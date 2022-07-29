City of Milton Receives $5.9 Million EDA Grant for New Wastewater Plant

www.miltonfl.org
Crestview City Council accepts proposed lower millage rate, first reduction in 7 years
On July 20, 2022, Crestview City Council approved a proposed millage rate reduction from 6.9466 to 6.8466. This reduction is the first approved by the council in 7 years. Near the end of an 8-hour public budget workshop, City Manager Tim Bolduc proposed four options to the council members in attendance.
How did Baldwin County land Novelis? Here are the incentives the county is providing the company
Though the Baldwin County Commission was supposed to meet for a simple budget hearing, the mood in the room was joyous Thursday as the county commissioners finalized an agreement with Novelis, an aluminum production company, to create an aluminum recycling and rolling facility at the South Alabama MegaSite in Bay Minette.
Lane closures this week for Okaloosa Island travelers
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Multiple lane closures will impact drivers overnight for a geotechnical survey on Brooks Bridge in Fort Walton Beach. The main thoroughfare to Okaloosa Island from the West is expected to have a complete replacement in 2023. The Florida Department of Transportation will close lanes on the bridge and surrounding […]
Walton County fishing report for Aug. 1
River: Crappie, bream and a few bass. Bay: Bay is teaming with baitfish. Surf/offshore: Trigger, amberjack. Click here for fishing forecast Bay and river report brought to you by Copeland’s. “Where the locals shop and the tourists are welcome.” Click here to find out more about Copeland’s.
Brooks Bridge Replacement Project will cause overnight lane closures the week of August 1-4
On Friday, July 29, 2022, the Florida Department of Transportation announced traffic impacts that will take place this week as part of the Brooks Bridge Replacement Project (read the latest). The traffic impacts will take place from Monday, August 1 through Thursday, August 4, from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m....
‘Amtrak expects to be able to run the train’: Mississippi city to reactivate train station for Gulf Coast
The coastal Mississippi city of Bay St. Louis is hosting a groundbreaking on Monday to celebrate the “reactivation” of the city’s Amtrak train station that has been mothballed since Hurricane Katrina ravaged the Gulf Coast nearly 17 years ago. U.S. Department of Transportation Deputy Secretary Polly Trottenberg...
Bar-B-Q hot news in Baldwin County
Out-of-state investors paid $1.8 million for 198 acres in Sandy Creek Farms at 23720 U.S. 98 in Elberta, according to Realtors. David and Angie Swiger of Swiger & Company Realtors represented the sellers and Tammy Johnson of eXp Realty southern branch worked for the buyers. The acreage included two parcels, one 78-acre site with road frontage on Highway 98, and another 120 acres with a pond. The property also includes three lakes and both parcels can be accessed from Keichler Road.
Northwest Florida is home to 24 food deserts
According to the USDA’s most recent food access research report, 12.8% of Americans — more than 39 million people — live in food deserts. A food desert can be defined as a geographic area where residents may have low income and low access to healthy foods. “A...
Destin Chef to represent Florida in Seafood Cook-Off
Did you miss me? My family went on a vacation to the Homosassa area a week ago and I’ve been playing catch-up ever since. Thanks for your patience and the emails wondering “what happened” to the mornings newsletters. It’s Monday, and we have some news to go...
Red snapper season could be cut short
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — There is a possibility of potentially cutting the Gulfs recreational snapper season short. “The snapper season could and might be cut short, we are really pushing back against it,” said Representative Jerry Carl. Representative Jerry Carl, senator Shelby, senator Tuberville, and many other government...
FLHSMV FLOW BUS VISITS WALTON COUNTY JAIL; MORE THAN 40 INMATES RECEIVE ID CARDS
WALTON COUNTY, Fla— Inmates incarcerated at the Walton County Jail were given a special opportunity Monday. The Florida Licensing on Wheels (FLOW) bus visited the Walton County Jail, pulling into the facility to provide qualified inmates with the chance to renew their license or get an ID card. The...
Project Skyfall: South Alabama megasite begins project plans
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — More than 12 years ago, the Balwin County Commission purchased three-thousand acres of land for a total of 36 million dollars-- the valued piece of property was later branded as the South Alabama "Megasite". The vision of the "Megasite" was to land a major manufacturing company to aid in the economic growth and development in the southern Alabama area.
Community group sends thousands of complaints to IRS, Alabama AG about Lake Forest HOA
LAKE FOREST, Ala. (WPMI) — You may remember a few months back, NBC 15 reported live from a community gathering in the Lake Forest subdivision in Baldwin County. the largest subdivision in the state of Alabama. A group of residents called "Lake Forest Strong" brought forth their complaints about the property owners association board of directors, and what the group claims are unscrupulous dealings.
Meet your 2022 Pensacola mayoral candidates
Voters in Pensacola begin the process of selecting a new mayor in the August 23 primary. We recently sat down with those seeking to occupy city hall’s 7th floor. “I want to make an announcement today -- I’m announcing that I will not be seeking reelection in 2022,” said Mayor Grover Robinson in March, 2021. “[Wife] Jill and the family and I have been discussing this for some time, and I think this is the right decision for us.”
New homeless shelter opens in Pensacola
A new homeless shelter opened Friday in Pensacola.
Baldwin Co. public schools ranked, Fairhope High among top 10 in Alabama
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Baldwin County high school is among the best high schools in Alabama, according to U.S. News and World Reports. They ranked all the schools in Baldwin County. Badlwin County students will return to the classroom on Wednesday, Aug. 10. Here are the elementary and middle school rankings: Elementary/Middle School […]
Traffic advisory: Overnight lane closure on PJ Adams Parkway in Crestview
CRESTVIEW, Fla. – On Monday, August 1, 2022, an overnight westbound lane closure will take place on a portion of PJ Adams Parkway, Okaloosa County has announced. Road crews will be working overnight on PJ Adams Parkway to install a storm drainage structure as part of the PJ Adams Parkway widening project.
New splash pad opens in Northwest Florida
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — A new splash pad opened Wednesday afternoon in downtown Crestview. The shooting sprinkler system is right off Wilson Street NE and Beech Drive by the Newman C. ‘Buddy’ Braken building. The City of Crestview said the splash pad project totaled $27,000 funded solely by the Crestview Rotary Club.
Grand opening held for Escambia County homeless shelter
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Tackling the crisis of homelessness in Escambia County is the goal of a new facility created by Re-Entry Alliance Pensacola. Wednesday, they held a grand opening for the new Max-Well Respite Center. It's a shelter designed to house up to 120 people. Organizers say move-ins will...
‘We don’t want to leave anything to chance’: After Uvalde, Alabama schools weigh increases in resource officers
Alabama’s largest public school system is weighing the idea of whether to expand the number of resource officers at their schools, and to make sure they are armed. But with school starting Thursday, no definitive plan is imminent for the Mobile County School System, which employs 12 resource officers who are unarmed.
