ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milton, FL

City of Milton Receives $5.9 Million EDA Grant for New Wastewater Plant

miltonfl.org
 4 days ago
www.miltonfl.org

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

Lane closures this week for Okaloosa Island travelers

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Multiple lane closures will impact drivers overnight for a geotechnical survey on Brooks Bridge in Fort Walton Beach. The main thoroughfare to Okaloosa Island from the West is expected to have a complete replacement in 2023. The Florida Department of Transportation will close lanes on the bridge and surrounding […]
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
waltonoutdoors.com

Walton County fishing report for Aug. 1

River: Crappie, bream and a few bass. Bay: Bay is teaming with baitfish. Surf/offshore: Trigger, amberjack. Click here for fishing forecast Bay and river report brought to you by Copeland’s. “Where the locals shop and the tourists are welcome.” Click here to find out more about Copeland’s.
WALTON COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Milton, FL
Milton, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
AL.com

Bar-B-Q hot news in Baldwin County

Out-of-state investors paid $1.8 million for 198 acres in Sandy Creek Farms at 23720 U.S. 98 in Elberta, according to Realtors. David and Angie Swiger of Swiger & Company Realtors represented the sellers and Tammy Johnson of eXp Realty southern branch worked for the buyers. The acreage included two parcels, one 78-acre site with road frontage on Highway 98, and another 120 acres with a pond. The property also includes three lakes and both parcels can be accessed from Keichler Road.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
wuwf.org

Northwest Florida is home to 24 food deserts

According to the USDA’s most recent food access research report, 12.8% of Americans — more than 39 million people — live in food deserts. A food desert can be defined as a geographic area where residents may have low income and low access to healthy foods. “A...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Eda#Wastewater#City Council#Infrastructure#Urban Construction#Fl#City Of Milton#The American Rescue Plan#City Staff
getthecoast.com

Destin Chef to represent Florida in Seafood Cook-Off

Did you miss me? My family went on a vacation to the Homosassa area a week ago and I’ve been playing catch-up ever since. Thanks for your patience and the emails wondering “what happened” to the mornings newsletters. It’s Monday, and we have some news to go...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
utv44.com

Red snapper season could be cut short

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — There is a possibility of potentially cutting the Gulfs recreational snapper season short. “The snapper season could and might be cut short, we are really pushing back against it,” said Representative Jerry Carl. Representative Jerry Carl, senator Shelby, senator Tuberville, and many other government...
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Project Skyfall: South Alabama megasite begins project plans

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — More than 12 years ago, the Balwin County Commission purchased three-thousand acres of land for a total of 36 million dollars-- the valued piece of property was later branded as the South Alabama "Megasite". The vision of the "Megasite" was to land a major manufacturing company to aid in the economic growth and development in the southern Alabama area.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
utv44.com

Community group sends thousands of complaints to IRS, Alabama AG about Lake Forest HOA

LAKE FOREST, Ala. (WPMI) — You may remember a few months back, NBC 15 reported live from a community gathering in the Lake Forest subdivision in Baldwin County. the largest subdivision in the state of Alabama. A group of residents called "Lake Forest Strong" brought forth their complaints about the property owners association board of directors, and what the group claims are unscrupulous dealings.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
wuwf.org

Meet your 2022 Pensacola mayoral candidates

Voters in Pensacola begin the process of selecting a new mayor in the August 23 primary. We recently sat down with those seeking to occupy city hall’s 7th floor. “I want to make an announcement today -- I’m announcing that I will not be seeking reelection in 2022,” said Mayor Grover Robinson in March, 2021. “[Wife] Jill and the family and I have been discussing this for some time, and I think this is the right decision for us.”
PENSACOLA, FL
niceville.com

Traffic advisory: Overnight lane closure on PJ Adams Parkway in Crestview

CRESTVIEW, Fla. – On Monday, August 1, 2022, an overnight westbound lane closure will take place on a portion of PJ Adams Parkway, Okaloosa County has announced. Road crews will be working overnight on PJ Adams Parkway to install a storm drainage structure as part of the PJ Adams Parkway widening project.
CRESTVIEW, FL
WKRG News 5

New splash pad opens in Northwest Florida

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — A new splash pad opened Wednesday afternoon in downtown Crestview. The shooting sprinkler system is right off Wilson Street NE and Beech Drive by the Newman C. ‘Buddy’ Braken building. The City of Crestview said the splash pad project totaled $27,000 funded solely by the Crestview Rotary Club.
WEAR

Grand opening held for Escambia County homeless shelter

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Tackling the crisis of homelessness in Escambia County is the goal of a new facility created by Re-Entry Alliance Pensacola. Wednesday, they held a grand opening for the new Max-Well Respite Center. It's a shelter designed to house up to 120 people. Organizers say move-ins will...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy