to a report of 100 people fighting. There were no fights when deputies arrived, but there were several reports of people fighting in the stands and on the track.
25newsnow.com
Dream Center Peoria plans to give free school supplies to students
PEORIA (25 News Now) - As students are preparing to head back to the classroom, Dream Center Peoria will be giving away backpacks and school supplies. Thursday, volunteers were filling up backpacks with those supplies. More than 1700 of them will be given away this Saturday from 9 a.m. to...
25newsnow.com
East Peoria officer likely saves his own life before squad car is hit
EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - An East Peoria squad car was hit July 22 backing up the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office on a traffic stop, but the officer inside jumped out just in time. It happened along US Route 24 near the McClugage Bridge in East Peoria. Officers...
IN THIS ARTICLE
25newsnow.com
PPP fraud nets Peoria man 1 year prison sentence
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Peoria man has been sentenced to 12 months in prison for theft of government money. The Department of Justice says that Samuel M. Powell II, 28, of the 1000 block of West Butler Street, admitted to stealing government money through the federal Paycheck Protection Program, established through the CARES Act.
Comments / 0