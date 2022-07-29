ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Delayed Recycling Collection; Pickup Tomorrow, Sat. July 30

Frisco, Texas
 4 days ago

(July 29, 2022) DELAYED RECYCLING COLLECTION: Neighbors, a recycling service area scheduled for collection today will be picked up tomorrow, Saturday, July 30. This service area is bordered by U.S. 380, Coit Road (including Red Bud Estates), PGA Parkway and Preston Road. If you live within this area, please leave your recycling carts out. Our contractor commits to picking up tomorrow between 7 a.m. – noon. We apologize for the delay and inconvenience. Thank you for your patience and understanding.

