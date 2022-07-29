It's a hairy situation as inflation drives up the cost of styling services

www.thecharlottepost.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Charlotte Stories
Global Clothing Brand Building Their Largest Distribution Center in Charlotte
Global clothing brand AS Colour has just announced plans to build their largest distribution center in the world right here in Charlotte. The company will be leasing a 240,000-square-foot facility to use as their base to distribute apparel up and down the East Coast. According to Bloomberg, AS Colour Ltd was formed in 2005 as a designer and manufacturer of clothing, apparel, and accessories. They currently sell online and in their showrooms in New Zealand, Australia, the UK, and California.
Vitamin infusions and IV hydration coming to Cornelius
CORNELIUS, N.C. — Purifi IV is serving up wellness concoctions in Cornelius, through an IV. Dr. Princess Thomas, Purifi IV's Medical Director, said she was interested in IV wellness during COVID-19, especially when she saw people needing additional help with immunity prior to surgery. She said, "The differences in...
wccbcharlotte.com
Local Pastor To Open Whiskey Distillery In Matthews
MATTHEWS, N.C. — Meet Thomas Bogan and Matt Simpkins, two of three friends who decided to open something the Town of Matthews has never seen, a whiskey distillery. Oaklore Distillery is set to open in just over a month. Located on the corner of Monroe Road and Matthews Township Parkway, the distillery will serve spirits of all kinds, some made in house. Matt Simpkins is a local pastor who has been doing ministry for 20 years. He hopes this will be more than a distillery.
It's hard to believe, but in at least one way, Mecklenburg's population is shrinking
Sometimes you fly past a stray fact, like a deer on the side of the interstate, and it takes a minute to process what you saw. It’s taken me a little time to make sense of something our friends at The Charlotte Ledger reported the other day. Here’s the fact: More people are choosing to leave Mecklenburg County than choosing to move here.
'You're paying for them' | Charlotte car dealer seeing hits as GDP falls
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The U.S economy reported a hit. The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) fell .9% in the second quarter. This is the second straight decline and economic watchdogs said this is a strong sign of a recession. Experts told WCNC Charlotte many Americans are not spending on large...
Map: Where pedestrians are being killed on Charlotte’s streets
Crossing from East Boulevard to West Boulevard, there’s an immediate shift in pedestrian infrastructure: the sidewalk grows narrower and closer to traffic, the crosswalks farther and farther apart, and the pace of traffic picks up. From 2008 to 2020, there were no pedestrian deaths on East Boulevard. On and around West Boulevard, there were five. […] The post Map: Where pedestrians are being killed on Charlotte’s streets appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Charlotte agency needs more landlords for people with rental subsidies
A Charlotte agency that helps homeless and low-income people find places to livehomes says it's running short on landlords willing to take in the people they work with. Housing Collaborative — formerly known as Socialserve — has 169 households waiting for a place to move into. The majority had rental subsidies, said president and CEO Tara Peele, and all came referred by local homeless and subsidy providers, such as Inlivian, Roof Above and The Salvation Army.
This Restaurant Has The Best Grilled Cheese In North Carolina
LoveFood found the best grilled cheese sandwich in each state, including this cheesy delight in North Carolina.
qcnerve.com
5 Things to Know: Colonial Pipeline Gas Spill Found to Be Worst in US History
Colonial Pipeline Gas Spill Found to Be Worse Than Reported. A new analysis of the August 2020 Colonial Pipeline gas spill estimates that the volume of gasoline leaked was far greater than original estimates, making it the largest onshore spill in U.S. history. New data released last week by the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality (NCDEQ) suggests that the spill started 18 days earlier than it was discovered and released more than 2 million gallons of gasoline, a large increase from the 1.2 million gallons reported by Colonial in January 2021.
CMS focuses on recruiting operation workers ahead of upcoming school year
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools has less than a month to fill hundreds of positions before the school year starts. At a job fair on Wednesday, the district is focusing on recruiting operational staff like school nutrition, bus drivers, and custodians. If teachers are the heart of a...
Too loud? That’s an issue Seversville neighbors are dealing with
On any given day, the Seversville neighborhood is a quiet but growing place. But on the weekends, it’s a different story.
WCNC
Find out more on the The Brushy Mountain Peach & Heritage Festival on the Visit NC Farms app
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. The orchards on Brushy Mountain outside of Wilkesboro, are most widely known for apples, but for generations they have also grown peaches. In this week’s "Mia’s Big Adventures," Mia used the Visit...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Which is better for estate planning - a will or a trust?
Everyone has heard the terms “will” and “trust,” but not everyone knows the differences between the two. Wills and trusts are important tools of estate planning. Each has strengths and limitations. Here’s what to know as you determine what’s best for you and your estate plan.
Soon South End will no longer smell like donuts, but Pineville will
Carolina Foods is building a new facility in Pineville, just a few miles south of its South End location. What’s happening: The new facility will open by 2023 and operate in tandem with the South End location until 2024 when the decades-old factory will close. Why it matters: Founded in 1934, Carolina Foods is one […] The post Soon South End will no longer smell like donuts, but Pineville will appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
kiss951.com
Two Million Dollar Lottery Tickets Sold in Charlotte Area
Check your tickets people!! “Two Mega Millions” lottery tickets were sold in the Charlotte area. That means, 2 people are now a million dollars richer! The prizes still remained unclaimed this weekend according to lottery officials. The tickets were both sold in the Charlotte area. One, was sold...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Public transit advocate applauds new 'car-less' apartment in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new apartment building in Charlotte could help alleviate congestion on the city’s roadways. The Joinery is located off the LYNX Blue Line light rail in Charlotte’s Optimist Park neighborhood. The complex currently has no parking structure on-site for residents. Residents can rent an...
WBTV
Social districts closer to reality in Charlotte; some Plaza Midwood businesses excited about the possibility
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Social districts could soon become a reality in parts of Charlotte. This after the Safe Communities Committee advanced the proposal to the full council to be considered next month. Business owners are excited the proposal is one step closer to becoming a thing here in Plaza...
WCNC
Charlotte needs to build about 21,000 houses to close deficit, study finds
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new national study looked at housing underproduction in the U.S. and ranks Charlotte 30th for lack of housing in the country. While it seems like new houses and apartment buildings are going up almost every day, the study says it's not enough to keep up.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Isenhour's 140th family reunion set for Aug. 13
The Isenhour family reunion is a longstanding tradition, one that has been taking place for more than 140 years, and is still going strong. Annually, the descendants of Joseph Samuel Isenhour gather for family, faith and food. This celebration of generations, with the latest count of the generations since the...
WBTV
Multiple cars being broken into at Ballantyne gym
Hidden Camera investigation: Half of fareboxes on Charlotte buses not working. CATS buses are missing out on money, possibly millions of dollars, because of broken and malfunctioning fareboxes. Lancaster School board member exonerated after being investigated for hostile work environment complaint. Updated: moments ago. A Lancaster School board member being...
