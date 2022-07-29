PEORIA (25 News Now) - If you liked today’s forecast, you’ll like tomorrow’s! Overnight lows will fall into the low 60s, so another good night to open up a window and let some cooler, fresh air in. Highs will climb back up to the mid 80s and dew point temperatures will rise a bit as well, that’s why Sunday might feel a little bit muggier. There will be a light breeze from the south, so that should help make conditions still feel pleasant.

PEORIA, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO