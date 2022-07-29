It's a hairy situation as inflation drives up the cost of styling services

Global clothing brand AS Colour has just announced plans to build their largest distribution center in the world right here in Charlotte. The company will be leasing a 240,000-square-foot facility to use as their base to distribute apparel up and down the East Coast. According to Bloomberg, AS Colour Ltd was formed in 2005 as a designer and manufacturer of clothing, apparel, and accessories. They currently sell online and in their showrooms in New Zealand, Australia, the UK, and California.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 20 HOURS AGO